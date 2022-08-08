Parsons Transforming The Battlespace At Space & Missile Defense Symposium

CENTREVILLE, Va., Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) will highlight advanced, operational technologies that accelerate the decision chain and increase mission effectiveness across the all-domain battlespace during the Space & Missile Defense Symposium on Aug. 9-11, 2022, in Huntsville, Alabama. The company has delivered transformative capabilities to the Department of Defense for decades, including missile defense system integration; hypersonic tracking and simulation; end-to-end solutions in command and control; small satellite development and launch; space domain awareness; assured position, navigation, and timing; and full-spectrum cybersecurity.



“Global and near-peer threats to national security are evolving faster today than at any point in history – in every domain,” said James Lackey, senior vice president and general manager of defense and intelligence mission solutions for Parsons. “Our defense, security, and space experts will be on-hand during the Symposium to discuss the global threat environment and highlight how Parsons is transforming space and missile defense by delivering the smartest, fastest, most affordable solutions in the industry.”

On Wednesday, August 10, Lackey will join panelists from around the industry to discuss, “Today’s Capability and Next Steps for Modernization,” highlighting recommendations the Department of Defense can take to maintain their tactical advantage as adversary technology continues to evolve.

Visitors to Parsons’ booth can test their space defense skills on retro arcade games while learning about some of the company’s key technologies for the missile defense and space domains, including:

Assured Positioning System provides positioning, navigation, and timing information in GPS-denied environments. Deriving information from Globalstar low-Earth-orbit satellites, these signals are not subject to jamming or spoofing: https://www.parsons.com/products/aps/

C2Core® is an operationally proven, battle-tested command and control system for air, space, cyber, and all-domain applications. Parsons’ C2Core® suite of products enables operators across domains to assess, plan, and execute faster and more accurately than ever before: https://www.parsons.com/products/c2core/

OrbitXchange™ provides increased capacity for satellite operations through commercial antenna services in a cyber secure cloud environment, in partnership with globally distributed commercial antennas: https://www.parsons.com/products/orbitxchange/

SatFlyer offers complete, holistic flight dynamic mission lifecycle support with modeling, prediction, disposal and maneuver planning, radio frequency interference, an orbit calculator, mass properties calculations, and a Python application programming interface: https://www.parsons.com/products/satflyer/

Space Access unlocks the space domain with multi-manifest launch integration solutions that enable operationally efficient access to space through a full range of hardware and system integration services: https://www.parsons.com/products/space-access/



To learn more about Parsons’ space and missile defense solutions, visit www.Parsons.com/defense.

About Parsons:

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, C5ISR, transportation, environmental remediation, and water/wastewater treatment. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we’re making an impact.

