BALTIC HORIZON FUND CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR H1 2022

Management Board of Northern Horizon Capital AS has approved the unaudited consolidated interim financial statements of Baltic Horizon Fund (the Fund) for the six months of 2022.

Distributions to unitholders for Q1 2022 and Q2 2022 Fund results

On 28 April 2022, the Fund declared a cash distribution of EUR 1,555 thousand (EUR 0.013 per unit) to the Fund unitholders for Q1 2022 results. This represents a 1.17% return on the weighted average Q1 2022 net asset value to its unitholders.

On 28 July 2022, the Fund declared a cash distribution of EUR 1,555 thousand (EUR 0.013 per unit) to the Fund unitholders for Q2 2022 results. This represents a 1.17% return on the weighted average Q2 2022 net asset value to its unitholders.

With reduced payouts over 2020, 2021 and 2022 in the light of prevailing market uncertainty, the Fund has opted to retain EUR 7.2 million of distributable cash flow.

EUR ’000 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 (+) Net rental income 4,357 4,676 3,798 4,193 4,482 (-) Fund administrative expenses (756) (735) (633) (659) (726) (-) External interest expenses (1,311) (1,407) (1,408) (1,372) (1,403) (-) CAPEX expenditure1 (92) (38) (222) (266) (369) (+) Extraordinary income related to investment properties2 - - 440 - 261 (+) Added back listing related expenses - - - - - (+) Added back acquisition related expenses 5 9 32 1 5 Generated net cash flow (GNCF) 2,203 2,505 2,007 1,897 2,250 GNCF per weighted unit (EUR) 0.018 0.021 0.017 0.016 0.019 12-months rolling GNCF yield3 (%) 7.0% 7.0% 6.8% 7.6% 8.0% Dividends declared for the period 1,316 2,034 2,273 1,555 1,555 Dividends declared per unit4 (EUR) 0.011 0.017 0.019 0.013 0.013 12-months rolling dividend yield3 (%) 5.0% 4.5% 5.4% 6.3% 6.9%

The table provides actual capital expenditures for the quarter. Future dividend distributions to unitholders are aimed to be based on the annual budgeted capital expenditure plans equalised for each quarter. This will reduce the quarterly volatility of cash distributions to unitholders. 12-month rolling GNCF and dividend yields are based on the closing market price of the unit as at the end of the quarter (Q2 2022: closing market price of the unit as of 30 June 2022). Based on the number of units entitled to dividends.

Property valuations

In June 2022, the portfolio valuations were conducted by an independent real estate appraiser Colliers. As of 30 June 2022, the fair value of the Baltic Horizon Fund portfolio increased to EUR 335.6 million (31 December 2021: 327.4 million). In June 2022, the portfolio revaluation resulted in a fair value gain of EUR 0.2 million (+0.1% of portfolio value) primarily due to the upward revision of rent indexation and cash flow assumptions associated with high inflation across Europe.

Net result and net rental income

The Group recorded a net profit of EUR 4.2 million for H1 2022 against a net loss of EUR 9.2 million for H1 2021. The net result was mainly driven by strong recovery of the Galerija Centrs operating performance as fewer COVID-19 rent reliefs have been granted to tenants in 2022 and increased rent indexation. The net result for H1 2021 was significantly impacted by the one-off negative valuation result of EUR 14.3 million. Meanwhile in H1 2022, the valuation resulted in a net fair value gain of EUR 0.2 million (+0.1% of portfolio value). The positive impact of the increase in net rental income was also supplemented by a decrease in administrative expenses and a grant of EUR 0.3 million received from the Latvian government. Earnings per unit for H1 2022 were EUR 0.04 (H1 2021: EUR -0.08).

The Group earned net rental income of EUR 8.7 million in H1 2022 compared to 8.5 million in H1 2021. The results for H1 2021 still included EUR 0.6 million of net rental income from G4S Headquarters, which was sold in Q4 2021 and did not contribute to H1 2022 results. Rent indexations and recovery of income improved the net rental income of the same portfolio mix (like-for-like portfolio).

Gross Asset Value (GAV)

At the end of H1 2022, the Fund’s GAV was EUR 347.5 million (31 December 2021: EUR 346.3 million), 0.3% higher than at the end of the previous period. The increase is mainly related to a positive property revaluation of EUR 0.2 million and capital investments (EUR 4.1 million) in the Meraki office building development project during H1 2022. The Fund aims to carry on with the construction of the Meraki office building throughout 2022 and 2023. An additional EUR 3.3 million was invested in other (re)development projects.

Net Asset Value (NAV)

At the end of H1 2022, the Fund’s NAV slightly increased to EUR 134.2 million (31 December 2021: EUR 132.6 million). Compared to the year-end 2021 NAV, the Fund’s NAV increased by 1.2%. The increase in operational performance, portfolio valuations and positive cash flow hedge reserve movement of EUR 1.2 million over the period was partially offset by a EUR 3.8 million dividend distribution to the unitholders. As of 30 June 2022, IFRS NAV per unit rose to EUR 1.1215 (31 December 2021: EUR 1.1082), while EPRA net tangible assets and EPRA net reinstatement value grew to EUR 1.2016 per unit (31 December 2021: EUR 1.1884). EPRA net disposal value was EUR 1.1177 per unit (31 December 2021: EUR 1.1086).

