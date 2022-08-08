BLINK CHARGING ANNOUNCES RECORD SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

Organic growth in hardware and network services and acquisitions drive second quarter results

164% increase in total revenues to $11.5 million in Q2 2022 compared to $4.4 million in Q2 2021

154% increase in service revenues (1) to $2.2 million in Q2 2022 compared to $0.9 million in Q2 2021

5,631 charging stations contracted, deployed or sold in Q2 2022; increase of 73% over Q2 2021

Acquired SemaConnect creating complete vertical integration of supply chain, engineering and U.S. based, in-house manufacturing

Acquired EB Charging marking Blink’s first entry into the fast-growing UK and adjacent markets





Miami Beach, FL, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2022.

The following financial highlights are in thousands of dollars and unaudited.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 % Increase 2022 2021 % Increase Product Sales $ 8,828 $ 3,267 170 $ 16,880 $ 4,938 242 Service Revenues (1) 2,245 881 154 3,752 1,219 208 Other Revenues 189 114 66 288 175 65 Total Revenues $ 11,486 $ 4,355 164 $ 21,286 $ 6,587 223

(1) Service Revenues consist of charging service revenues, network fees, and ride-sharing service revenues.

Record second quarter 2022 results were highlighted by considerable organic growth complemented by the acquisitions of EB Charging in April and SemaConnect in June. These transactions added thousands of new chargers and users to Blink’s portfolio and further strengthened Blink’s unique and competitive business models.

“Our second quarter results are indicative of the fundamental strengths of our business due to organic growth as well as growth from acquisitions,” stated Michael D. Farkas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Blink Charging. “We provide unparalleled flexibility and support to our site hosts through a variety of business models and advanced hardware solutions. We have launched several new products throughout the first six months of 2022 that address charging demands across the entire EV ecosystem including home, fleet, multifamily and retail locations, which will be excellent additions to our portfolio of available products. In essence, whether we own and operate or sell hardware, Blink strives to deliver best-in-class products and services.”

Mr. Farkas continued, “Strategic acquisitions remain a key part of our growth strategy. In the second quarter, we completed the acquisition of SemaConnect, adding over 12,800 active chargers and 151,000 registered users to Blink’s portfolio. Importantly, our acquisition of SemaConnect also provides us with vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities in the United States. This instantly qualifies Blink for the Buy American mandate and the $7.5 billion in grant money being allocated by the U.S. government to further EV adoption nationwide. Alongside our strong organic results, acquisitions are a key growth driver for us, and we look forward to growing our charging footprint and expanding the Blink network.”

“We continue to see success with municipal and government contracts, as well as with state and federal programs awarding grant funds for the promotion of a nationwide EV infrastructure,” says Brendan Jones, President of Blink Charging. “In the second quarter, we entered into a cooperative purchasing agreement with the Illinois Region 1 Planning Council to expand electric vehicle charging options in public spaces throughout northern Illinois, and we were selected as a purchasing program vendor by the Florida Sherriff’s Association to provide EV charging stations. Moreover, we received $2 million in grants from state and federal programs looking to further EV adoption.”

Mr. Farkas concluded, “This is an exciting time for Blink as we continue to rapidly expand our market presence in an industry that is poised for exponential growth. We’re energized by the developments that we are making and the opportunities that we are seeing in the EV charging industry as we continue to establish ourselves as a leading provider of EV charging technology in services on a global scale.”

Financial Results

Revenues

Total Revenues increased 164% to $11.5 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2021.

Product Sales increased 170% to $8.8 million in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $5.6 million from the same period in 2021, primarily driven by increased sales of commercial chargers, DC fast chargers, and residential chargers.

Service Revenues, which consist of charging service revenues, network fees, and ride-sharing service revenues, increased 154% to $2.2 million in the second quarter of 2022, up $1.4 million from the second quarter of 2021, primarily driven by greater utilization of chargers, an increased number of chargers on Blink’s portfolio, and revenues associated with the Blink Mobility ride-sharing service program.

Net Loss and Loss Per Share

Net Loss for the second quarter of 2022 was $22.6 million, or $(0.52) per share, compared to a Net Loss of $13.5 million, or $(0.32) per share, in the second quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA (2) and Adjusted EPS (3)

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2022 was a loss of $15.6 million compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $8.1 million in the prior year period.

Adjusted EPS for the second quarter of 2022 was a loss of $0.41 compared to an Adjusted EPS loss of $0.31 in the prior year period.

