Talkspace Reports 2022 Second Quarter and First Half Results

Second quarter and first half performance reflected strong B2B revenue growth



Continued improvement in B2C operating performance and profitability

Lowest quarterly operating expense run-rate in the last four quarters

NEW YORK, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talkspace, Inc. (Nasdaq: TALK), a leading virtual behavioral healthcare company, today reported 2022 second quarter and first half results as summarized below. All financial results refer to 2022 second quarter or first half and the related prior-year period unless otherwise stated.

Three Months Six Months Period ended June 30, 2022 Results Variance from Prior Year % Results Variance from Prior Year % (In thousands unless otherwise noted, unaudited) Number of B2B eligible lives (in millions) 77.0 40 % 77.0 40 % Number of completed B2B sessions 96.0 44 % 186.6 54 % Number of B2C active members 1 20.1 (34 )% 20.1 (34 )% Total revenue $ 29,844 (4 )% $ 59,994 3 % Gross profit 14,547 (25 )% 29,568 (19 )% Gross margin % 48.7 % (13.5) pts 49.3 % (13.7) pts Operating expenses 35,615 (24 )% 71,844 (6 )% Net loss (23,022 ) 24 % (43,382 ) 0 % Adjusted EBITDA 2 (16,961 ) (43 )% (35,372 ) (58 )% Cash and cash equivalents 166,622 (33 )% 166,622 (33 )%

(1) Reflects active members at the end of the period.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. For a definition of the measure and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Results to GAAP Results.”

"Second quarter and first half 2022 performance was characterized by continued momentum in business-to-business ("B2B") revenue driven by gains in eligible lives and enterprise clients, offset by a decline in business-to-consumer ("B2C") revenue as we continue to optimize marketing spending," said Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Fulk. “We are focused on executing on our operational priorities along with disciplined resource allocation as we work to enhance our cash flow over time.”



First Half 2022 Key Performance and Financial Metrics

Revenue grew 3% to $60 million, driven by a 53% growth in B2B revenue, partially offset by a 20% decline in B2C revenue. B2B revenue performance was driven by growth in eligible lives and a greater number of completed B2B sessions. B2C revenue declined, as expected, due to Talkspace's strategic decision to optimize marketing spend.

Gross profit declined 19% to $30 million, and gross margin declined to 49%, due primarily to the revenue mix shift toward the B2B business in line with our strategy, a greater number of salaried therapists within Talkspace's network, and higher therapist hourly compensation expense.

Net loss was approximately even compared to the prior period at $(43) million as lower stock-based compensation was offset by higher cost of revenues driven in part by higher therapist-related expenses. Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(35) million, compared to $(22) million in the prior-year period.



Second Quarter 2022 Key Performance and Financial Metrics

Revenue declined 4% to $30 million as the 47% growth in B2B revenue was more than offset by a 28% decline in B2C revenue.

Gross profit declined 25% to $15 million, and gross margin declined to 49%.

Net loss narrowed to $(23) million, compared to a net loss of $(30) million in the prior-year period, driven primarily by lower stock-based compensation. Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(17) million, compared to $(12) million in the prior-year period.



Conference Call, Presentation Slides, and Webcast Details

Visit investors.talkspace.com to view a presentation related to 2022 second quarter and first half results and business outlook and listen to a conference call scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET on Monday, August 8, 2022. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing (888) 330-2391 for U.S. participants or (240) 789-2702 for international participants (participant code 2348878). A replay will be available shortly after the call’s completion and remain available for approximately 90 days.

About Talkspace

Talkspace is a leading virtual behavioral healthcare company enabled by a purpose-built technology platform. As a digital healthcare company, all care is delivered through an easy-to-use and fully encrypted web and mobile platform, consistent with HIPAA and other state regulatory requirements.

