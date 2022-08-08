The Chung Family and Vancouver Zion Mission Choir host charitable concert to raise funds for the deafblind community

Vancouver, BC, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vancouver Zion Mission Choir will be performing at the Chan Centre for the Performing Arts at 7:00pm on August 25th, 2022. It will be a concert to remember, with a cause to match! In partnership with the Coram Deo Foundation, a division of Primacorp Ventures, and the Chung family, the event aims to raise funds to support educational programming for the deafblind community in South Korea.

The Vancouver Zion Mission Choir has been singing for the past 40 years in support of many local and global charitable needs. Dr. Stephanie Chung, the choir’s conductor, and her husband Dr. Peter Chung, its president, founded the Coram Deo Foundation together to provide education, scholarships and funding to other charities in order to make an impact in their communities. Coram Deo is a registered Canadian charity that has donated millions of dollars and volunteer hours towards a plethora of humanitarian needs.

In collaboration with Coram Deo, the Vancouver Zion Mission Choir concert will support programming for some of the most underserved people in South Korea, the deafblind community. All proceeds raised from the concert event through ticket sales and donations will go towards a unique educational Healing Program that will offer much-needed support to a community often neglected by mainstream healthcare systems.

While there are some resources available to the deaf community as well as for those suffering from blindness, there has never been a program designed for the deafblind community. Not many people can imagine what it is like not to have access to two out of their five senses. Many of the Healing Program's recipients start out deaf, and then begin to lose their vision as well. Sunggwon Park, a patient in the program, described how isolating it was to lose both senses. "I can't see sign language anymore. Other deaf people made a fool of me, and it was so very frustrating and lonely,” Park said.

Once Park entered the program, he was able to make friends with a volunteer who connected with him through tactile communication. Witnessing the life-changing potential of Coram Deo’s charity work through the program’s recipients is what makes it all worthwhile for the Chung Family. “It is remarkable to see how this program impacts those who are in need in such a profound way,” Dr. Peter Chung said. “When we aim to make an impact in our community through education, it is the changed lives of individuals that bear the fruits of our labour.”

The Healing Program will provide education and training to deafblind people so that they are better equipped to navigate daily life. It will also offer a place of community where program participants can connect with others, learn tactile communication, and access resources and assistance. The program will run twice a year for five days, providing one-on-one instruction for deafblind participants and with volunteers providing support services.

The concert aims to raise $100,000, which will support the program’s facilities and operations. This is the perfect opportunity to enjoy a lively evening of music while supporting vulnerable members of the community. Tickets are available by donation through the Chan Centre for the Performing Arts website.

About the Chung Family, Coram Deo, and the Vancouver Zion Mission Choir

Drs. Peter and Stephanie Chung, a prominent Vancouver family, care about providing for underserved communities through education and charity work. Through their registered Canadian charity organization, Coram Deo, they consistently provide humanitarian aid, education, and funding in order to make a positive and lasting impact in their communities.

With origins in South Korea, the Vancouver Zion Mission Choir has been singing for the past 40 years in support of many charitable organizations both locally and globally, raising funds for pressing humanitarian needs.

Attachment