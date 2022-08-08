Clinical Decision Support System Market Size Was Valued at USD 1,368 Million in 2021 and Will Achieve USD 3,139 Million by 2030 growing at 9.8% CAGR Owing to the Increasing Demand for Quality Care - Exclusive Report by Acumen Research and Consulting

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Clinical Decision Support System Market Size is valued at USD 1,368 million in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 3,139 million by 2030; growing at a CAGR of 9.8%.



Clinical decision support systems (CDSS), according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), are advanced programmes that analyze data to aid healthcare providers in applying evidence-based clinical guidelines at the point of care. CDSS includes a number of tools designed to improve clinical decision-making. Clinical decision support (CDS) can have a significant impact on healthcare safety, quality, efficiency, and effectiveness.

The increasing adoption of electronic health records (EHRs) and the growing incidence of medication errors are the leading factors driving the clinical decision support system market. Growing collaborations and partnerships between stakeholders are one of the recent clinical decision support system market trends that are fueling the demand.

Report Coverage:

Market Clinical Decision Support System Market Clinical Decision Support System Market Size 2021 USD 1,368 Million Clinical Decision Support System Market Forecast 2030 USD 3,139 Million Clinical Decision Support System Market CAGR 9.8% During 2022 - 2030 Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Solutions, By Application, By Model, By Mode of Delivery, By Component, By Healthcare Entity Capacity, And By Region

Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., IBM Corporation, Relx Group Plc, Mckesson Corporation, General Electric Company, Siemens AG, Meditech, and Zynx Health Incorporated. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Clinical Decision Support System Market Value

The clinical decision support system was a very important tool that helped during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a study published in Clinical Infectious Diseases, a clinical decision support tool guided clinicians through diagnostic assessment of patients with coronavirus (COVID-19) symptoms, significantly reducing the time it takes to assess these patients. The pandemic of COVID-19 has resulted in an increase in the use of digital technologies and ground-breaking solutions for tracking the infection, vaccine distribution, and managing resources for infected people. As newer coronavirus variants drive cases around the world, healthcare professionals are finding it difficult to understand each patient profile in order to provide the best treatment possible. This is where a clinical decision support system can help clinicians make better decisions at the point of care.

Global Clinical Decision Support System Market Dynamics

Growing demand for quality care and technical solutions and increasing technological advancements in the healthcare industry are driving the global CDSS market growth. Increasing government initiatives to promote the adoption of healthcare information technology (HCIT) solutions are fueling the demand for the CDSS market. In addition, growing incidences of medication errors and rising adoption of CDSS in several healthcare functions are also supporting the CDSS market share.

The development of big data and mHealth tools considerably offers significant growth opportunities for the market in the coming years. The rising demand for intelligent software solutions to efficiently manage the increasing patient pool is a CDSS market trend that is supporting the industry growth. Then again, the capability of software technology to predict patient conditions is significantly providing future growth prospects for the market.

Clinical Decision Support System Market Segmentation

The global market is divided into four segments: solutions, application, and model, mode of delivery, component, healthcare entity capacity, and region.

The market is divided into two sections based on solutions: integrated CDSS solutions, and standalone CDSS solutions. According to our clinical decision support system industry research, the integrated CDSS solutions sub-segment is expected to grow significantly between 2022 and 2030.

Based on application, the market is divided into clinical guidelines, clinical reminders, drug dosing support, drug allergy alerts, drug-drug interactions, and others. According to our Clinical decision support systems market forecast, drug allergy alerts are expected to account for a considerable clinical decision support system market share.

Knowledge-based CDSS solutions and non-knowledge-based CDSS solutions are the bifurcations of the model segment. The mode of the delivery segment is categorized into cloud-based, web-based, and on-premises. By component, the industry is split into hardware, software, and services. Market by healthcare entity capacity includes less than 100 beds, 100–199 beds, 200–299 beds, 300–399 beds, 400–499 beds, and more than 500 beds.

Clinical Decision Support System Market Regional Outlook

The global clinical decision support system (CDSS) market is divided into five regions: North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2021, North America accounted for the majority of the share and is expected to continue its trend in the coming years from 2022 to 2030. Some of the factors that are supporting the North American CDSS market are government mandates favoring the adoption of a clinical decision support system, extensive investments in healthcare IT, increasing incidences of medication errors, and the presence of numerous key players in the region. Rapid technological advancements and the growing importance of providing quality healthcare services are further contributing to market growth in this region.

Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is projected to be the most profitable market for CDSS throughout the forecasted period. Growing patient base, improving healthcare infrastructure, rising investments in healthcare IT, and increasing government initiatives to promote technologically advanced tools in healthcare sectors are all supporting the Asia-Pacific clinical decision support system (CDSS) market.

Clinical Decision Support System Market Players

Some prominent clinical decision support system companies covered in the industry are Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, General Electric Company, IBM Corporation, Mckesson Corporation, Meditech, Relx Group Plc, Siemens AG, and Zynx Health Incorporated.

