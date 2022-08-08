Mission Cloud Services Recognized as No. 7 on the 2022 CRN® Fast Growth 150 List

The AWS Premier Tier Services Partner ranks a top rank as it has every year since its founding, as CRN® honors the leading IT solution providers for exceptional sales performance



LOS ANGELES, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission Cloud Services , a cloud managed services provider and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner , today announced that it has ranked #7 on the 2022 Fast Growth 150 list, published annually by CRN® , a brand of The Channel Company ® . The CRN Fast Growth 150 recognizes the fastest-growing North American IT solution providers and technology integrators for significant sales growth—driven by forward-thinking business strategy, strong technology know-how and services prowess—demonstrated over the previous two years.

To maintain consistent growth within the highly competitive and rapidly evolving IT industry, solution providers need to constantly evolve to keep ahead of consistent changes within the market. CRN’s Fast Growth 150 list acknowledges companies that have crossed this lofty threshold and demonstrated an ongoing dedication toward success and innovation.

“It’s an honor to see Mission continue to be one of the very top names on the CRN Fast Growth 150 list,” said Mark Medina, Vice President – Marketing, Mission. “It’s a testament to how we’ve expanded and scaled our services to match the ever-growing cloud goals of today’s businesses. Our cloud solutions architects, analysts, and engineers bring unparalleled expertise to each customer engagement. That focus on ensuring success with AWS empowers our customers to fully unlock the power of the cloud and scale their businesses with confidence.”

Mission has been a perennial high-ranking mainstay of CRN’s Fast Growth 150 list since its founding. The company’s customer growth is fueled by a combination of the market demand for managed cloud services and Mission’s earned reputation for achieving its customers’ cloud transformation goals with AWS. In the first half of 2022, Mission has significantly extended its cloud managed services to fulfill a greater breadth of customer needs. Mission continues to expand Mission Cloud One , its most comprehensive managed AWS service, and Mission Cloud Elevate , the company’s agile, flexible, and team-based offering for architecting, building, and modernizing applications on AWS. This year has also seen Mission scale its data, analytics, and machine learning practice , which allows customers to avoid the challenges of recruiting and retaining expensive in-house talent by having Mission directly implement data, analytics, and machine learning solutions with unmatched expertise. This award-winning practice recently earned the AWS Data and Analytics Competency , Mission’s eighth Competency designation from AWS.

“Despite the near-constant disruptions and unforeseen challenges today’s IT companies face, they must still be ready to adapt and change at a moment’s notice. With the CRN 2022 Fast Growth 150 list, we honor those IT solution providers that have managed to thrive in an industry where stability is often a luxury,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The companies that earned spots on this year’s list represent the very best in business acumen and strategy, inspiring fellow industry members and proving that with perseverance, meaningful growth is attainable in even the most chaotic business climates. On behalf of CRN and The Channel Company, I wish a heartfelt congratulations and continued success to all companies featured on the 2022 Fast Growth 150 list.”

A sampling of the 2022 Fast Growth 150 list will be featured in the August issue of CRN Magazine. You can view the complete list online at www.crn.com/fastgrowth150 .

About Mission Cloud Services

Mission accelerates enterprise cloud transformation by delivering a differentiated suite of agile cloud managed services. As an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, Mission’s always-on services enable businesses to scale and outpace competitors by leveraging the most transformative technology platform and enterprise software ecosystem in history.

About The Channel Company



The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

