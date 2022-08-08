Total number of shares and voting rights at July 31, 2022

8 August 2022
Orange: information on the total number of shares and voting rights referred to in Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.
In application of Article L. 22-10-46 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce), as from 3 April 2016, a double voting right is automatically granted to fully paid-up shares that have been held in registered form and under a single shareholder name for at least two years.
|Date
|Number of shares
|Number of treasury shares without voting rights
|Theoretical number of voting rights [1]
|Number of voting rights exercisable
|01/31/2022
|2, 660, 056,599
|2, 029,500
|3, 104, 132,809
|3, 102, 103,309
|02/28/2022
|2, 660, 056,599
|2, 234,500
|3, 104, 094,376
|3, 101, 859,876
|03/31/2022
|2, 660, 056,599
|1, 373,253
|3, 111, 147,512
|3, 109, 774,259
|04/30/2022
|2, 660, 056,599
|1, 288,818
|3, 112, 727,056
|3, 111, 438,238
|05/31/2022
|2, 660, 056,599
|1, 288,818
|3, 118, 753,036
|3, 117, 464,218
|06/30/2022
|2, 660, 056,599
|1, 289,818
|3, 119, 421,499
|3, 118, 131,681
|07/31/2022
|2, 660, 056,599
|1, 772,171
|3, 119, 411,803
|3, 117, 639,632
[1] Calculated in accordance with the last paragraph of Article 223-11 of the General Regulations, on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares without voting rights