Investment properties

The Baltic Horizon Fund portfolio consists of 14 cash flow generating investment properties in the Baltic capitals and an investment property under construction on the Meraki land plot. At the end of Q2 2022, the fair value of the Fund’s portfolio was EUR 335.7 million (31 December 2021: EUR 327.4 million) and incorporated a total net leasable area of 144,215 sq. m. During H1 2022, the Fund invested EUR 0.6 million in the existing property portfolio and EUR 7.5 million in the reconstruction or development projects.

Interest-bearing loans and bonds

Interest-bearing loans and bonds (excluding lease liabilities) were EUR 198.4 million, remaining at a level similar to year-end 2021 (31 December 2021: EUR 198.6 million). Outstanding bank loans decreased slightly due to regular bank loan amortisation. Annual loan amortisation accounts for 0.3% of total debt outstanding. All loans expiring during H1 2022 were prolonged with the original loan providers.

Cash flow

Cash inflow from core operating activities for H1 2022 amounted to EUR 7.3 million (H1 2021: cash inflow of EUR 6.4 million). Cash outflow from investing activities was EUR 7.6 million (H1 2021: cash outflow of EUR 2.7 million) due to subsequent capital expenditure on existing portfolio properties and investments in the Meraki, Postimaja and CC Plaza complex and Europa development projects. Cash outflow from financing activities was EUR 7.1 million (H1 2021: cash outflow of EUR 1.6 million). During H1 2022, the Fund made a cash distribution of EUR 3.8 million and paid regular interest on bank loans and bonds. At the end of H1 2022, the Fund’s consolidated cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 8.7 million (31 December 2021: EUR 16.1 million), which demonstrates sufficient liquidity and financial flexibility. Available cash will be used to continue with development projects.

Key earnings figures

EUR ‘000 Q2 2022 Q2 2021 Change (%) Net rental income 4,482 4,357 2.9% Administrative expenses (726) (756) 4.0% Other operating income 271 - - Valuation gains (losses) on investment properties 178 (14,255) 101.2% Operating profit (loss) 4,205 (10,654) 139.5% Net financing costs (1,518) (1,361) (11.5%) Profit (loss) before tax 2,687 (12,015) 122.4% Income tax (444) 888 (150.0%) Net profit (loss) for the period 2,243 (11,127) 120.2% Weighted average number of units outstanding (units) 119,635,429 119,635,429 - Earnings per unit (EUR) 0.02 (0.09) 120.2%





Key financial position figures

EUR ‘000 30.06.2022 31.12.2021 Change (%) Investment properties in use 320,029 315,959 1.3% Investment property under construction 15,620 11,400 37.0% Gross asset value (GAV) 347,495 346,338 0.3% Interest-bearing loans and bonds 198,360 198,571 (0.1%) Total liabilities 213,319 213,754 (0.2%) IFRS Net asset value (IFRS NAV) 134,176 132,584 1.2% EPRA Net Reinstatement Value (EPRA NRV) 143,752 142,176 1.1% Number of units outstanding (units) 119,635,429 119,635,429 - IFRS Net asset value (IFRS NAV) per unit (EUR) 1.1215 1.1082 1.2% EPRA Net Reinstatement Value (EPRA NRV) per unit (EUR) 1.2016 1.1884 1.1% Loan-to-Value ratio (%) 59.1% 60.7% - Average effective interest rate (%) 2.8% 2.7% -

During Q2 2022, the average actual occupancy of the portfolio was 93.4% (Q1 2022: 92.3%). The occupancy rate as of 30 June 2022 was 93.3% (31 March 2022: 92.4%). The overall occupancy rates in the portfolio rose after the successful launch of the North Star office hotel and filling the premises with small tenants. Increasing occupancy figures were supplemented with new leases in Europa, Postimaja and Galerija Centrs. During the quarter, Sportland relocated and expanded its premises to almost 1,000 sq. m in Galerija Centrs. In Europa, Huracan Coffee opened its café of approx. 140 sq. m creating a new attraction point for clients coming in from the main square of CBD. The opening of Huracan marked the full reopening of Europa’s entrances and public areas to clients after the refurbishment.

Occupancy rates in the office segment remain strong at around 98%. Positive momentum in office leasing is expected to continue in Q3 2022. Retail leasing teams were expanded in H1 2022 to fasten the leasing process. The Fund is having in-depth negotiations with potential anchor tenants for shopping centres. The average direct property yield during Q2 2022 was 5.3% (Q1 2022: 5.0%). The net initial yield for the whole portfolio for Q2 2022 rose to 5.6% (Q1 2022: 5.3%). Property yields increased compared to Q1 2022 after a strong recovery of Galerija Centrs results following the lift of lockdowns at the end of 2021 and positive rent indexations across the portfolio.

