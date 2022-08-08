Colby Management’s Jennifer Jahn Earns CMCA® Designation

SUN CITY, AZ, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colby Management, an Associa company and leading provider of top-tier community management and financial services throughout the Sun City area, is pleased to announce that team member Jennifer Jahn has earned the Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) designation from the Community Association Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB®).

The CMCA® is the only international certification program designed exclusively for managers of homeowner and condominium associations and cooperatives. It recognizes individuals who have demonstrated the fundamental knowledge required to effectively manage community associations. Established by the Community Associations Institute (CAI®) in 1995, CAMICB® is the professional accreditation body for more than ​20,000 community association managers worldwide.

Jahn began her community management career as a receptionist before moving into a manager role. She earned her Certified Community Association Manager (CCAM®) certificate in 2013 and worked as a community manager before temporarily stepping away to raise her children. Jahn joined Colby Management in 2021 and quickly began working toward her CMCA® certification. She is also currently working to earn her AMS® designation.

“I am proud of Jennifer for earning her CMCA® certification,” said Marcy Cowan, Colby Management branch president. “This demonstrates a tremendous step forward in her long-term career growth and enhances her ability to meet the needs of our clients on a range of levels.”

