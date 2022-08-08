Amniotic Membrane Market Attracts Notable Business Avenues with Rising Prevalence of ophthalmic disorders, Says TMR Review

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global amniotic membrane market is prognosticated to register growth at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period, from 2019 to 2027, states a review by Transparency Market Research (TMR).



The government authorities of many developing and developed nations across the globe are increasing financial support for the study of regenerative or stem cell medicines. This factor is estimated to play important role in the overall growth of the global amniotic membrane market during the forecast period. Moreover, the global amniotic membrane market size is prognosticated to reach a valuation of US$ 1.2 Bn by the end of 2027.

Key players in the amniotic membrane market are using different strategies in order to maintain their prominent position in the market. For instance, players are focused on the expansion and commercialization of their product portfolios. Such efforts are projected to result into rapid growth of the market in the forthcoming years, notes a future market outlook for amniotic membrane by TMR.

Amniotic Membrane Market: Key Findings

Amniotic membranes find a key application in ophthalmology in order to reconstruct the ocular surface following different types of surgical procedures, notes amniotic membrane demand analysis by TMR. These membranes are being utilized as a graft for ocular surface melts. Moreover, they can be utilized as a bandage in order to boost the healing process if a patient experiences ocular surface inflammation or persistent epithelial defects. Hence, the use of amniotic membranes is projected to increase in the ophthalmology segment of the health industry in the near future. This, in turn, is likely to drive the growth opportunities in the amniotic membrane market during the forecast period, according to the study by TMR.

Over the period of past few years, there has been a surge in the prevalence of ophthalmic disorders, trauma cases, and burn injuries globally. This factor is leading to significant business opportunities in the global amniotic membrane market. Furthermore, the adoption of amniotic membrane transplantation is being increasing in the surgical wounds as a graft or dressing material in various types of surgical subspecialties. This factor is propelling the global amniotic membrane market.

Players in the amniotic membrane market are expected to continue observing sizable growth opportunities from the cryopreserved amniotic membrane segment during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is ascribed to many factors including a rise in the use of cryopreserved amniotic membranes owing to their ability to help in the wound healing process, note analysts of a TMR report by amniotic membrane market.

The occurrence of fall-related and sport-related injuries is being increasing across the globe in the recent years. This factor is leading to revenue-generation opportunities in the surgical wounds segment of the global amniotic membrane market, states a TMR study.

Amniotic Membrane Market: Growth Boosters

Increase in the cases of trauma and accidents across the globe is propelling the global amniotic membrane market

Surge in the research projects focused on the use of amniotic membranes as regenerative medicines is bolstering the market growth

Amniotic Membrane Market: Competition Landscape

Amniotic Membrane Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

MiMedx

Integra LifeSciences

Katena Products, Inc.

Skye Biologics, Inc.

Applied Biologics

Amnio Technology

Stryker

TissueTech, Inc.

Human Regenerative Technologies

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.

Amniotic Membrane Market Segmentation

Product

Cryopreserved Amniotic Membrane

Lyophilization Amniotic Membrane

Application

Surgical Wounds

Ophthalmology

Others



End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialized Clinics

Research Centers & Laboratories

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



