Fortune and Great Place to Work® Rank Arctic Wolf as Top 10 2022 Best Medium Workplaces™

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine have ranked Arctic Wolf as #10 on the 2022 Best Medium Workplaces, making it the leading cybersecurity employer and one of the best places to work in information technology nationwide. Earning a top placement on this distinguished listing is a testament to Arctic Wolf’s talent, culture, and commitment to providing a thriving and collegial environment for its growing workforce.



To determine the Best Medium Workplaces list, Great Place to Work analyzed the survey responses of over 200,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies with 100 to 999 U.S. employees. In that survey, 98% of Arctic Wolf’s employees said Arctic Wolf is a great place to work. This number is 41% higher than the average U.S. company.

“Arctic Wolf’s incredible team and the workplace culture we’ve created is the driving force behind our success as a business. This recognition from Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work® further indicates our reputation as an industry-leading employer,” said president and chief executive officer, Nick Schneider. “The passion that our people have for Arctic Wolf and our mission to end cyber risk make working here a truly special experience every day. We celebrate and thank them for all they do to earn this incredible honor.”

Arctic Wolf is committed to its “Pack Unity” culture, built on respecting, listening and empowering employees to reach their full potential inside and outside the workplace. When hiring, Arctic Wolf places an emphasis on seeking talented individuals, often outside of traditional tech hubs and career paths, to help foster innovation and creativity in its teams. Arctic Wolf’s engaged and driven employees across North America and Europe have enabled Arctic Wolf to bring a differentiated approach to Security Operations, underpinned by simplicity, ease of use and accessibility for customers via the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud.

Some of the unique programs and benefits that make Arctic Wolf an employer of choice include:

Placing culture at the forefront of Arctic Wolf’s mission to end cyber risk has fueled significant growth for the company. In the past twelve months, Arctic Wolf has expanded from 900 to over 1900 global employees and celebrated over 400 promotions within the organization. Arctic Wolf’s focus on nurturing employees’ careers and advancement is core to its employee retention rates, one of the strongest in the cybersecurity industry.

Making community engagement a key cultural tenet by providing employees with the resources to become difference makers in their communities by encouraging employees to take paid Volunteer Time Off to assist their favorite charitable cause. All Pack members are also encouraged to further their growth through online courses and reward their colleagues with gift card awards through a peer-to-peer recognition platform.

Establishing seven "Pack Unity" employee resource groups, supported by a unity-focused leadership team, to foster an inclusive work environment. Arctic Wolf is committed to building external partnerships with technology advocacy organizations that support women, minorities and LGBTQIA+ groups that play a critical role in giving back to local communities and broadening the diversity of Arctic Wolf's employee base.



The Best Medium Workplaces list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

“It’s not the size of an organization that makes it great, but how the organization treats its people,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “And these medium workplaces have proven that the inspiring cultures they’ve created go head-to-head with those of any large corporation. Leaders at these companies put their people first, and in return, achieve stronger business results than the average workplace.”

This 2022 Best Medium Workplaces™ win is a reflection of Arctic Wolf’s continued commitment to cultivating a collaborative and productive work environment that welcomes a diversity of backgrounds, cultures and ideas. In July 2022, Fortune magazine ranked Arctic Wolf as the third Best Workplace for Millennials™ and in 2021, Great Place to Work® named the company as a Best Workplace for Parents™.

About Arctic Wolf

Arctic Wolf® is a global leader in security operations, delivering a premier cloud-native security operations platform designed to end cyber risk. Powered by threat telemetry spanning endpoint, network, and cloud sources, the Arctic Wolf® Security Operations Cloud ingests and analyzes more than two trillion security events a week across the globe, enabling critical outcomes for security use cases and optimizing customers’ disparate security solutions. The Arctic Wolf® Security Operations Platform delivers automated threat detection and response at scale, and empowers organizations of virtually any size to establish world-class security operations with the push of a button.

About the Best Medium Workplaces™

Great Place to Work selected the Best Medium Workplaces by analyzing the survey responses of over 200,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies with 100 to 999 U.S. employees. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Great Place to Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million employees, this year alone. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Its employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything it does is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

