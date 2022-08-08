EXolo Aims To Impress The Crypto Community By Providing High Quality Spot And Futures Trading Capabilities

London, UK, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When it comes to crypto, being able to choose the right platform is often the key to a successful trading journey. EXolo strives to be among such platforms, as the team prioritizes listening to their customers, while caring for them and improving their services and features in addition to providing a sense of safety and peace of mind.

What is EXolo offering?

Any viable crypto trading platform would typically offer a plethora of useful features. EXolo’s main services include but are not limited to spot market trading, futures market trading, buying, selling and conversion of various cryptocurrency assets, low transaction fees, a digital wallet, and a beginner-friendly platform which offers basic transactions.

Secondly, when it comes to security, EXolo has implemented 2FA (two-factor authentication) which helps customers stay safe since this measure deters hackers and viruses. There is a KYC procedure involved with signing up with EXolo, but this is a relatively straightforward process that is both safe and can be completed quickly, usually within 10 minutes or less.

Moreover, EXolo offers up to 10x leverage and 40 perpetual contracts for futures trading, which is among the most popular types of cryptocurrency trading nowadays. There is also a special registration bonus giveaway this August, through which users can earn up to 50 USDT; 20 USDT for 100+ USDT deposit, 30 USDT for 300+ USDT deposit, and 50 USDT for 500+ USDT deposit. Keep in mind that the bonus is only given to the first deposit, and that once the bonus is deposited it cannot be withdrawn. Additionally, all bonuses are only available for the futures trading market and will be deposited directly into USDT wallet addresses of EXolo users. Lastly, this offer is only valid till 31st August, 2022.

In order to support as many different kinds of tokens as possible, the platform also listed more than 40 coins during the first phase, and customers would be happy to know that there are no trading commissions either until 15th August, 2022. For inexperienced traders, there is even a demo trading account with 10,000 USDT which can be used to try out all sorts of different trading activities prior to getting started with the real thing. Finally, along with instant deposits and withdrawals, there is also a capable support team available to help out at all times.

Past accomplishments and future goals

EXolo was launched earlier this year and offers an easy-to-use platform which supports numerous tokens along with providing both spot and futures trading capabilities. The platform will also be compatible with iOS and Android applications, and will launch crypto mining as well as affiliate referral programs before long.

In the future, over 100 new assets will be added in both the spot and futures markets, and integration of PSPs as the new methods of depositing and withdrawing funds will also be prioritized. Finally, EXolo’s investment strategy program is scheduled for launch early next year.

About EXolo

EXolo is a trading company that was started in 2022 with the mission of providing a reliable one-stop crypto trading platform to international and domestic trade customers while adhering to rigid honesty and integrity guidelines.

EXolo's goal is to be a trustworthy partner for the platform's investors and trade partners, as well as a reliable competitive and global provider for the customers. EXolo is thus fully committed to its clients for the long term, in both good and bad times. The team's understanding of clients' businesses enables them to be proactive and provide tailored client solutions. As a result, the platform's approach and service are collaborative and integrated.

For more information and regular updates, check out the official website along with the Twitter, Telegram, Instagram and YouTube channels.

