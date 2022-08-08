Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Investors of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB)

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB).



On May 4, 2021, U.S. Bancorp announced an investigation by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) into its sales practices. Then, on July 29, 2022, U.S. Bancorp was fined by the CFPB for illegally accessing its customers' credit reports and opening checking and savings accounts, credit cards, and lines of credit without customers' permission. On this news, U.S. Bancorp's stock price fell $0.92 per share, or almost 2%, to close at $47.20 per share on July 29, 2022.

