Growing Demand for Real-Time Analytics to Boost Video Management System Market at a CAGR of 22.63% by 2032; States Fact.MR

United States, Rockville MD, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global video management software market is expected to value US$ 4 Billion in 2022 and reach US$ 30 Billion by 2032 while displaying a CAGR of 22.63% during the forecast period. The growth of the market can be attributed to the penetration of advanced technologies like computer vision and video analytics. Demand for video management software is expected to rise as of offers reliability, cost-effectiveness, and enhanced accuracy.



Real-time video analytics with high-performance capabilities can assist in transforming standard surveillance networks across intelligent detection and alert systems for static objects, vehicles, or people. Real-time detection has helped in lessening crimes, thefts, and other criminal activities while boosting overall social situations and the international trade climate, thus, driving the market growth during the assessment period.

The video management software market is expected to gain significant traction due to increasing smart cities initiatives across the countries and rising investment to deploy analytics integrated video surveillance systems across law enforcement, banking & financial institutions, transportation, and others.

The launch of the new VMS is expected to augment the market size during the forecast period. In March 2021, MOBOTIX launched a new video management system. MOBOTIX AG is strengthening its cooperation with Milestone, a known global provider of video management systems. With surged collaboration, both organizations anticipate enhanced synergy which would be reflected in a new software solution called MOBOTIX HUB.

However, increasing concerns regarding the privacy and storage of high-resolution videos and recordings are likely to hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Also, increasing cyberattacks and data breaches on video surveillance cameras, IoT devices, and other connected equipment are other factors that can hinder the market growth in the assessment tenure.

However, the integration of AI and deep learning across the video management software is expected to counter the hampering factors and act as a significant opportunity for the video management software market during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

The global video management system market is anticipated to have amassed about US$ 3.88 Billion in 2021.

Europe to experience noteworthy market expansion, at a CAGR of 18.5% from 2022 to 2032

North America to emerge as the dominant market for video management software, clocking a CAGR worth 19%

Asia Pacific to be an opportunistic market, expected to surge at a 17.8% growth rate

By component, video management software solutions to be most sought after, growing at an 18% CAGR

Cloud-based video management software demand to flourish at a 21% CAGR from 2022 to 2032

“Increasing smart city initiatives across various countries is and growing investment to deploy analytics integrated video surveillance systems across law enforcement, banking & financial institutions, and transportation are likely to benefit the market during the forecast period,” comments a Fact.MR analyst.

Competition Analysis

Key players in the global video management software market include VR Security, Inc. (Identiv, Inc.), Aimetis Corporation (Senstar), A&H Software House, Inc. (Luxriot.), Avigilon Corporation (Motorola Solutions Inc.), Axis Communications AB (Canon Inc.), Bosch Security Systems LLC, Axxonsoft, Inc., Cathexis Technologies Pty Ltd. and Cisco Systems, Inc. among others. Recent Key Developments in the Industry Include:

In July 2021, Edge360 announced the launch of its new Video Management Software (VMS), Surveill VMS, which is the first fully containerized VMS running on microservices.

In April 2022, Qognify launched a new video management software called Qognify VMS. The solution offers bi-directional integrations with many other solutions such as access control, intrusion detection, and video analytics.

Key Segments Profiled in the Global Video Management Software Market

By Component : Video Management Software Solution Advanced Video Management Data Integration Case Management Mobile Application Storage Management Others Video Management Software Services Professional Services Managed Services

By Deployment Model : On-premises Video Management Software Cloud Video Management Software

By Technology : IP-based Analog-based

By Application : BFSI Government & Defense Healthcare IT & Telecom Tourism & Hospitality Education Retail Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa



Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Video Management Software market, presenting a historical analysis from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of Component (Solution [Advanced Video Management, Data Integration, Mobile Application, Custom Application Management, Case Management, Security Management], Services [Professional Services, Managed Services]), By Deployment Model (On-premise, Cloud), By Technology (IP-based, Analog-based), By Application (BFSI, Government & Defense, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Education, Media & Entertainment, Retail), & Region (North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa).