Today, the need for care feels more urgent than ever. When seeking treatment, whether it’s psychiatry or adolescent, individual or couples therapy, Talkspace offers treatment options for almost every need. With Talkspace, members can send their dedicated therapists text, video, and voice messages anytime, from anywhere, and engage in live video sessions. As of June 30, 2022, over 3 million people have used Talkspace, and 77 million lives were eligible for Talkspace through insurance and employee assistance programs or other network behavioral health paid benefit programs.

For more information about Talkspace commercial relationships, visit https://business.talkspace.com/. To learn more about online therapy, please visit https://www.talkspace.com/online-therapy/. To learn more about Talkspace Psychiatry, please visit https://www.talkspace.com/psychiatry.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking, including statements regarding our financial condition, anticipated financial performance, achieving profitability, business strategy and plans, market opportunity and expansion and objectives of our management for future operations. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast”, “future”, “intend,” “may,” “might”, “opportunity”, “plan,” “possible”, “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “strategy”, “strive”, “target,” “will,” or “would”, the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. The absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many important factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: our history of losses; the rapid evolution of our business and the markets in which we operate; our ability to continue growing at the rates we have historically grown, or at all; the development of the virtual behavioral health market; COVID-19 and its impact on business and economic conditions; a deterioration in general economic conditions as a result of inflation, increased interest rates or otherwise; competition in our industry; and our relationships with affiliated professional entities to provide physician and other professional services. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the annual period ended December 31, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 25, 2022, and our other documents filed from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and we assume no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. We do not give any assurance that we will achieve our expectations.

Contacts

‍For Investors:

Mike Lovell, Senior Director Investor Relations

515-771-1585

Mike.Lovell@Talkspace.com

For Media:

SKDK

John Kim

310-997-5963

jkim@skdknick.com





Talkspace, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Variance Six Months Ended

June 30, Variance 2022 2021 $ % 2022 2021 $ % (in thousands, except percentages, share and per share data) Consumer revenue $ 15,279 $ 21,091 $ (5,812 ) (27.6 ) $ 31,658 $ 39,655 $ (7,997 ) (20.2 ) Commercial revenue 14,565 9,892 4,673 47.2 28,336 18,485 9,851 53.3 Total revenue 29,844 30,983 (1,139 ) (3.7 ) 59,994 58,140 1,854 3.2 Cost of revenues 15,297 11,697 3,600 30.8 30,426 21,511 8,915 41.4 Gross profit 14,547 19,286 (4,739 ) (24.6 ) 29,568 36,629 (7,061 ) (19.3 ) Operating expenses: Research and development, net 5,576 4,781 795 16.6 10,611 7,745 2,866 37.0 Clinical operations 2,316 1,913 403 21.1 4,092 3,990 102 2.6 Sales and marketing 18,931 26,443 (7,512 ) (28.4 ) 40,339 48,694 (8,355 ) (17.2 ) General and administrative 8,792 13,710 (4,918 ) (35.9 ) 16,802 16,318 484 3.0 Total operating expenses 35,615 46,847 (11,232 ) (24.0 ) 71,844 76,747 (4,903 ) (6.4 ) Operating loss 21,068 27,561 6,493 23.6 42,276 40,118 (2,158 ) (5.4 ) Financial expense, net 1,865 2,870 (1,005 ) (35.0 ) 996 3,043 (2,047 ) (67.3 ) Loss before taxes on income 22,933 30,431 7,498 24.6 43,272 43,161 (111 ) (0.3 ) Taxes on income 89 10 79 790.0 110 18 92 511.1 Net loss $ 23,022 $ 30,441 $ 7,419 24.4 $ 43,382 $ 43,179 $ (203 ) (0.5 ) Net loss per share: Basic and Diluted $ 0.15 $ 1.15 $ 1.00 87.0 $ 0.28 $ 2.15 $ 1.87 87.0 Weighted average number of common shares: Basic and Diluted 155,709,901 26,362,369 154,901,165 20,097,094





