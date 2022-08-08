Mesa Air Group Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

PHOENIX, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) today reported third quarter fiscal 2022 financial and operating results.



Fiscal Third Quarter Highlights:

Pre-tax loss of $12.5 million, net loss of $10.0 million or $(0.28) per diluted share

Adjusted net loss 1 of $7.1 million or $(0.20) per diluted share

Adjusted net loss excludes a $3.9 million (pre-tax) change in the fair value of investments in equity securities

Third aircraft with DHL cargo operation entered revenue service

Added a second CRJ simulator to increase pilot training capacity



Jonathan Ornstein, Chairman and CEO, said, “While demand remained resilient for the quarter, our financial results continue to be impacted by industry-wide, elevated pilot attrition and the significant reduction in the commercial pilot pipeline, exacerbated by the 1,500-hour rule. Looking forward, we intend to take dramatic action to address the pilot shortage through increased recruiting, additional simulator capacity, and expansion of our pilot pipeline. We are also pleased that United Airlines has expanded the Aviate program to include all of our pilots.”

Fiscal Third Quarter Details:

Total operating revenues in Q3 2022 were $134.4 million, an increase of $9.2 million (7.4%) from $125.2 million for Q3 2021. Contract revenue increased $9.2 million, or 8.4%. This was due to the return to normal rates from our partners, which were temporarily reduced last year related to the PSP program. These were partially offset by a reduction in block hours. Mesa’s Q3 2022 results include, per GAAP, the recognition of $6.8 million of previously deferred revenue, versus the deferral of $1.9 million of revenue in Q3 2021. The remaining deferred revenue balance of $22.7 million will be recognized as flights are completed over the remaining terms of the contracts.

Mesa’s Adjusted EBITDA1 for Q3 2022 was $20.1 million, compared to $35.3 million in Q3 2021, and Adjusted EBITDAR1 was $29.4 million for Q3 2022, compared to $44.9 million in Q3 2021.

Mesa’s Q3 FY22 results reflect a net loss of $10.0 million, or $(0.28) per diluted share, compared to net income of $4.3 million, or $0.11 per diluted share for Q3 FY21. Mesa’s Q3 FY22 adjusted pre-tax loss1 was $8.7 million versus an adjusted pre-tax income1 of $5.8 million in Q3 FY21. The year over year decrease in adjusted pre-tax income of $14.5 million was primarily due to lower block hours, the net impact of the PSP program, and the change in deferred revenue.

Operationally, the Company ran a controllable completion factor of 98.8% for American and 99.8% for United during Q3 2022. This is compared to a controllable completion factor of 99.4% for American and 99.9% for United during Q3 2021. This excludes cancellations due to weather and air traffic control.

With respect to a total completion factor that includes all cancellations, Mesa reported a total completion factor of 97.7% for American and 98.8% for United during Q3 2022. This is compared to a total completion factor of 97.6% for American and 99.2% for United during Q3 2021.

Liquidity and Capital Resources:

Mesa ended the quarter at $54.4 million in unrestricted cash and equivalents. As of June 30, 2022, the Company had $653.4 million in total debt secured primarily with aircraft and engines.

Fleet:

For the three months ended June 30, 2022, 46% of the Company’s total revenue was derived from our contracts with United, 47% from American, 2% from DHL, and 5% from leases of aircraft to a third party.

Below is our current and future fleet plan by partner and fleet type for FY22:

Fleet Plan (FY22) Q1 (Dec '21) Q2 (Mar '22) Q3 (Jun '22) Q4 (Sep '22) Actual Actual Actual Forecast E-175 – UA 80 80 80 80 CRJ-900 – AA 40 40 40 40 737-400F – DHL 2 3 3 3 Sub-total 122 123 123 123 CRJ-700 leased 17 18 20 20 CRJ-700 to be leased

to third party 3 2 - - CRJ spares or parked 25 13 13 13 CRJ held for sale - 12 12 12 Total fleet 167 168 168 168

Mesa Air Group will host a conference call with analysts on August 8th at 4:30 pm EDT. The conference call number is 888-469-2054 (Passcode: Phoenix (7463649)). The conference call can also be accessed live via the web by visiting https://investor.mesa-air.com.

A recorded version will be available on Mesa's website approximately two hours after the call for approximately 14 days.

1Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures

Although these financial statements are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP"), certain non-GAAP financial measures may provide investors with useful information regarding the underlying business trends and performance of Mesa's ongoing operations and may be useful for period-over-period comparisons of such operations. The tables below reflect supplemental financial data and reconciliations to GAAP financial statements for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021. Readers should consider these non-GAAP measures in addition to, not a substitute for, financial reporting measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude some, but not all items that may affect the Company's net income or loss. Additionally, these calculations may not be comparable with similarly titled measures of other companies.

1Reconciliation of GAAP versus Non-GAAP Disclosures

(In thousands, except for per diluted share) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Income

(Loss)

Before

Taxes Income Tax (Expense)/

Benefit Net Income (Loss) Net Income

(Loss) per

Diluted Share Income

Before

Taxes Income Tax (Expense)/

Benefit Net Income Net Income

per Diluted Share GAAP Income (Loss) $ (12,478 ) 2,493 (9,985 ) $ (0.28 ) $ 5,801 $ (1,525 ) 4,276 $ 0.11 Adjustments(1) (135 ) 32 (103 ) $ (0.00 ) Loss on

Investments, Net(2) 3,926 (896 ) 3,030 $ 0.08 Adjusted Income (Loss) (8,687 ) 1,629 (7,058 ) $ (0.20 ) 5,801 (1,525 ) 4,276 $ 0.11 Interest Expense 8,716 8,627 Interest Income (24 ) (82 ) Depreciation and Amortization 20,103 20,933 Adjusted EBITDA 20,108 35,279 Aircraft Rent 9,299 9,648 Adjusted EBITDAR $ 29,407 $ 44,927





(1) Includes true-up adjustment of ($0.1) million recorded during the three months ended June 2022. This adjustment is related to the termination loss previously recorded in Q2 2022 pertaining to the abandonment of one of our leased facilities. (2) Includes losses resulting from changes in the fair value of the Company's investments in equity securities of $3.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

.



Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022 Nine Months Ended June 30, 2021 Income

(Loss)

Before

Taxes Income Tax (Expense)/ Benefit Net Income (Loss) Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Share Income

Before

Taxes Income Tax (Expense)/ Benefit Net Income Net Income

per Diluted

Share GAAP Income (Loss) $ (86,029 ) 18,987 (67,042 ) $ (1.86 ) $ 32,319 (8,236 ) 24,083 $ 0.62 Adjustments (1)(2)(3)(4) 39,708 (9,065 ) 30,643 $ 0.85 3,558 (900 ) 2,658 $ 0.07 Loss on Investments, Net(5) 12,649 (2,888 ) 9,761 $ 0.27 Adjusted Income (Loss) (33,672 ) 7,034 (26,638 ) $ (0.74 ) 35,877 (9,136 ) 26,741 $ 0.69 Interest Expense 24,766 26,464 Interest Income (117 ) (287 ) Depreciation and Amortization 61,878 62,108 Adjusted EBITDA 52,856 124,162 Aircraft Rent 28,319 29,688 Adjusted EBITDAR $ 81,174 $ 153,850





(1) Includes adjustment for gain on extinguishment of debt of $1.0 million related to repayment of the Company’s aircraft debts during the nine months ended June 30, 2021. (2) Includes adjustment for lease termination expense of $4.5 million during our nine months ended June 30, 2021 related to the purchase of a CRJ-900 aircraft which was previously leased from Bombardier Capital. (3) Includes adjustment for impairment charges of $39.5 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2022 related to certain of the Company's aircraft which are classified as held for sale. (4) Includes adjustment related to the abandonment of one of our leased facilities resulting in operating lease right-of-use asset impairment charges of $0.2 million during our nine months ended June 30, 2022. (5) Includes losses resulting from changes in the fair value of the Company's investments in equity securities of $12.6 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2022.

About Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 121 cities in 41 states, the District of Columbia, the Bahamas, and Mexico as well as cargo services out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. As of June 30, 2022, Mesa operated a fleet of 168 aircraft with approximately 360 daily departures and 2,600 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle, United Express, or DHL Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc., United Airlines, Inc., and flight service agreement with DHL.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seek,” “approximate” or “plan,” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, involve estimates, projections, goals, forecasts and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For more information on risk factors for Mesa Air Group, Inc.’s business, please refer to the periodic reports the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Many of the risks identified in the periodic reports have been and will continue to be heightened as a result of the ongoing and numerous adverse effects arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. These forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as predictions of future events. Mesa Air Group, Inc. expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, to reflect any change in Mesa Air Group, Inc.’s expectations with regard thereto, or any other change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

MESA AIR GROUP, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022 Nine Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2022 2021 2022

