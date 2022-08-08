Aerojet Ordnance Tennessee to Deliver Additional M67 Hand Grenade Body Assemblies

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn., Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a major 2021 milestone of delivering its eight millionth M67 hand grenade body assembly, Aerojet Rocketdyne’s specialty metal provider, Aerojet Ordnance Tennessee (AOT), has been awarded a five-year contract by Day & Zimmermann (D&Z) to deliver additional assemblies for the U.S. Army.



"AOT has been the sole supplier of M67 hand grenade body assemblies for more than 20 years," said Eileen P. Drake, Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO and president. “The members of the Aerojet Rocketdyne team who manufacture these hand grenade bodies, and other specialty metal components at AOT, are proud of their role protecting our warfighters.”

The base year contract calls for the manufacture and delivery of more than 200,000 fragmentation hand grenade body assemblies. This is the first year of a five-year effort.

“D&Z has been proud to partner with AOT for many years in delivering the highest quality grenades to our warfighters and allies. The two companies have a long tradition of working well together, and D&Z looks forward to continuing this partnership with this contract,” stated Michael Yoh, president of D&Z’s Munitions and Government Division.

The M67 hand grenade is used to supplement small arms fire against enemies in close combat. The 2.5-inch diameter steel sphere contains 6.5 ounces of high explosives and is fitted with a fuze that initiates the explosive charge.

AOT is an industry leader in the production of specialty metal components for defense, aerospace and commercial products. AOT has numerous advanced specialty metal capabilities, including: powder metallurgy, primary metal processing, metal casting, heat treatment, computer-aided machining, forging and swaging. The specialty metal products produced by the company have been proven on the battlefield, on the golf course, in space, in high-performance racing, and in Olympic events.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne: Aerojet Rocketdyne, a subsidiary of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD), is a world-recognized aerospace and defense leader that provides propulsion systems and energetics to the space, missile defense and strategic systems, and tactical systems areas, in support of domestic and international customers. For more information, visit www.Rocket.com and www.AerojetRocketdyne.com . Follow Aerojet Rocketdyne and CEO Eileen Drake on Twitter at @AerojetRdyne and @DrakeEileen .

About Day & Zimmermann: Founded in 1901, Day & Zimmermann is a family-owned company with a workforce of over 51,000 specializing in construction and engineering, staffing and defense solutions for leading corporations and governments around the world. Operating from more than 150 worldwide locations with 2.7 billion USD in revenue, Day & Zimmermann is currently ranked as one of the largest private companies in the U.S. by Forbes. Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, our first work was to develop "Betterment Reports" that helped modernize American factories. Today, we are still in the business of betterment and our vision is: “To Accelerate the Next Generation of Innovation,” by putting people to work, protecting American freedoms and helping our customers power and improve the world. We do what we say®. For more information visit www.dayzim.com.