Talkspace, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (in thousands) (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 166,622 $ 198,256 Accounts receivable, net 7,162 5,512 Other current assets 3,940 9,562 Total current assets 177,724 213,330 Property and equipment, net 623 624 Intangible assets, net 2,900 3,436 Goodwill 6,134 6,134 Other long-term assets 85 82 Total assets $ 187,466 $ 223,606 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 7,810 $ 7,429 Deferred revenues 5,950 7,186 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 10,898 12,562 Total current liabilities 24,658 27,177 Warrant liabilities 5,287 4,070 Other long-term liabilities 267 86 Total liabilities 30,212 31,333 Commitments and contingencies STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock 15 15 Additional paid-in capital 372,151 363,788 Accumulated deficit (214,912 ) (171,530 ) Total stockholders’ equity 157,254 192,273 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 187,466 $ 223,606





Talkspace, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands) 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (43,382 ) $ (43,179 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 697 955 Amortization of debt issuance cost — 175 Stock-based compensation 6,207 16,709 Warrant issue costs and change in fair value 1,217 3,043 Increase in accounts receivable, net (1,650 ) (703 ) Decrease (increase) in other current assets 5,622 (1,784 ) Increase in accounts payable 381 4,833 (Decrease) increase in deferred revenues (1,236 ) 2,377 Decrease in accrued expenses and other current liabilities (1,145 ) (213 ) Increase in other long-term liabilities 178 — Net cash used in operating activities (33,111 ) (17,787 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (160 ) (449 ) Net cash used in investing activities (160 ) (449 ) Cash flows from financing activities: (Payments) proceeds from reverse capitalization, net of transaction costs (645 ) 251,325 Proceeds from borrowings — 6,000 Repayment of borrowings — (6,000 ) Payment of debt issuance cost — (50 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 2,349 1,886 Payments for employee taxes withheld related to vested stock-based awards (67 ) — Net cash provided by financing activities 1,637 253,161 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (31,634 ) 234,925 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 198,256 13,248 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 166,622 $ 248,173

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, we believe adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is useful in evaluating our operating performance. We use adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that this non-GAAP financial measure, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our business, results of operations or outlook. We believe that the use of adjusted EBITDA is helpful to our investors as it is a metric used by management in assessing the health of our business and our operating performance. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measure as a tool for comparison. A reconciliation is provided below for this non-GAAP financial measure to net loss, the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review our GAAP financial measure and the reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a key performance measure that our management uses to assess our operating performance. Because adjusted EBITDA facilitates internal comparisons of our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis, we use this measure for business planning purposes and in evaluating acquisition opportunities.

We calculate adjusted EBITDA as net loss adjusted to exclude (i) interest and other expenses (income), net, (ii) tax benefit and expense, (iii) depreciation and amortization (iv) stock-based compensation expense and (v) certain non-recurring expenses, where applicable.





Talkspace, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Results to GAAP Results

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net loss $ (23,022 ) $ (30,441 ) $ (43,382 ) $ (43,179 ) Add: Depreciation and amortization 268 493 697 955 Financial expense, net (1) 1,865 2,870 996 3,043 Taxes on income 89 10 110 18 Stock-based compensation 3,839 15,196 6,207 16,709 Adjusted EBITDA $ (16,961 ) $ (11,872 ) $ (35,372 ) $ (22,454 )





1) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, financial expense, net, primarily consisted of $2.1 million and $1.2 million, respectively, in losses resulting from the revaluation of warrant liabilities. For the three months ended June 30, 2021, financial expense, net, primarily consisted of $4.0 million in warrant issuance costs related to the closure of the Business Combination, partially offset by $1.4 million in gains resulting from the revaluation of warrant liabilities. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, financial expense, net, primarily consisted of $4.0 million in warrant issuance costs related to the closure of the Business Combination, partially offset by $1.2 million in gains resulting from the revaluation of warrant liabilities.