2021 Operating revenues: Contract revenue $ 118,899 $ 109,654 $ 367,781 $ 318,524 Pass-through and other revenue 15,498 15,503 37,586 54,284 Total operating revenues 134,397 125,157 405,367 372,808 Operating expenses: Flight operations 43,254 41,314 133,262 115,681 Maintenance 49,694 51,986 156,032 156,623 Aircraft rent 9,299 9,648 28,319 29,688 General and administrative 11,112 12,087 31,550 36,324 Depreciation and amortization 20,103 20,933 61,878 62,108 Lease termination — — — 4,508 Impairment of assets held for sale — — 39,475 — Other operating expenses 722 916 3,379 3,148 Government grant recognition — (26,101 ) — (93,379 ) Total operating expenses 134,184 110,783 453,895 314,701 Operating income (loss) 213 14,374 (48,528 ) 58,107 Other income (expense), net: Interest expense (8,716 ) (8,627 ) (24,766 ) (26,464 ) Interest income 24 82 117 287 Loss on investments, net (3,926 ) — (12,649 ) — Other income (expense), net (73 ) (28) (203 ) 389 Total other (expense), net (12,691 ) (8,573 ) (37,501 ) (25,788 ) Income (loss) before taxes (12,478 ) 5,801 (86,029 ) 32,319 Income tax expense (benefit) (2,493 ) 1,525 (18,987 ) 8,236 Net income (loss) $ (9,985 ) $ 4,276 $ (67,042 ) $ 24,083 Net income (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders Basic $ (0.28 ) $ 0.12

$ (1.86 ) $ 0.68 Diluted $ (0.28 ) $ 0.11

$ (1.86 ) $ 0.62 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 36,183 35,769 36,064 35,642 Diluted 36,183 39,513 36,064 38,811

MESA AIR GROUP, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except shares) (Unaudited)

June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 54,448 $ 120,517 Restricted cash 3,348 3,350 Receivables, net 4,050 3,167 Expendable parts and supplies, net 26,341 24,467 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,234 6,885 Total current assets 95,421 158,386 Property and equipment, net 1,072,826 1,151,891 Intangible assets, net 6,026 6,792 Lease and equipment deposits 6,972 6,808 Operating lease right-of-use assets 65,878 93,100 Deferred heavy maintenance, net 6,848 3,499 Assets held for sale 36,528 — Other assets 29,686 36,121 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,320,185 $ 1,456,597 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Current portion of long-term debt and finance leases $ 112,776 $ 111,710 Current portion of deferred revenue 726 6,298 Current maturities of operating leases 16,854 32,652 Accounts payable 66,811 61,476 Accrued compensation 10,781 12,399 Other accrued expenses 32,322 33,657 Total current liabilities 240,270 258,192 NONCURRENT LIABILITIES: Long-term debt and finance leases, excluding current portion 523,231 539,700 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 20,585 33,991 Deferred credits 3,295 3,934 Deferred income taxes 50,803 69,940 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 21,994 28,202 Other noncurrent liabilities 36,971 34,591 Total noncurrent liabilities 656,879 710,358 Total liabilities 897,149 968,550 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock of no par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock of no par value and additional paid-in capital, 125,000,000

shares authorized; 36,292,401 (2022) and 35,958,759 (2021) shares issued

and outstanding, and 4,899,497 (2022) and 4,899,497 (2021) warrants

issued and outstanding 258,403 256,372 Retained earnings 164,633 231,675 Total stockholders' equity 423,036 488,047 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,320,185 $ 1,456,597

MESA AIR GROUP, INC.

Operating Highlights (unaudited)

Three months ended June 30 2022 2021 Change Available Seat Miles (thousands) 1,553,616 2,056,905 -24.5 % Block Hours 63,486 85,162 -25.5 % Average Stage Length (miles) 619 651 -4.9 % Departures 33,291 42,390 -21.5 % Passengers 2,164,295 2,572,303 -15.9 % Controllable Completion Factor* American 98.77 % 99.42 % -0.7 % United 99.76 % 99.98 % -0.2 % Total Completion Factor** American 97.66 % 97.57 % 0.1 % United 98.83 % 99.21 % -0.4 %

*Controllable Completion Factor excludes cancellations due to weather and air traffic control

**Total Completion Factor includes all cancellations

Source: Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Media

Jacqueline Palmer

Media@mesa-air.com



Investor Relations

Doug Cooper

IR@mesa-air.com