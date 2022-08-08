Proactive news headlines including Tesla, Avalon GloboCare, Irwin Naturals, Japan Gold, Mountain Boy, VolitionRx

New York, NY, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York , Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Canaccord Genuity raises price target for Tesla following visit to Fremont manufacturing facility click here
- Avalon GloboCare says its co-developed QTY code protein code technology featured in Chemical Reviews click here
- Irwin Naturals completes Georgia acquisition and adds two ketamine clinics to national chain click here
- Japan Gold says review of Barrick Alliance projects yields several highly prospective areas; Barrick set to make decision on advancement click here
- Mountain Boy updates on field work at its Telegraph project in British Columbia's Golden Triangle click here
- VolitionRx appoints DXOCRO to undertake development and clinical validation studies for its Nu.Q product portfolio in the US click here
- Predictmedix launches Safe Entry Station as Fit for Duty screening solution at Electra Mining Africa and US NSC's Congress and Expo click here
- Lithium outlook bullish, according to leading producer Albemarle click here
- PlantX Life celebrates grand opening of vegan superstore XMarket Uptown in Chicago click here
- RespireRx Pharmaceuticals says its obstructive sleep apnea drug dronabinol featured in Sleep Review magazine free e-book click here
- Aben Resources wraps up field work at Slocan graphite project, eyes late fall drill program click here
- Cordoba Minerals intersects multiple high-grade gold-copper veins in Alacran Deposit at its San Matias project in Colombia click here
- Todos Medical says Provista Diagnostics to provide PCR-based monkeypox testing for clients in New Jersey click here
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals submits new drug application for the treatment of sarcoma patients in combination with envafolimab click here
- Audacious says New Jersey subsidiary receives Millville municipal resolution of support approval for cannabis facility click here
- Solstice Gold to raise $1.1 million from flow-through share and unit financing click here
- Berkshire Hathaway cools spending spree as bear market takes bite out of earnings click here
- GR Silver Mining unveils new silver discovery to the southeast of the San Marcial Resource Area on its wholly-owned Plomosas Project in Mexico click here
- HighGold Mining announces expansion of its Timmins regional land holdings, provides exploration update click here
- American Eagle Gold receives drill permit for its NAK Copper-Gold Project, says 4,000-metre diamond drilling program expected to commence click here
- New Pacific Metals reports assay results for another seven drill holes of the 2022 drill program at the Carangas Silver-Gold Project click here
- Aurion Resources agrees to acquire and cancel royalties on the Kaaresselka and Kiekeromaa gold prospects in Finland click here
- Nevada Copper provides update on its Pumpkin Hollow mine for which it is seeking substantial mine financing click here
- The Greenrose Holding Company appoints new chief financial officer, as well as a new director to its board click here
- Tata Motors buys Ford’s manufacturing plant in India click here
- Touchstone Exploration hails progress with Trinidad and Tobago gas asset click here
- Anglo Asian Mining invests a further C$957,000 in Libero Copper to maintain 19.9% stake click here
- SEED Innovations to be an early investor in health and beauty company fundraiser click here
- Bradda Head increases landholding at San Domingo after successful 3D remote mapping click here
- Diversified Energy exits the first half with healthy balance sheet and strong liquidity click here
