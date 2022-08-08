Ontario unions tell Ford to “Listen Up!” as Ontario Legislature resumes

TORONTO, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ontario workers marked the return of the Ontario Legislature with an action at Queen’s Park, to tell the Ford government what working people in the province urgently need.



“Ontarians are struggling,” said Ahmad Gaied, Secretary-Treasurer of the Ontario Federation of Labour. “We are facing a cost-of-living crisis, a health care crisis, and a climate crisis. As the legislature resumes, addressing these urgent issues should be a top priority.”

Workers gathered on the lawn of Queen’s Park with a banner reading: “Listen Up! This is the Ontario we need.” They held signs that outlined the actions that are urgently needed in the province, including:

10 permanent paid sick days

Universal child care

Universal WSIB coverage

A $20 minimum wage

Investments in public health care

An end to for-profit long-term care

Higher ODSP & Ontario Works Rates

Repeal Bill 124

Clean air and water

Affordable housing

“A strong majority of Ontarians support these demands,” Gaied added. “We’re here today to let Ford’s Conservatives know that these are the issues that need to be on the agenda.”

Speakers included a nurse, gig worker, striking TSSA safety inspector, and an injured worker. They shared their experiences with the crises Ontarians are facing and urged the Ontario government to act.

“While the Ford government sets their priorities for the months ahead, we’re here to remind them that as working Ontarians we know what we need,” said Gaied. “We didn’t vote for privatization of health care, cuts to public services, or handouts to developers. And we won’t stand for it. Ontario works because we do. We demand much more.”

The Ontario Federation of Labour represents 54 unions and one million workers in Ontario. For information, visit www.OFL.ca and follow @OFLabour on Facebook and Twitter .

