Dental 3-Dimensional (3D) Printing Market Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Historic Analysis & Industry Growth Factors and is growing at a CAGR of 13.4% By 2029

DENVER, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research analyses a Qualitative Research Study accomplished by Data Bridge Market research's database of 350 pages, titled as "Global Dental 3-Dimensional (3D) Printing Market" with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages. The report provides explanation about the different segments of the market analysis. Key players are taking actions such as developments, product launches, acquisitions, mergers, joint ventures and competitive analysis in the Healthcare industry.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global dental 3-dimensional (3D) printing market will grow at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2022 to 2029.

The technology resonates with dentistry and advances in 3D imaging and modelling technologies such as intraoral scanning. The uses of 3D printing include the production of physical models for prosthodontics, the production of drill guides for dental implants, the manufacture of dental, craniomaxillofacial and orthopaedic implants, orthodontics and surgery, and the fabrication of copings and frameworks for implant and dental restorations.

Competitive Landscape and Dental 3-Dimensional (3D) Printing Market Share Analysis:

Opportunities for Major Players:

Increasing Geriatric Population

The escalating demand 3D printing technology is observed across globe. The reason being surging incidence of dental disorders. The people suffering from these disorders are mainly from older population. The ageing population is increasing globally due to the availability of better healthcare facilities. Increased research and development leading to the launch of newer 3D printing technologies and materials for the geriatric population will further aid in the surging demand for dental 3D printing.

Recent Development

In December 2021, Stratasys Ltd. announced the launch of Stratasys Origin One Dental. The new printer is powered by a proprietary print technology called P3 Programmable PhotoPolymerization. The printer offers and opens material infrastructure which supports a variety of applications. This product launched by the company has increased its sales and demand in the dental market, leading to increased revenue in future

Key Industry Drivers

Rise in Prevalence of Dental Disorders

The technology advancement and increased R&D efforts have surged the development of healthcare 3D printing which acts as life-saving medical devices in situations like dental diseases and various implants situations. The changing lifestyle causing the enhanced need for dental implants further increased demand. Thus, the increased incidence of dental deformities raises the demand for the operation of such diseases via proper advanced medical devices and implants, thereby boosting the growth of the global dental 3-Dimensional (3D) printing market.

Product Innovation Leading to New Product Launch

The development of innovative 3D printers utilizing different technologies like selective laser melting (SLM), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct laser metal sintering (DMLS), electron beam melting (EBM), light curing technology and fused deposition modelling (FDM) among others proves to be advantageous for the healthcare industries, thereby boosting the demand of the market.

Highlights following key factors:

Business description – A detailed description of the company’s operations and business divisions

– A detailed description of the company’s operations and business divisions Corporate strategy – Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy

– Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy Company history – Progression of key events associated with the company

– Progression of key events associated with the company Major products and services – A list of major products, services and brands of the company

– A list of major products, services and brands of the company Key competitors – A list of key competitors to the company

– A list of key competitors to the company Important locations and subsidiaries – A list and contact details of key locations and subsidiaries of the company

Key Segmentation:

Product

Systems

Accessories

Material

Polymer

Metal

Ceramics

Plastic

Others

Technology

Light curing

Powder bed fusion (PBF)

Fused deposition modelling (FDM)

Application

Prosthodontics

Implantology

Orthodontics

Surgical and maxillofacial surgery

Others

End User

Dental laboratories

Dental hospitals and clinics

Academic and research institutes

Distribution Channel

Third party distributors

Direct tenders

Dental 3-Dimensional (3D) Printing Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The countries covered in the global dental 3-dimensional (3D) printing market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Russia, Belgium, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

The global dental 3-dimensional (3D) printing market is expected to grow due to the increasing prevalence of dental deformities and the growing geriatric population. Also, rising initiatives by players to launch new products in the region will further boost the market growth in the forecast period.

North America is expected to dominate the global dental 3-dimensional (3D) printing market in terms of market share and revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to prominent players and an established healthcare system.

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC cover:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Dental 3-Dimensional (3D) Printing Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: Dental 3-Dimensional (3D) Printing Market, By Region

Chapter 5: Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

Goals and objectives of the Dental 3-Dimensional (3D) Printing Market Study

Understanding the opportunities and progress of Dental 3-Dimensional (3D) Printing market highlights, as well as key regions and countries involved in market growth

Study the different segments of the Dental 3-Dimensional (3D) Printing market and the dynamics of Dental 3-Dimensional (3D) Printing in the market.

Categorize Dental 3-Dimensional (3D) Printing segments with increasing growth potential and evaluate the futuristic segment market

To verify region-specific growth and development in the Dental 3-Dimensional (3D) Printing market

Understand the key stakeholders in the Dental 3-Dimensional (3D) Printing market and the value of the competitive image of the Dental 3-Dimensional (3D) Printing market leaders

To study key plans, initiatives and strategies for the development of the Dental 3-Dimensional (3D) Printing market

