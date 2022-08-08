Livento Group (NUGN) to Participate in Proactive’s Virtual One2One Investor Forum on August 9, 2022

New York, NY, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NuGene International, Inc./ Livento Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: NUGN) today announced it will participate in the upcoming Proactive One2One Investor Forum taking place virtually on August 9, 2022. David Štýbr, CEO, will present on the Company’s disruptive business model at 2 p.m. EDT. His presentation will be available on Proactive’s website and YouTube page after the event. Livento Group specializes in the identification and acquisition of companies and projects showing exceptional value and strong growth in their sector.

“Our focus at Livento Group is to offer investors significant value, while minimizing risk, across each of our subsidiaries,” stated Štýbr. “We have seen significant growth over the past year and I look forward to discussing EURO DOT, acquisition targets, and future movie targets with the audience at Proactive’s forum.”

During his presentation, Štýbr will expand on BOXO Productions, Livento Group’s prominent independent film and television production subsidiary, and Elisee, the company’s portfolio management system and the upcoming IPO of EURO DOT, and Livento’s rights to purchase 100% of the company. Stephen Gunnion, Senior Financial Journalist at Proactive, will host an interactive Q&A session with Štýbr after his presentation.

BOXO is led by an established financial, legal, and entertainment team. It produces and funds premium content across a range of genres, championing the boldest and most original voices in modern entertainment. Through its highly diversified business model, where it works on several projects simultaneously, BOXO offers investors substantial value while reducing risks associated with any one project.

Elisee is an AI-powered Portfolio rebalancing system built to outperform major stock market indices. Implementing Elisee allows clients to make data-driven decisions on the structure of their portfolio. The cloud-based tool operates autonomously with manual execution. With an audited proven track record of 4 years, Elisee has outperformed Dow Jones and S&P Tracker funds. Investment managers and qualified investors can ask for the Fund Fact Sheet.

Proactive is one of the fastest-growing financial media portals in the world and enables companies and investors to connect intelligently. Its One2One Investor Forum will bring together leading growth companies with an audience of high-net-worth investors, fund managers, private client brokers and analysts. For more information on the One2One Investor Forum, please visit the event’s website .

About Livento Group, Inc.

Livento Group ( OTC Pink: NUGN ) is focused on acquiring and developing companies with disruptive business models. The company recently launched BOXO Productions, a film and television production subsidiary led by top actor and producers in the industry. For more information, visit www.liventogroup.com and www.boxoproductions.com .

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements as predictions, projections, or references future events and expectations, possibilities or similar. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained due to several variable factors. Factors or events that could cause actual results to differ may emerge, and it is impossible for the Company to predict all of them. Some of these risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, in customer order patterns, changes in consumer trends, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. Although the Company intends to provide public updates, it undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Contact:

David Štýbr, CEO

Livento Group LLC

ir@liventogroup.com