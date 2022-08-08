Bouygues: Disclosure of trading in own shares

Paris, FRANCE

REGULATED INFORMATION
Paris, 08/08/2022

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING
IN OWN SHARES
  
Disclosure of trading in own shares on 4th and 5th of August 2022.
As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 28 April 2022

I.      Summary presentation

Name of issuerIdentity code of issuerTransaction dateIdentity code of financial instrumentTotal daily volume traded (number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares purchasedMarket
BOUYGUES SA969500MOCLNQFNZN0D634 August 2022FR000012050350 00029.4044XPAR
BOUYGUES SA969500MOCLNQFNZN0D635 August 2022FR000012050350 00029.4881XPAR