Cash and cash equivalents

As of June 30, 2022, Cash and Cash Equivalents totaled $85.1 million.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA (defined as earnings (loss) before interest income (expense), provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and stock-based compensation) is a non-GAAP financial measure management uses as a proxy for net income (loss). See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures included at the end of this release.

(3) Adjusted EPS (defined as earnings (loss) per diluted share) is a non-GAAP financial measure management uses to assess earnings per diluted share excluding non-recurring items such as acquisition-related costs and amortization expense of intangible assets. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures included at the end of this release.

Acquisition of SemaConnect

During the second quarter Blink acquired EV charging leader SemaConnect, further strengthening its competitive positioning in the industry by adding complete vertical integration of supply-chain, engineering, and in-house manufacturing capabilities of more than 10,000 EV chargers today and scaling to 50,000 per year. With the addition of U.S.-based, in-house manufacturing, Blink is now in compliance with the Biden Administration’s Buy America Initiatives, and eligible to capitalize on the $7.5 billion EV infrastructure bill, which among other efforts, has the stated goal of building out the first-ever national network of 500,000 electric vehicle chargers along America’s highways and in communities. The acquisition will also position Blink to assist the Administration’s development of a national EV charging network that provides interoperability among different charging companies, and is user-friendly, reliable, and accessible to all Americans.

Commenting on the acquisition, Mr. Farkas stated, “This is a transformative acquisition for our Company and for the broader EV charging industry. SemaConnect is a well-respected EV charging company with a proven track record of success, strong relationships with its site host partners in both the public and private sectors, and best-in-class technical capabilities. Further, SemaConnect brings an extensive product line which complements Blink’s considerable software product offerings. We are particularly excited about SemaConnect’s DCFC charger currently under development, as we believe this offering will significantly accelerate our ability to get DCFC to market while drastically reducing our R&D costs. We’re excited to welcome members of the SemaConnect team to the Blink family and Mahi Reddy to Blink’s board, as we believe together we can continue to revolutionize the EV charging industry,” Mr. Farkas concluded.

Recent Highlights

The Company announced its continued deployment of Blink EV chargers for electric school bus fleets, noting that it has already sold or deployed nearly 400 Level 2 chargers at educational facilities in 14 states. With the recent passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), the Biden Administration committed $5 billion to the production of environmentally cleaner school buses, likely increasing the number of electric school buses on the road, leading to greater demand for EV charging equipment.

Blink announced the deployment of five Blink IQ 200 dual port fast Level 2 EV chargers at three locations in the Township of Winslow, New Jersey.

Blink was selected as an official vendor for electric vehicle charging stations as part of the Florida Sheriff’s Association Cooperative Purchasing Program (CPP). In addition to creating opportunities with thousands of state and local agencies, municipalities and educational organizations in the state of Florida, Blink believes its participation in this program may serve as a template to engage with other statewide cooperative purchasing programs.

Subsequent to the close of the quarter, Blink was awarded a cooperative purchasing agreement for EV charging equipment and network services from the Illinois Region 1 Planning Council, fo the expansion of electric vehicle charging at public agencies and commercial businesses across northern Illinois.

In April 2022, Blink acquired UK electric vehicle infrastructure leader EB Charging, adding more than 1,150 chargers to the Blink Charging footprint. Following the acquisition, EB Charging announced an agreement with Q-Park to deploy nearly 600 charging points across 80 sites in the UK and Ireland.



Earnings Conference Call

Blink Charging will host a conference call and webcast to discuss second quarter 2022 results today, August 8, 2022 at 4:30 PM, Eastern Time.

To access the live webcast, log onto the Blink Charging website at www.blinkcharging.com, and click on the News/Events section of the Investor Relations page. Investors may also access the webcast via the following link:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2468/46227

To participate in the call by phone, dial (888) 506-0062 approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start time. International callers please dial (973) 528-0011. Callers should use access code: 399113.

