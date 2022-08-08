Alto Ingredients, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Grew Net Sales to $362.2 Million, Up 21% from Q2 2021



Generated Net Income of $21.5 Million, $0.29 per Diluted Share, Up from $8.0 Million, $0.11 per Diluted Share in Q2 2021

Increased Adjusted EBITDA to $29.9 Million, Up from $17.0 Million in Q2 2021

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO), a leading producer and distributor of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients, reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

“Our strategy to diversify into specialty alcohols and essential ingredients continues to serve us well. Sales of these products, combined with a cash grant from the USDA, delivered solid performance and offset higher than usual freight expenses and repair and maintenance costs, resulting in positive gross profit, net income and Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter,” said Mike Kandris, CEO of Alto Ingredients. “Anticipating the cash grant, we accelerated the timing of some of our infrastructure improvements. We are upgrading equipment and operating systems to increase efficiency and plant reliability, expanding our corn storage capacity, enhancing our specialty alcohol production and broadening its distribution, and reinvesting in essential ingredients capabilities. Building for the future, we are improving our position to capture a variety of opportunities, and our near- and long-term outlook is promising.”

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Compared to 2021

Net sales were $362.2 million, compared to $298.1 million.

Cost of goods sold was $353.3 million, compared to $282.9 million.

Gross profit was $8.8 million, compared to $15.2 million.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $9.0 million, compared to $7.2 million, reflecting Eagle Alcohol acquisition-related expenses and higher stock-compensation expenses

Income from a cash grant from the USDA’s Biofuel Producer Program was $22.7 million.

Net income available to common stockholders was $21.5 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, compared to $8.0 million, or $0.11 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA was $29.9 million, compared to $17.0 million.

Cash and cash equivalents were $57.4 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $50.6 million at December 31, 2021.

Working capital was $178.4 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $159.9 million at December 31, 2021.

Second Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call

Management will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, August 8, 2022, and will deliver prepared remarks via webcast followed by a question-and-answer session.

The webcast for the call can be accessed from Alto Ingredients’ website at www.altoingredients.com. Alternatively, you may register for the conference by navigating to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10169223/f3aa59fe00 to receive a number and unique PIN by email or you may dial the following number up to twenty minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time: (833) 630-0017. International callers should dial (412) 317-1806. Please ask to join the Alto Ingredients call. The webcast will be archived for replay on Alto Ingredients’ website for one year. In addition, a telephonic replay will be available at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, August 8, 2022, through 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, August 15, 2022. To access the replay, please dial (877) 344-7529. International callers should dial (412) 317-0088. The pass code will be 2155410.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

Management believes that certain financial measures not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") are useful measures of operations. The company defines Adjusted EBITDA as unaudited net income (loss) attributed to Alto Ingredients, Inc. before interest expense, interest income, provision (benefit) for income taxes, asset impairments, loss on extinguishment of debt, acquisition-related expense, fair value adjustments, and depreciation and amortization expense. A table is provided at the end of this release that provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP measure, net income (loss) attributed to Alto Ingredients, Inc. Management provides this non-GAAP measure so that investors will have the same financial information that management uses, which may assist investors in properly assessing the company's performance on a period-over-period basis. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) attributed to Alto Ingredients, Inc. or any other measure of performance under GAAP, or to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities as an indicator of cash flows or as a measure of liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and you should not consider this measure in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results as reported under GAAP.

About Alto Ingredients, Inc.

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO) is a leading producer and distributor of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. The company is focused on products for four key markets: Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Essential Ingredients; and Renewable Fuels. The company’s customers include major food and beverage companies and consumer products companies. For more information, please visit www.altoingredients.com .

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Statements and information contained in this communication that refer to or include Alto Ingredients’ estimated or anticipated future results or other non-historical expressions of fact are forward-looking statements that reflect Alto Ingredients’ current perspective of existing trends and information as of the date of the communication. Forward looking statements generally will be accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “could,” “should,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “guidance,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Alto Ingredients’ near- and long-term outlook; and Alto Ingredients’ other plans, objectives, expectations and intentions. It is important to note that Alto Ingredients’ plans, objectives, expectations and intentions are not predictions of actual performance. Actual results may differ materially from Alto Ingredients’ current expectations depending upon a number of factors affecting Alto Ingredients’ business. These factors include, among others, adverse economic and market conditions, including for specialty alcohols and essential ingredients; export conditions and international demand for the company’s products; fluctuations in the price of and demand for oil and gasoline; raw material costs, including production input costs, such as corn and natural gas; and the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, and its resurgence or abatement, and governmental, business and consumer responses to the pandemic. These factors also include, among others, the inherent uncertainty associated with financial and other projections; the anticipated size of the markets and continued demand for Alto Ingredients’ products; the impact of competitive products and pricing; the risks and uncertainties normally incident to the specialty alcohol production and marketing industries; changes in generally accepted accounting principles; successful compliance with governmental regulations applicable to Alto Ingredients’ facilities, products and/or businesses; changes in laws, regulations and governmental policies; the loss of key senior management or staff; and other events, factors and risks previously and from time to time disclosed in Alto Ingredients’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including, specifically, those factors set forth in the “Risk Factors” section contained in Alto Ingredients’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 10, 2022.

