One Independence Center Welcomes The Bank of London to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crescent Communities is thrilled to announce The Bank of London has located its US Global Platform & Services headquarters at One Independence Center.



The cutting-edge fintech company, which is the world’s first purpose-built global clearing, agency, and transaction bank, will take 40,000 square feet, with the thoughtfully designed space accommodating up to 350 employees by 2026. A key feature of the space is a new terrace overlooking the energetic intersection of Trade and Tryon in the heart of Charlotte’s Central Business District.

“We are excited to welcome The Bank of London to One Independence Center as the company expands its US footprint,” said Brendan Pierce, President Commercial at Crescent Communities. “The Bank of London’s decision to locate here cements One Independence Center as the best Uptown location for a creative office atmosphere through the live, work, play environment that has been created on this block.”

With offices in London, New York, and Belfast, The Bank of London services banks, clearing houses, digital and traditional asset firms, governments, financial services companies, payment networks and non-financial brands seeking to launch financial products and services in-country and cross-border. With a $1.1 billion valuation, it is the first pre-revenue bank in history to attain ‘unicorn’ status upon debut.

“Without doubt Charlotte has some of the best bank technology and business talent that the United States – and the world – has to offer. I should know. I spent some of the happiest years of my working life in Charlotte when employed by Wachovia Bank (now Wells Fargo). I’m beyond delighted to once again work in the Queen City as we transform banking for the betterment of all,” said Anthony Watson, Group Chief Executive & Founder of The Bank of London.

The Bank of London is adding to Charlotte’s impressive roster of financial services and fintech companies. With this new location at One Independence Center, they will be able to attract top tier talent that will help them grow and transform this industry.

“With The Bank of London building its US Center of Excellence in Charlotte, we continue to demonstrate that Charlotte is the epicenter of where finance and technology converge,” said Mayor Vi Lyles. “This announcement further builds on our strategic international partnerships, and I look forward to seeing The Bank of London’s growth in our city.”

Barry Fabyan, Charley Leavitt, and Grant Keyes with JLL represented Crescent Communities, and Tommy Beecher with Savills represented The Bank of London.

One Independence Center, located at the intersection of Trade and Tryon Streets, in the heart of Charlotte’s Central Business District, is a prime destination for companies that value an energetic atmosphere for their employees to work in and the ability to recruit and retain top tier talent. In partnership with Nuveen Real Estate, this building was renovated in 2021 to ensure the strategic positioning of this asset within the CBD as the home for creative companies to innovate and collaborate. Visit OneIndependenceCtr.com to learn more about One Independence Center and see the newly renovated ground floor space including dynamic retail, inviting lobby, and connected city block. Photos of the building interior and exterior are available via this link.

About Crescent Communities:

Crescent Communities is a nationally recognized, market-leading real estate investor, developer, and operator of mixed-use communities. We create high-quality, differentiated multifamily and commercial communities in many of the fastest growing markets in the United States. Since 1963, our development portfolio has included more than 77 multifamily communities, 24 million square feet of commercial space and 60 single family master-planned communities. Crescent Communities has offices in Charlotte, DC, Atlanta, Orlando, Nashville, Dallas, Denver, Phoenix and Salt Lake City. Our residential communities are branded NOVEL, RENDER and HARMON by Crescent Communities and our industrial developments are branded AXIAL by Crescent Communities.

About Nuveen

Nuveen Real Estate is one of the largest investment managers in the world with $156 billion of assets under management. Managing a suite of funds and mandates, across both public and private investments, and spanning both debt and equity across diverse geographies and investment styles, we provide access to every aspect of real estate investing. With over 85 years of real estate investing experience and more than 745 employees* located across 30+ cities throughout the United States, Europe and Asia Pacific, the platform offers unparalleled geographic reach, which is married with deep sector expertise. For further information, please visit us at nuveen.com/realestate.

*Includes 355+ real estate investment professionals, supported by a further 385+ Nuveen employees. Source: Nuveen, 31 Mar 2022.

About The Bank of London:

The Bank of London launched 30th November 2021 as the sixth principal clearing bank of the United Kingdom, and only the second clearing bank in 250 years. With a $1.1 billion valuation, it is the first pre-revenue bank in history to attain ‘unicorn’ status upon debut.

The Bank of London is a leading-edge technology company and the world’s first purpose-built global clearing, agency, and transaction bank. We leverage our patented technology innovations and differentiate bank capabilities to lift economies and communities by powering the borderless economic infrastructure of the future.

The bank has been established to assist banks, clearing houses, digital & traditional asset firms, governments, financial services companies from local fintechs to global institutions, payment networks and non-financial brands seeking to launch fully compliant financial products and services in-country and across borders.

With headquarters in London and offices in New York and Belfast, The Bank of London is a principal clearing bank of the United Kingdom authorized by the Bank of England’s Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Bank of England’s Prudential Regulation Authority.

For more information visit www.thebankoflondon.com.