A replay of the teleconference will be available until September 7, 2022 and may be accessed by dialing (877) 481-4010. International callers may dial (919) 882-2331. Callers should use conference ID: 46227.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW), a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment, has deployed over 51,000 charging ports across 19 countries, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of Blink’s charging locations worldwide. Blink’s principal line of products and services includes the Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, EV charging services, and the products and services of recent acquisitions, including SemaConnect, Blue Corner and BlueLA. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million vehicles by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should” or other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in Blink Charging’s Q2 2022 Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

Blink Charging Co. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except for share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

For The Three Months Ended For The Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Product sales $ 8,828 $ 3,267 $ 16,880 $ 4,938 Charging service revenue - company-owned charging stations 1,494 586 2,601 768 Network fees 472 106 633 216 Warranty 99 19 166 31 Grant and rebate 125 74 200 224 Ride-sharing services 279 189 518 235 Other 189 114 288 175 Total Revenues 11,486 4,355 21,286 6,587 Cost of Revenues: Cost of product sales 6,369 2,365 12,471 3,483 Cost of charging services - company-owned charging stations 351 60 534 110 Host provider fees 821 140 1,372 267 Network costs 182 94 416 173 Warranty and repairs and maintenance 523 196 634 457 Ride-sharing services 659 424 1,085 670 Depreciation and amortization 624 432 1,231 687 Total Cost of Revenues 9,529 3,711 17,743 5,847 Gross Profit 1,957 644 3,543 740 Operating Expenses: Compensation 10,779 9,170 20,038 13,918 General and administrative expenses 9,002 2,532 13,429 4,117 Other operating expenses 4,138 1,287 7,080 2,437 - Total Operating Expenses 23,919 12,989 40,547 20,472 Loss From Operations (21,962 ) (12,345 ) (37,004 ) (19,732 ) Other (Expense) Income: Interest (expense) income (139 ) (6 ) (139 ) 9 Loss on settlement - (1,000 ) - (1,000 ) Loss on foreign exchange (244 ) (108 ) (241 ) (108 ) Change in fair value of derivative and other liabilities (73 ) (1 ) (73 ) 7 Other (expense) income (203 ) 1 (307 ) 1 Total Other Expense (659 ) (1,114 ) (760 ) (1,091 ) Net Loss $ (22,621 ) $ (13,459 ) $ (37,764 ) $ (20,823 ) Net Loss Per Share: Basic $ (0.52 ) $ (0.32 ) $ (0.88 ) $ (0.50 ) Diluted $ (0.52 ) $ (0.32 ) $ (0.88 ) $ (0.50 ) Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 43,509,693 42,037,492 42,973,758 41,587,793 Diluted 43,509,693 42,037,492 42,973,758 41,587,793





Blink Charging Co. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except for share amounts)

June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (unaudited) Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 85,136 $ 174,795 Current portion of restricted cash 4,058 - Accounts receivable, net 14,894 6,346 Inventory, net 17,527 10,369 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,560 1,020 Total Current Assets 124,175 192,530 Restricted cash, non-current portion 72 81 Property and equipment, net 22,950 14,563 Operating lease right-of-use asset 2,809 1,664 Intangible assets, net 75,412 3,455 Goodwill 156,092 19,390 Other assets 1,997 230 Total Assets $ 383,507 $ 231,913 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 16,364 $ 7,134 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 8,953 5,678 Current portion of consideration payable 4,058 - Current portion of operating lease liabilities 1,430 547 Current portion of deferred revenue 7,794 2,858 Notes payable 775 10 Total Current Liabilities 39,374 16,227 Contingent consideration 3,514 - Consideration payable, non-current portion 40,600 - Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion 1,875 1,531 Deferred revenue, non-current portion 4,236 128 Other liabilities 1,316 193 Total Liabilities 90,915 18,079 Commitments and contingencies (Note 11) Stockholders’ Equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 50,201,686 and 42,423,514 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 50 42 Additional paid-in capital 577,438 458,046 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,662 ) (1,784 ) Accumulated deficit (280,234 ) (242,470 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 292,592 213,834 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 383,507 $ 231,913





