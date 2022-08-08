Avance Gas Holding Ltd: 2022 Annual General Meeting

Hamilton, Bermuda 8 August 2022 - Avance Gas Holding Ltd (the "Company") advises that the 2022 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on September 30, 2022. The record date for voting at the Annual General Meeting is set to August 19, 2022. The notice, agenda and associated material will be distributed prior to the meeting.

For further queries, please contact Executive Chairman:

Øystein Kalleklev

Tel: 47 23 11 40 00

About Avance Gas:

Avance Gas operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The Company is one of the world's leading owners and operators of very large gas carrier (VLGC) and operates a fleet of thirteen modern ships including two dual fuel LPG newbuidlings and has a further four dual fuel LPG newbuildings due for delivery in Q4 2022 and Q1-Q4 2023. For more information about Avance Gas, please visit www.avancegas.com.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act













