GAINS Summit to Showcase the Actor Who Portrayed the Most Interesting Man in the World

CHICAGO, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GAINS, a provider of innovative cloud-based supply chain planning solutions, today announced that its annual customer conference, the GAINS Summit, will feature an appearance by Jonathan Goldsmith, the actor who portrayed The Most Interesting Man in the World. During the event's dinner cruise along Lake Michigan, attendees will hear about Jonathan's true and incredible experiences resulting from taking chances and making courageous choices, all of which helped him to lead an amazing life.

"It's been a challenging and interesting time for supply chains, so we wanted to deliver The Most Interesting Supply Chain Conference in the World for our attendees by having Jonathan Goldsmith attend," said Joe Olson, CEO of GAINS. "His story shows how bold decisions can lead to successful adventures in life and one's career. We are delighted to welcome him to the GAINS Summit and invite our customers to enjoy a toast with Jonathan, be inspired by his story, and embrace these interesting times."

Jonathan Goldsmith is an actor, author, and adventurer known for portraying The Most Interesting Man in the World from 2006-2016. He has led an extraordinary life, learned many life lessons along the way, and met many interesting people.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet Jonathan in person and will receive a copy of his book, Stay Interesting. Registration for the GAINS Summit is open online.

About GAINS

At GAINS, our quest is to democratize supply chain planning. The GAINS Supply Chain Performance Optimization Platform helps businesses large and small Move Forward FasterSM with greater agility, resilience, confidence, and sustainability. The GAINS AI-driven cloud platform delivers continuous cost and profit optimization via machine learning, proven algorithms, and actionable analytics for global manufacturing, distribution, retail, and service parts/maintenance operations. Innovative design combined with the GAINS Proven-Path-to-Performance (P3)SM methodology enables rapid onboarding and tangible results, including increased sales, inventory turns, and service levels at reduced operating costs in as little as eight weeks. GAINS proudly provides digital supply chain planning expertise to industry leaders like Graybar, Honda Motors, Menards, Rockwell Automation, Stuller, and Textron Aviation. For more information, visit www.gainsystems.com.

GAINS® is a registered trademark, and Move Forward FasterSM, and Proven-Path-to-Performance (P3) SM are service marks of GAINSystems. Other products mentioned in this document are registered, trademarked, or service marked by their respective owners.

