FibroGen Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) today reported financial results for the second quarter 2022 and provided an update on the company’s recent developments.

“We continue making excellent progress with pamrevlumab across all our high value indications and are pleased to have recently completed enrollment of the LELANTOS-2 Phase 3 study in ambulatory patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. We now expect topline data from three pivotal pamrevlumab Phase 3 trials in 2023: the ZEPHYRUS-1 trial in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and the LELANTOS-1 and LELANTOS-2 trials in non-ambulatory and ambulatory Duchenne muscular dystrophy, respectively,” said Enrique Conterno, Chief Executive Officer, FibroGen. “We are delighted with our roxadustat sales in China, showing significant year-over-year volume growth. In Europe, our partner Astellas continues with additional roxadustat launches.”

Recent Developments:

Completed enrollment of the LELANTOS-2 Phase 3 clinical trial of pamrevlumab in ambulatory patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

Completed interim analysis of event free survival in the LAPIS Phase 3 study of pamrevlumab in locally advanced pancreatic cancer (LAPC), and the study will continue to its primary endpoint of overall survival.

Roxadustat continues to be approved in additional countries, most recently in Mexico and South Africa. It is now approved in China, Europe, Japan, and numerous other territories for the treatment of CKD patients on dialysis and patients not on dialysis.



China Performance:

FibroGen’s net product revenue under U.S. GAAP from sale of roxadustat in China was $23.3 million compared to $13.4 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Second quarter total roxadustat net sales in China 1 by FibroGen and the distribution entity (JDE) jointly owned by FibroGen and AstraZeneca was $53.1 million, compared to $52.8 million in the second quarter of 2021. This result was driven by an increase in volume of over 80% benefitting from the National Reimbursement Drug List (NRDL) price reduction.

by FibroGen and the distribution entity (JDE) jointly owned by FibroGen and AstraZeneca was $53.1 million, compared to $52.8 million in the second quarter of 2021. This result was driven by an increase in volume of over 80% benefitting from the National Reimbursement Drug List (NRDL) price reduction. Roxadustat continues to be the number one brand based on value share in the anemia of CKD market in China.



Upcoming Milestones:

Topline data from the LELANTOS-1 Phase 3 study of pamrevlumab in non-ambulatory DMD patients expected 1H 2023.

Topline data from the MATTERHORN Phase 3 study of roxadustat in anemia of myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) expected 1H 2023.

Topline data from the ZEPHYRUS-1 Phase 3 study of pamrevlumab in IPF expected mid-2023.

Topline data from the LELANTOS-2 Phase 3 study of pamrevlumab in ambulatory DMD patients expected 2H 2023.

Topline data from the LAPIS Phase 3 study of pamrevlumab in LAPC expected 1H 2024.



Financial:

Total revenue for the second quarter of 2022 was $29.8 million, as compared to $24.4 million for the second quarter of 2021.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2022 was $72.6 million, or $0.78 net loss per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $134.0 million, or $1.45 net loss per basic and diluted share one year ago.

At June 30, 2022, FibroGen had $517.6 million in cash - defined as cash, cash equivalents, investments, and accounts receivable.

Based on our latest forecast, we estimate a 2022 ending cash balance of $330-$360 million.

1 Total roxadustat net sales in China includes sales made by the distribution entity as well as FibroGen China’s direct sales, each to its own distributors. The distribution entity jointly owned by AstraZeneca and FibroGen is not consolidated into FibroGen’s financial statements.



About Pamrevlumab

Pamrevlumab is a potential first-in-class antibody being developed by FibroGen to inhibit the activity of connective tissue growth factor (CTGF), a common factor in fibrotic and proliferative disorders characterized by persistent and excessive scarring that can lead to organ dysfunction and failure. Pamrevlumab is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), locally advanced unresectable pancreatic cancer (LAPC), and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and in Phase 2/3 for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD), and Fast Track designation to pamrevlumab for the treatment of patients with IPF, LAPC, and DMD. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has also granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation to pamrevlumab for the treatment of patients with DMD. Pamrevlumab has demonstrated a safety and tolerability profile that has supported ongoing clinical investigation in IPF, LAPC, and DMD. Pamrevlumab is an investigational drug and not approved for marketing by any regulatory authority. For information about pamrevlumab studies currently recruiting patients, please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov.

About Roxadustat

Roxadustat, an oral medication, is the first in a new class of medicines comprising HIF-PH inhibitors that promote erythropoiesis, or red blood cell production, through increased endogenous production of erythropoietin, improved iron absorption and mobilization, and downregulation of hepcidin. Roxadustat is in clinical development for anemia of chronic kidney disease (CKD) and anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and for chemotherapy-induced anemia (CIA).

