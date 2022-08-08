Stirling CBD Debunks Myths, Highlights, Benefits of Delta 8

CARY, N.C., Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interest in Delta 8 THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) is surging in the United States. CBD and wellness product manufacturer Stirling CBD, a maker of natural and potent Delta 8 gummies, has released information to educate consumers on the compound's benefits and risks while debunking common myths.

The interest started with the 2018 Farm Bill, signed into law by former President Trump. The Bill legalized production of hemp with less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC by weight. The law's December 2018 passage caused interest in Delta 8 THC to skyrocket.

According to Forbes, before 2019, the global rate of online searches regarding Delta 8 THC was low. Between 2019 and 2020, that rate jumped 257%, followed by a 705% increase in search activity from 2020 to 2021.

So what caused this huge increase in interest? Simply put, Congress regulated Delta 9 THC but did not regulate Delta 8 THC. This created a loophole that companies use to deliver quality THC to their customers and patients.

"Even though the public's interest in Delta 8 products is surging, many people are still asking if Delta 8 is safe and what the differences are between Delta 8 and 9," said Joe Kryszak, President of Stirling CBD. "People find the various scientific names associated with cannabis products to be confusing, and many don't understand the difference between Delta 8 and Delta 9 THC."

What Is Delta 8?

Before 2018, there was effectively one type of THC, now referred to as Delta 9 THC. THC is the cannabinoid that gets users high, as opposed to CBD, which does not have psychoactive effects. Structurally, Delta 8 is very similar to its more famous cousin, Delta 9. The only chemical difference between Delta 8 and Delta 9 THC is where a carbon double bond is present. Delta 8 has a double bond on the eighth carbon atom in its molecular structure, whereas Delta 9 has a double bond on the ninth carbon atom.

Delta 8 is one of over 115 cannabinoids found in hemp, which is simply a specific breed of the cannabis plant. Another compound, Delta 9 tetrahydrocannabinol, is the psychoactive compound responsible for the euphoric high people experience when using traditional cannabis products. In addition to the small structural differences, Delta 8 produces a more calming, milder sensation.

As with any cannabinoid product, the effects of Delta 8 vary on a person-by-person basis.

Traditional THC edible gummies are known to leave users feeling an intense high throughout their head and body. Delta 8 gummies cause a milder sensation which many people prefer; some compare the high to using a strong dose of CBD and THC together

Is Delta 8 Safe?

Like CBD, Delta 8 is very safe if it's purchased from a reputable company when (1) it is produced in an FDA-certified facility, (2) the company has a third-party Certificate of Analysis (COA) proving its purity, and (3) the company has clear suggested servings and all applicable warnings (like don't use Delta 8 while driving).

Of course, Stirling addresses all those requirements.

The company states, "It's important to note all cannabis-based edibles must be broken down by the body before they can take effect. So start with a small dose and wait at least an hour before taking any more."

Stirling CBD offers four varying dosages of Delta 8 gummies, from the lowest dosage of 25 mg Delta 8 Gummies to 75 mg and 100 mg gummies, as well as Delta 8 THC sleep gummies. All Stirling CBD products are made using 100% natural ingredients, free of any chemicals and artificial ingredients.

Each product is tested both in-house as well as by an independent third-party laboratory to ensure they contain a safe number of cannabinoids and are free of potentially harmful contaminants. Stirling CBD adheres to all FDA manufacturing processes, and test results of Stirling CBD's premium Delta 8 Gummies are available on the company website.

Since its formation in 2014, Stirling CBD has offered consumers the purest CBD available on the market. From the beginning, the Stirling CBD team has proudly planted, grown, and produced the highest quality CBD from organic, U.S.-grown hemp. This approach has allowed the team to make pure, potent, and properly tested CBD products for more than eight years.

For more information regarding Stirling CBD's Delta 8 product line, please visit https://www.stirlingcbdoil.com/.

About Stirling CBD

Founded in 2014 in Santa Cruz, CA, as a premium cannabis flower company, Stirling launched its first CBD products in 2018. Stirling continues to lead in new product innovation and quality and sells a full lineup of Hemp-Based CBD, Delta 8 THC, and Delta 9 THC Products. Stirling launched its Professional Brand - Stirling Professional CBD - which is sold wholesale to Chiropractors, Gyms, CrossFit Boxes, PTs, and Massage Therapists.

