Cell Culture Reagents Market Worth $11.04 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report, ‘ Cell Culture Reagents Market by Product (Growth Factors and Cytokines, Supplements, Cryoprotective, Antibiotics, Buffers, Attachment Factors), Application (Monoclonal Antibody, Research, Stem Cell), End User (Pharma & Biotech, Academic) - Forecast to 2029,’ published by Meticulous Research®, the cell culture market is expected to reach $11.04 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period of 2022–2029.

Cell culture reagents act as a supplement for the in-vitro growth and development of cells. The reagents have a role in maintaining the salt concentration, disaggregation of cells, cell adhesion, cryopreservation, and buffering capacity in the cell culture. The cell culture reagents include growth factors and cytokines, cryoprotective reagents, antibiotics/antimycotics, cell dissociation reagents, buffers and chemicals, balanced salt solutions, attachment and matrix factors, and other cell culture reagents.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on the Cell Culture Reagents Market

Understanding the kinetics of COVID-19 and its potential for transmission was a crucial guide for preventing infection and its control strategies. Subsequently, researchers across the globe were engaged in studies related to understanding the biology of different virus variants to develop new therapeutic methods. These research studies led to the discoveries and new insights for developing treatments, vaccines, and diagnostic tools. On February 4, 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shipped the SARS-CoV-2 virus strain to the Biodefense and Emerging Infections Research Resources Repository (BEI Resources) and was made available globally for researchers in the scientific and medical community to use the strain in their studies.

For COVID-19-related projects, the in vitro cell culture models played an important part in the study. Human lung epithelium models are currently being tested as a platform for COVID-19 research. The other models used are normal human bronchial epithelial cells, normal human small airway epithelial cells, tissue-specific extracellular matrices, and airway primary endothelial cells. The major areas of COVID-19 research were antiviral research, vaccine development, pathogenesis research, and virus stability research. Hence, the pandemic positively impacted the growth of the cell culture reagents market.

The global cell culture reagents market is segmented by product (growth factors and cytokines, supplements, cryoprotective reagents, antibiotics/antimycotics, cell dissociation reagents, buffers & chemicals, balanced salt solutions, contamination detection kits, attachment and matrix factors, other cell culture reagents), application [bioproduction (monoclonal antibody production, therapeutic protein production, vaccine production, cell and gene therapy)], diagnostics, cancer research, drug screening and development, stem cell research), end user (pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & research institutes, diagnostic laboratories) and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the regional and country-level markets.

Based on product type, in 2022, the growth factors and cytokines segment is estimated to command the largest share of the cell culture reagents market. The segment is also expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The focus of pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies on serum-free media will help expand the use of external growth factors and cytokines in the coming years.

Based on the application, in 2022, the bioproduction segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the cell culture reagents market. The segment is also expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The major factors contributing to the growth of this segment are the rising demand for biopharmaceutical products such as monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and therapeutic proteins—additionally, the growing demand for cell and gene therapies.

Based on end user, in 2022, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the cell culture reagents market. The segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the rise in funding, increase in R&D spending by the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and the expansion of the production facilities are driving the growth of this segment.

Based on geography, in 2022, North America is estimated to dominate the overall cell culture reagents market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The well-established healthcare system in the region, greater adoption of advanced technologies, high prevalence of non-communicable diseases, growth in pharmaceutical research, ongoing capacity expansion by biopharmaceutical manufacturers, and presence of major key players drive the market in North America. However, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing population is the key factor that drives this region's healthcare & pharmaceutical sector, which draws a lot of investment from government & non-government bodies. Asia-Pacific countries aim to become competitive in the global biotech market, paving the way for a lot of research & development activities in this domain. Additionally, the increasing investments propel the demand for cell culture products across the Asia-Pacific region.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the product portfolio, geographic analysis, and key strategic developments adopted by leading market participants in the industry during 2019–2022. The cell culture reagents market has recently witnessed several organic and inorganic developments. For instance, in July 2021, Sartorius AG (Germany) acquired 51% of CellGenix GmbH (Germany) to expand its product portfolio by addition of cell culture components such as growth factors, cytokines, and media. In another instance, in June 2021, Cytiva (U.S.) acquired Intermountain Life Sciences (U.S.), which provides high-purity water, buffers, and liquid cell culture media. The acquisition helped Cytiva to boost its cell culture production in Utah.

Some of the key players operating in this market are Merck KGaA (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), PromoCell GmbH (Germany), Cytiva (U.S.), Lonza Group Ltd (Switzerland), Corning Incorporated (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), HiMedia Laboratories (India), Sartorius AG (Germany), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Miltenyi Biotec B.V. & Co. KG (Germany), BIOLOGOS (U.S.), STEMCELL Technologies Inc. (Canada), and Cell Applications, Inc. (U.S.).

Scope of the Report:

Cell Culture Reagents Market, by Product

Reagents Growth Factors and Cytokines Supplements Cryoprotective Reagents Antibiotics/Antimycotics Cell Dissociation Reagents Buffers & Chemicals Balanced Salt Solutions Contamination Detection Kits Attachment and Matrix Factors Other Cell Culture Reagents



(Other cell culture reagents include chelators, antioxidants, sugars, vitamins, stains, and dyes)

Cell Culture Reagents Market, by Application

Bioproduction Monoclonal Antibody Production Therapeutic Protein Production Vaccine Production Cell and Gene Therapy

Diagnostics

Cancer Research

Drug Screening & Development

Stem Cell Research

Cell Culture Reagents Market, by End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Diagnostic Laboratories

Cell Culture Reagents Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