Roxadustat is approved in China, Europe, Japan, and numerous other countries for the treatment of anemia of CKD in adult patients on dialysis (DD) and not on dialysis (NDD). Several other licensing applications for roxadustat have been submitted by partners, Astellas and AstraZeneca to regulatory authorities across the globe, and are currently under review.

Astellas and FibroGen are collaborating on the development and commercialization of roxadustat for the potential treatment of anemia in territories including Japan, Europe, Turkey, Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, and South Africa. FibroGen and AstraZeneca are collaborating on the development and commercialization of roxadustat for the potential treatment of anemia in the U.S., China, other markets not licensed to Astellas.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of first-in-class therapeutics. The Company applies its pioneering expertise in connective tissue growth factor (CTGF) biology and hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) to advance innovative medicines for the treatment of unmet needs. Pamrevlumab, an anti-CTGF human monoclonal antibody, is in clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), locally advanced unresectable pancreatic cancer (LAPC), metastatic pancreatic cancer, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Roxadustat (爱瑞卓®, EVRENZOTM) is currently approved in China, Europe, Japan, and numerous other countries for the treatment of anemia in CKD patients on dialysis and patients not on dialysis. Roxadustat is in Phase 3 clinical development in the U.S. and Europe for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and in Phase 3 clinical development in China for treatment of chemotherapy-induced anemia (CIA). FibroGen recently expanded its research and development portfolio to include product candidates in the immuno-oncology and autoimmune space. For more information, please visit www.fibrogen.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding our strategy, future plans and prospects, including statements regarding the development and commercialization of the company’s product candidates, the potential safety and efficacy profile of our product candidates, and our clinical programs. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, representations and contentions and are not historical facts and typically are identified by use of terms such as “may,” “will”, “should,” “on track,” “could,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue” and similar words, although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently. Our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties related to the continued progress and timing of our various programs, including the enrollment and results from ongoing and potential future clinical trials, and other matters that are described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, each as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the risk factors set forth therein. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by law.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands) June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021

(Unaudited) (1) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 167,758 $ 171,223 Short-term investments 270,375 233,967 Accounts receivable, net 33,573 17,401 Inventory 40,899 31,015 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,038 20,453 Total current assets 520,643 474,059 Restricted time deposits 2,072 2,072 Long-term investments 45,920 167,796 Property and equipment, net 24,505 28,277 Equity method investment in unconsolidated variable interest entity 4,494 3,825 Operating lease right-of-use assets 84,654 91,112 Other assets 4,501 6,680 Total assets $ 686,789 $ 773,821 Liabilities, stockholders’ equity and non-controlling interests Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 29,360 $ 26,097 Accrued and other liabilities 193,099 172,599 Deferred revenue 6,897 15,857 Operating lease liabilities, current 10,984 10,944 Total current liabilities 240,340 225,497 Product development obligations 16,439 17,613 Deferred revenue, net of current 205,351 186,801 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 83,080 88,776 Other long-term liabilities 17,832 26,021 Total liabilities 563,042 544,708 Total stockholders’ equity 103,780 209,146 Non-controlling interests 19,967 19,967 Total equity 123,747 229,113 Total liabilities, stockholders’ equity and non-controlling interests $ 686,789 $ 773,821

(1) The condensed consolidated balance sheet amounts at December 31, 2021 are derived from audited financial statements.





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Unaudited) Revenue: License revenue $ — $ — $ 22,590 $ — Development and other revenue 5,457 19,641 17,219 34,228 Product revenue, net 23,256 13,371 42,137 28,733 Drug product revenue 1,093 (8,648 ) 8,687 (168 ) Total revenue 29,806 24,364 90,633 62,793 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 6,809 3,078 11,048 6,479 Research and development 70,963 122,567 159,981 197,243 Selling, general and administrative 30,258 32,554 60,820 63,334 Total operating costs and expenses 108,030 158,199 231,849 267,056 Loss from operations (78,224 ) (133,835 ) (141,216 ) (204,263 ) Interest and other, net: Interest expense (141 ) (355 ) (238 ) (856 ) Interest income and other income (expenses), net 5,199 (363 ) 4,876 (817 ) Total interest and other, net 5,058 (718 ) 4,638 (1,673 ) Loss before income taxes (73,166 ) (134,553 ) (136,578 ) (205,936 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 23 (3 ) 136 130 Investment income in unconsolidated variable interest entity 565 562 885 323 Net loss $ (72,624 ) $ (133,988 ) $ (135,829 ) $ (205,743 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.78 ) $ (1.45 ) $ (1.46 ) $ (2.24 ) Weighted average number of common shares used to calculate net loss per share - basic and diluted 93,475 92,276 93,260 91,983

