DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
FROM AUGUST 1st TO AUGUST 5, 2022
In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from August 1st to August 5, 2022.
|Name of Issuer
|Identify code of the Issuer
|Day of the transaction
|Identify code of the financial instrument
|Total daily volume (quantity of shares)
|Average Weighted daily acquisition price
|Identify code of the Market
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|01/08/2022
|FR0010451203
|69231
|17,3334
|XPAR
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|02/08/2022
|FR0010451203
|70520
|17,0165
|XPAR
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|03/08/2022
|FR0010451203
|69 588
|17,2445
|XPAR
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|04/08/2022
|FR0010451203
|7 262
|17,4727
|XPAR
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|05/08/2022
|FR0010451203
|3 498
|17,4991
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|220 099
|17,2110
The detailed reporting is available:
- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/
