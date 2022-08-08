INVITATION TO CONFERENCE CALL FOR DFDS' REPORT FOR Q2 2022

English Danish

INVESTOR NEWS no. 22 - 8 August 2022

DFDS expects to publish the report for Q2 2022 on 16 August 2022 at around 07:30 CET.

Torben Carlsen, CEO, and Karina Deacon, CFO, will present the report on a live conference call.

The presentation in English will be followed by a Q&A session. Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to take part.

Date: 16 August 2022

Time: 10:00 CET

Telephone: DK +45 35445577

UK +44 33 33000804

US +1 631 913 1422



Other international numbers: https://events-ftp.arkadin.com/ev/docs/NE_W2_TF_Events_International_Access_List.pdf

Access code: 69612122#

If you wish to take part in the audio conference, please dial up at least five minutes before the conference begins. It will start on time, and participants will be asked to register name and company name beforehand.

The conference will be broadcast live on https://www.dfds.com/en/about and published there for future reference.





Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59







DFDS provides ferry and transport services in and around Europe, generating annual revenues of more than DKK 20bn.

To over 10,000 freight customers, we deliver high reliability through ferry & port terminal services and transport & logistics solutions.

For millions of passengers, we provide safe overnight and short sea ferry services.

Our 11,000 employees are located on ferries, terminals, distribution centres, and in offices across 20 countries. DFDS was founded in 1866, headquartered in Copenhagen, and listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen.





