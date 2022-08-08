CentralReach Closes First Half of 2022 with Strong Financial Performance, Creation of a New Business Category

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CentralReach, the leading provider of Autism and IDD Care software, today announced strong performance for the first half of 2022. Highlights include significant revenue and employee growth, the creation of a new software category to address the growing Autism and IDD Care gap, the acquisition of an education software company, a major rebranding campaign, additions to its senior leadership team, and plans for a new 25,000-square foot collaborative workspace at Bell Works in Holmdel, New Jersey.

CentralReach reported annual organic revenue growth of 43% and total revenue growth of 46% including acquisitions, further extending its market leadership position. The company now counts nearly 2,800 organizations as customers and has 130,000 users who serve almost half of all learners who receive Autism and IDD Care-related services today.

Customers using the CentralReach platform to power their practice experienced an 8.4% growth in hiring since the start of the year with the company’s largest 10 customers, who make up 37,000 professionals in the ABA industry, experiencing a 16% increase in hiring over that same period.

“I’m proud of the CentralReach team for keeping their laser focus on the needs of our clients as we both navigated challenges and took advantage of opportunities in the first half of this year,” said CentralReach CEO Chris Sullens. “Our growth and momentum are a direct result of their efforts to constantly improve our purpose-built solutions in a way that continues to make them the top choice for professionals delivering Applied Behavior Analysis and related therapies at home, school, and work."

The company also grew its employee base by 12% and promoted 36 employees, including Karen Parisi to Chief Marketing Officer, who had previously served as the company’s Senior Vice President of Marketing for four years.

Sullens noted, “Karen has built and led a marketing organization that has played a critical role in our rapid growth and has been a great partner to me and the rest of the leadership team as we've scaled, expanded and evolved our company, our processes and our approach to the market. She has also been instrumental in kicking off our next phase of growth with the successful creation and launch of the Autism and IDD Care Software category. I have the utmost confidence in her leadership as we continue on our mission to provide the leading software and services platform to help children and adults diagnosed with autism and related IDDs - and those who serve them - unlock potential, achieve better outcomes, and live more independent lives.”

Other key highlights and milestones for the first half of 2022 include:

The launch of the Autism and IDD Care Software category to address the need for solutions to support the lifelong care journey for individuals diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and related Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD).

A new and expanded 25,000-square foot collaborative workspace at Bell Works in NJ, designed to support the future of work and to foster the advantages of in-person collaboration while offering the benefits of the company’s remote-first work policy. CentralReach’s “remote-first hybrid” policy and its new collaborative workspace were also featured in the Asbury Park Press and Wall Street Journal.

The acquisition of LiftEd to expand its PreK-12 offers to help therapists, educators and paraprofessionals measurably improve teaching and learning outcomes for students diagnosed with autism and related IDD.

A major corporate rebrand to better reflect CentralReach’s commitment to the autism and IDD community and those who serve them.

The appointment of Drew Hamilton to Chief Revenue Officer to oversee the company’s revenue-generating teams and next-phase growth strategies.

National recognition as one of the Best Registered Behavior Technician (RBT) training provider programs in America by the Behavior Analyst Certification Board

CentralReach has also earned numerous industry recognitions for its financial performance, product innovation, training programs, and corporate culture. Recognition includes being named an NJBIZ Best Places to Work in New Jersey for the 4th consecutive year, Best Places to Work in America by Inc. Magazine in 2022, a Stevie Award winner for innovative digital products, ranking on Inc. Magazine’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Southeast list for the third year in a row, and placement on the South Florida Business Journal’s Best Places to Work list for a second consecutive year.

More information about CentralReach can be found at www.centralreach.com.

# # #





About CentralReach

CentralReach is the leading provider of autism and IDD care software, providing the only complete, end-to-end software and services platform that helps children and adults diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and related intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) - and those who serve them - unlock potential, achieve better outcomes, and live more independent lives. With its roots in Applied Behavior Analysis, the company is revolutionizing how the lifelong journey of autism and IDD care is enabled at home, school, and work with powerful and intuitive solutions purpose-built for each care setting.

Trusted by more than 130,000 professionals globally, CentralReach is committed to ongoing product advancement, market-leading industry expertise, world-class client satisfaction, and support of the autism and IDD community to propel autism and IDD care into a new era of excellence. For more information, please visit CentralReach.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.