Blink Charging Co.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Cash Flows From Operating Activities: Net loss $ (37,764 ) $ (20,823 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,393 1,945 Non-cash lease expense 215 - Dividend and interest income - (62 ) Change in fair value of derivative and other liabilities 73 7 Provision for bad debt 798 253 Provision for slow moving and obsolete inventory 161 - Stock-based compensation: Common stock 962 1,139 Options 2,027 2,945 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (2,728 ) (1,803 ) Inventory (8,105 ) (3,373 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,270 (1,220 ) Other assets (1,339 ) 245 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities 4,491 (283 ) Other liabilities 50 - Lease liabilities (146 ) (177 ) Deferred revenue 2,656 262 Total Adjustments 6,778 (122 ) Net Cash Used In Operating Activities (30,986 ) (20,945 ) Cash Flows From Investing Activities: Proceeds from sale of marketable securities - 4,553 Purchase consideration of SemaConnect, net of cash and restricted acquired (38,338 ) - Purchase consideration of Electric Blue, net of cash acquired (11,360 ) - Purchase of marketable securities - (58,013 ) Capitalization of engineering costs paid (288 ) (237 ) Cash acquired in the purchase of Blue Corner - 243 Purchase consideration of Blue Corner - (22,985 ) Purchases of property and equipment (2,247 ) (5,019 ) Net Cash Used In Investing Activities (52,233 ) (81,458 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities: Proceeds from sale of common stock in public offering [1] - 221,333 Proceeds from exercise of options and warrants 92 1,427 Repayment of financing liability in connection with finance lease (71 ) - Repayment of financing liability in connection with internal use software (235 ) (39 ) Net Cash (Used In) Provided By Financing Activities (214 ) 222,721 Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash (2,350 ) (606 ) Net (Decrease) Increase In Cash and Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash (85,783 ) 119,712 Cash and Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash - Beginning of Period 175,049 22,418 Cash and Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash - End of Period $ 89,266 $ 142,130 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash consisted of the following: Cash and cash equivalents $ 85,136 $ 142,053 Restricted cash 4,130 77 $ 89,266 $ 142,130





[1] Includes gross proceeds of $232,060, less issuance costs of $10,727.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following table reconciles Net Loss attributable to Blink Charging Co. to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the periods shown:

Q2 Q2 YTD YTD (In thousands and unaudited) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net loss attributable to Blink Charging Co. $ (22,621 ) $ (13,549 ) $ (37,764 ) $ (20,823 ) Add: Interest expense, net 139 6 139 (9 ) Depreciation and amortization 2,635 1,431 3,393 1,945 EBITDA $ (19,847 ) $ (12,022 ) $ (34,232 ) $ (18,887 ) Add: Stock-based compensation 1,027 3,659 2,989 4,084 Acquisition-related costs 3,216 316 3,274 320 Adjusted EBITDA $ (15,604 ) $ (8,047 ) $ (27,969 ) $ (14,483 ) Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues (136 %) (185 %) (131 %) (220 %)

The following table reconciles GAAP EPS attributable to Blink Charging Co. to Adjusted EPS for the periods shown:

Q2 Q2 YTD YTD (Unaudited) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net loss – per diluted share $ (0.52 ) $ (0.32 ) $ (0.88 ) $ (0.50 ) Add: Amortization expense of intangible assets 0.04 0.00 0.04 0.00 Acquisition-related costs 0.07 0.01 0.08 0.01 Adjusted EPS $ (0.41 ) $ (0.31 ) $ (0.76 ) $ (0.49 )

Blink Charging Co. publicly reports its financial information in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“US GAAP”). To facilitate external analysis of the Company’s operating performance, Blink Charging also presents financial information that are considered “non-GAAP financial measures” under Regulation G and related reporting requirements promulgated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, Net Income or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different than those presented by other companies, including Blink Charging’s competitors. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and are therefore considered non-GAAP measures. Reconciliation tables are presented above.

EBITDA is defined as earnings (loss) attributable to Blink Charging Co. before interest income (expense), provision for income taxes, and depreciation and amortization. Blink Charging believes EBITDA is useful to its management, securities analysts, and investors in evaluating operating performance because it is one of the primary measures used to evaluate the economic productivity of the Company’s operations, including its ability to obtain and maintain its customers, its ability to operate its business effectively, the efficiency of its employees and the profitability associated with their performance. It also helps Blink Charging’s management, securities analysts, and investors to meaningfully evaluate and compare the results of the Company’s operations from period to period on a consistent basis by removing the impact of its merger and acquisition expenses, financing transactions, and the depreciation and amortization impact of capital investments from its operating results.

The Company also believes that Adjusted EBITDA, defined as EBITDA adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, is useful to securities analysts and investors to evaluate the Company’s core operating results and financial performance because it excludes items that are significant non-cash or non-recurring expenses reflected in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

Adjusted earnings per diluted share (“Adjusted EPS”) is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Adjusted EPS reflects adjustments to reported diluted earnings per share (“GAAP EPS”) to eliminate amortization expense of intangible assets from acquisitions and acquisition-related costs.

Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS may differ from other companies reporting similarly named measures. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as Net Loss, and Diluted Earnings per Share.