ALTO INGREDIENTS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales $ 362,189 $ 298,110 $ 670,307 $ 516,844 Cost of goods sold 353,345 282,877 656,690 487,774 Gross profit 8,844 15,233 13,617 29,070 Selling, general and administrative expenses 8,996 7,230 16,625 14,244 Asset impairments — 1,900 — 3,100 Income (loss) from operations (152 ) 6,103 (3,008 ) 11,726 Interest expense, net (319 ) (1,045 ) (519 ) (2,930 ) Income from cash grant 22,652 — 22,652 — Income from loan forgiveness — 3,887 — 3,887 Other income (expense), net (66 ) (555 ) 388 385 Income before provision for income taxes 22,115 8,390 19,513 13,068 Provision for income taxes — — — — Net income $ 22,115 $ 8,390 $ 19,513 $ 13,068 Preferred stock dividends $ (315 ) $ (315 ) $ (627 ) $ (627 ) Net income allocated to participating securities (284 ) (108 ) (251 ) (167 ) Net income available to common stockholders $ 21,516 $ 7,967 $ 18,635 $ 12,274 Net income per share, basic $ 0.29 $ 0.11 $ 0.26 $ 0.17 Net income per share, diluted $ 0.29 $ 0.11 $ 0.26 $ 0.17 Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic 72,936 71,260 71,690 70,808 Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 73,123 71,929 71,958 71,961





ALTO INGREDIENTS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited, in thousands, except par value)

ASSETS

June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 57,376 $ 50,612 Restricted cash 17,361 11,513 Accounts receivable, net 92,744 86,888 Inventories 67,438 54,373 Derivative instruments 27,488 15,839 Other current assets 11,081 10,301 Total current assets 273,488 229,526 Property and equipment, net 222,946 222,550 Other Assets: Right of use operating lease assets, net 14,004 13,413 Notes receivable, noncurrent — 11,641 Intangible assets, net 9,381 2,678 Goodwill 5,908 — Other assets 5,592 5,145 Total other assets 34,885 32,877 Total Assets $ 531,319 $ 484,953





ALTO INGREDIENTS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)

(unaudited, in thousands, except par value)







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY June 30,

2022

December 31,

2021 Current Liabilities: Accounts payable – trade $ 21,478 $ 23,251 Accrued liabilities 21,404 21,307 Current portion – operating leases 4,132 3,909 Derivative instruments 32,770 13,582 Other current liabilities 15,340

7,553 Total current liabilities 95,124 69,602 Long-term debt, net of current portion 52,518 50,361 Operating leases, net of current portion 9,801 9,382 Other liabilities 10,288 10,394 Total Liabilities 167,731 139,739 Stockholders’ Equity: Alto Ingredients, Inc. Stockholders’ Equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; Series A: no shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 Series B: 927 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 1 1 Common stock, $0.001 par value; 300,000 shares authorized;

74,188 and 72,778 shares issued and outstanding as of June

30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 74 73 Non-voting common stock, $0.001 par value; 3,553 shares

authorized; 1 share issued and outstanding as of June 30,

2022 and December 31, 2021 — — Additional paid-in capital 1,036,692 1,037,205 Accumulated other comprehensive expense (284) (284) Accumulated deficit (672,895) (691,781) Total Stockholders’ Equity 363,588 345,214 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 531,319 $ 484,953





Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands) (unaudited) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 22,115 $ 8,390 $ 19,513 $ 13,068 Adjustments: Interest expense 319 1,045 519 2,930 Interest income (145 ) (186 ) (303 ) (370 ) Asset impairments — 1,900 — 3,100 Acquisition-related expense 875 — 1,750 — Depreciation and amortization expense 6,728 5,811 12,861 11,669 Total adjustments 7,777 8,570 14,827 17,329 Adjusted EBITDA $ 29,892 $ 16,960 $ 34,340 $ 30,397





Commodity Price Performance

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (unaudited) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Renewable fuel production gallons sold (in millions) 51.3 41.4 100.4 80.4 Specialty alcohol production gallons sold (in millions) 25.8 24.3 49.1 43.3 Third party renewable fuel gallons sold (in millions) 30.0 59.3 60.8 113.3 Total gallons sold (in millions) 107.1 125.0 210.3 237.0 Total gallons produced (in millions) 77.0 63.6 151.3 121.5 Production capacity utilization 88% 59% 85% 56% Average sales price per gallon $ 2.84 $ 2.41 $ 2.65 $ 2.17 Average CBOT ethanol price per gallon $ 2.16 $ 2.30 $ 2.16 $ 2.00 Corn cost per bushel – CBOT equivalent $ 7.46 $ 6.05 $ 6.84 $ 5.51 Average basis 0.69 0.41 0.66 0.36 Delivered corn cost $ 8.15 $ 6.46 $ 7.50 $ 5.87 Total essential ingredients tons sold (in thousands) 414.1 304.0 812.9 580.9 Essential ingredients return % (1) 32.7% 32.2% 34.6% 35.9%

________________

(1) Essential ingredients revenue as a percentage of delivered cost of corn.



Segment Financials





Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Sales Pekin Campus, recorded as gross: Alcohol sales $ 143,768 $ 132,296 $ 259,818 $ 227,380 Essential ingredient sales 59,853 49,578 115,133 94,655 Intersegment sales 269 316 525 628 Total Pekin Campus sales 203,890 182,190 375,476 322,663 Marketing and distribution: Alcohol sales, gross $ 63,558 $ 86,299 $ 117,484 $ 143,309 Alcohol sales, net 317 532 668 984 Intersegment sales 3,242 2,618 6,239 4,862 Total marketing and distribution sales 67,117 89,449 124,391 149,155 Other production, recorded as gross: Alcohol sales $ 67,184 $ 22,153 $ 126,991 $ 38,121 Essential ingredient sales 23,372 7,252 42,309 12,395 Intersegment sales — 332 12 637 Total Other production sales 90,556 29,737 169,312 51,153 Corporate and other 4,137 — 7,904 — Intersegment eliminations (3,511 ) (3,266 ) (6,776 ) (6,127 ) Net sales as reported $ 362,189 $ 298,110 $ 670,307 $ 516,844