Overview of the Fund’s investment properties as of 30 June 2022

Property name Sector Fair value1

(EUR ‘000) NLA

(sq. m) Direct property yield

Q2 20222 Net initial yield

Q2 20223 Occupancy rate Vilnius, Lithuania Duetto I Office 18,525 8,587 7.7% 6.5% 100.0% Duetto II Office 20,253 8,674 7.7% 7.1% 100.0% Europa SC Retail 38,757 16,844 1.8% 1.9% 84.5% Domus Pro Retail Park Retail 16,535 11,226 8.4% 8.1% 98.5% Domus Pro Office Office 8,010 4,831 8.7% 7.1% 97.3% North Star Office 21,538 10,550 6.7% 6.8% 98.2% Meraki Development Office 15,620 - - - - Total Vilnius 139,238 60,712 5.6% 5.4% 94.9% Riga, Latvia Upmalas Biroji BC Office 21,978 10,459 7.5% 8.2% 100.0% Vainodes I Office 18,470 8,052 6.6% 7.8% 100.0% LNK Centre Office 17,660 7,452 6.8% 6.8% 100.0% Sky SC Retail 5,693 3,244 8.1% 7.8% 97.6% Galerija Centrs Retail 64,910 20,075 3.1% 3.6% 77.2% Total Riga 128,711 49,282 5.0% 5.6% 90.6% Tallinn, Estonia Postimaja & CC Plaza complex Retail 26,975 9,242 9.2% 7.6% 95.6% Postimaja & CC Plaza complex Leisure 14,525 8,664 3.6% 4.5% 100.0% Lincona Office 16,900 10,871 7.3% 6.8% 90.8% Pirita SC Retail 9,300 5,444 5.1% 6.7% 90.4% Total Tallinn 67,700 34,221 5.5% 6.0% 94.4% Total portfolio 335,649 144,215 5.3% 5.6% 93.3%

Based on the latest valuation as of 30 June 2022 and recognised right-of-use assets. Direct property yield (DPY) is calculated by dividing annualized NOI by the acquisition value and subsequent capital expenditure of the property. The net initial yield (NIY) is calculated by dividing annualized NOI by the market value of the property.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

EUR ‘000 01.04.2022-30.06.2022 01.04.2021-30.06.2021 01.01.2022-30.06.2022 01.01.2021-30.06.2021 Rental income 5,111 4,835 10,070 9,512 Service charge income 1,341 1,209 2,645 2,426 Cost of rental activities (1,970) (1,687) (4,040) (3,408) Net rental income 4,482 4,357 8,675 8,530 Administrative expenses (726) (756) (1,385) (1,501) Other operating income 271 - 278 - Valuation gains (losses) on investment properties 178 (14,255) 172 (14,259) Operating profit (loss) 4,205 (10,654) 7,740 (7,230) Financial income - 1 - 1 Financial expenses (1,518) (1,362) (2,960) (2,752) Net financial expenses (1,518) (1,361) (2,960) (2,751) Profit (loss) before tax 2,687 (12,015) 4,780 (9,981) Income tax charge (444) 888 (541) 759 Profit (loss) for the period 2,243 (11,127) 4,239 (9,222) Other comprehensive income that is or may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods Net gain on cash flow hedges 575 241 1,296 451 Income tax relating to net gain on cash flow hedges (51) (16) (115) (31) Other comprehensive income, net of tax, that is or may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods 524 225 1,181 420 Total comprehensive income (expense) for the period, net of tax 2,767 (10,902) 5,420 (8,802) Basic and diluted earnings per unit (EUR) 0.02 (0.09) 0.04 (0.08)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

EUR ‘000 30.06.2022 31.12.2021 Non-current assets Investment properties 320,029 315,959 Investment property under construction 15,620 11,400 Intangible assets 8 9 Property, plant and equipment 2 2 Derivative financial instruments 439 - Other non-current assets 22 23 Total non-current assets 336,120 327,393 Current assets Trade and other receivables 2,214 2,708 Prepayments 423 137 Cash and cash equivalents 8,738 16,100 Total current assets 11,375 18,945 Total assets 347,495 346,338 Equity Paid in capital 145,200 145,200 Cash flow hedge reserve 352 (829) Retained earnings (11,376) (11,787) Total equity 134,176 132,584 Non-current liabilities Interest-bearing loans and borrowings 102,765 157,471 Deferred tax liabilities 6,959 6,297 Derivative financial instruments - 756 Other non-current liabilities 1,261 1,103 Total non-current liabilities 110,985 165,627 Current liabilities Interest-bearing loans and borrowings 96,153 41,676 Trade and other payables 5,479 5,223 Income tax payable - 5 Derivative financial instruments 15 109 Other current liabilities 687 1,114 Total current liabilities 102,334 48,127 Total liabilities 213,319 213,754 Total equity and liabilities 347,495 346,338





