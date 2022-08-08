English French

RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM AUGUST 1st TO AUGUST 5, 2022

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from August 1st to August 5, 2022.

Name of Issuer Identify code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identify code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (quantity of shares) Average Weighted daily acquisition price Identify code of the Market REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 01/08/2022 FR0010451203 69231 17,3334 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 02/08/2022 FR0010451203 70520 17,0165 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 03/08/2022 FR0010451203 69 588 17,2445 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 04/08/2022 FR0010451203 7 262 17,4727 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 05/08/2022 FR0010451203 3 498 17,4991 XPAR TOTAL 220 099 17,2110

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section

- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

Attachment