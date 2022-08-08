RJC Engineers Announces a New Governance Structure

TORONTO, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prominent Canadian engineering firm, RJC Engineers (RJC), announces the latest change in its leadership as the firm prepares to mark its 75th anniversary. RJC has implemented a new governance structure to strengthen RJC’s legacy of bringing engineering excellence to industry and clients across Canada. The new structure includes a Board of Directors and dedicated Executive.



“RJC has supported our people, clients, and communities for almost 75 years. We have an impressive history and a strong vision for the future” said Jeff Rabinovitch, Board Chair. “I am pleased to announce this new Governance structure, which will benefit not only RJC, but the industry and clients that we serve. Our elected board members and executive are critical to our ongoing success to steer the growth and strategic direction of the firm as we continue to be a leader of creativity and excellence in our industry.”

The new governance structure focuses the firm’s resources, priorities, and programs to deliver on its strategic plan. The firm wide five-year strategic plan ignites a path forward to an even stronger RJC.

“This governance structure and our strategic plan capture the collective strength of RJC to build upon our legacy as industry thought leaders and trusted advisors” shares Rabinovitch. “We are future focused and have the right people and leadership in place to benefit our people and our clients.”

The Board of Directors is:

All Board members are Principals whose leadership, business acumen, and big picture thinking make them a strong team to set firm direction and provide oversight. Board Chair Jeff Rabinovitch brings almost three decades of industry and leadership experience.

The Executive is:

Joette Decore, Executive Principal in Edmonton

Mike Moffatt, Executive Principal in Toronto

Roger Steers, Executive Principal in Vancouver and Surrey



Mike Moffatt and Roger Steers bring a wealth of industry knowledge, experience, and trust to the Executive. Accomplished executive and management consultant Joette Decore joins RJC as Executive Principal, bringing experience in corporate transformations, strategy and planning, human resources and corporate governance.

RJC is a national, employee owned engineering firm that celebrates creative thinking, prompt service, and technical excellence in the design and maintenance of structures. RJC provides structural engineering, structural restoration, building science, parking facility design, structural glass engineering, and building energy modelling services. RJC has over 650 people collaborating from 14 locations coast-to-coast across Canada.

Bringing the best of RJC to every project for over seven decades, the firm integrates ingenuity and practicality to create success for their clients and their projects. RJC has worked on landmark buildings across Canada.

