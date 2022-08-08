DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
FROM AUGUST 1st TO AUGUST 5, 2022

        

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from August 1st to August 5, 2022.

Name of IssuerIdentify code of the IssuerDay of the transactionIdentify code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (quantity of shares)Average Weighted daily acquisition priceIdentify code of the Market
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6201/08/2022FR00104512036923117,3334XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6202/08/2022FR00104512037052017,0165XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6203/08/2022FR001045120369 58817,2445XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6204/08/2022FR00104512037 26217,4727XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6205/08/2022FR00104512033 49817,4991XPAR
   TOTAL220 099 17,2110 

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

