KRBP Class Action Complaint Filed: Johnson Fistel, Globally-Recognized Law Firm Encourages Shareholders to Submit Their Kiromic Losses

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (“Kiromic” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KRBP). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise, acquired Kiromic common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents or Kiromic securities between June 25, 2021 and August 13, 2021, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors are hereby notified that they have until October 4, 2022 to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.



The Complaint alleges that the Offering Documents failed to disclose that the FDA had, before the filing of the Registration Statement and Prospectus, imposed a clinical hold, and in fact, contained statements indicating that it had not. Given that the Offering closed on July 2, 2021, more than thirty (30) days after the Company submitted the IND applications for its two immunotherapy product candidates, investors were assured that no clinical hold had been issued and clinical trials would commence.

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the Kiromic class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the Kiromic class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. For more information regarding the lead plaintiff process please refer to https://www.johnsonfistel.com/lead-plaintiff-deadlines .

