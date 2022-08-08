3D Systems Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

ROCK HILL, S.C., Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) announced today its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.



Second Quarter Financial and Operational Results

Q2 2022 revenue of $140.0 million declined 13.8% compared to Q2 2021; Q2 non-GAAP revenue excluding divestitures and on a constant currency basis (1) increased 7.8%, reflecting solid demand in both the Industrial and Healthcare segments despite supply chain and macroeconomic challenges

increased 7.8%, reflecting solid demand in both the Industrial and Healthcare segments despite supply chain and macroeconomic challenges First half 2022 revenue of $273.0 million declined 11.5% compared to first half 2021; first half 2022 non-GAAP revenue excluding divestitures and on a constant currency basis increased 10.4%

Q2 2022 diluted GAAP loss per share of $0.26, and diluted non-GAAP loss per share (1) of $0.07

of $0.07 Q2 2022 adjusted EBITDA (1) of ($2.6) million reflects inflationary impacts on input costs and continued investments in growth areas of our business and product portfolio

of ($2.6) million reflects inflationary impacts on input costs and continued investments in growth areas of our business and product portfolio Cash & short-term investments of $638.2 million position the company for future growth investments

Reduced FY 2022 guidance reflects the continued risk of foreign exchange, inflation and softer discretionary spending in selected end markets due to macroeconomic challenges

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Revenue Growth Rates (%) as reported (13.8 ) % (11.5 ) % Non-GAAP Revenue Growth Rates (%) excluding divestitures 3.2 % 6.5 % Non-GAAP Revenue Growth Rates (%) excluding divestitures and FX effects 7.8 % 10.4 %





Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in millions, except per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 140.0 $ 162.6 $ 273.0 $ 308.7 Operating loss $ (32.0 ) $ (10.1 ) $ (55.3 ) $ (12.0 ) Net (loss) income $ (33.0 ) $ (9.6 ) $ (59.8 ) $ 35.6 Net (loss) income per share - diluted $ (0.26 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.47 ) $ 0.28 Non-GAAP measures for year-over-year comparisons (excluding divestitures)(1) Non-GAAP Revenue $ 140.0 $ 135.6 $ 273.0 $ 256.4 Non-GAAP operating (loss) income $ (7.6 ) $ 7.3 $ (11.5 ) $ 15.4 Non-GAAP net (loss) income $ (8.5 ) $ 8.0 $ (15.6 ) $ 23.5 Non-GAAP (loss) income per share - diluted $ (0.07 ) $ 0.06 $ (0.12 ) $ 0.19 Adjusted EBITDA $ (2.6 ) $ 12.9 $ (0.6 ) $ 26.8

(1) See “Presentation of Information in this Press Release” below for a description and the attached schedules in the Appendix for reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most closely comparable GAAP measure.





Summary Comments on Results

Commenting on the results, President and CEO, Dr. Jeffrey Graves said, “Our second quarter results came in below our expectations, due in large part to continuing supply chain disruptions that constrained our ability to fill customer orders, input cost inflation that reduced our gross profit margins and a significant negative impact of foreign exchange on our international business. In addition, we are seeing evidence that macro factors are causing selected key customers to spend more cautiously, and we now believe, as reflected in our reduced FY 2022 guidance, that this softer demand environment is likely to continue at least through the balance of the year. We have already taken certain cost and efficiency-related actions and will take additional measures as we move through 2022, with the goal of mitigating the impact of reduced near-term demand on our financial results.”

Dr. Graves continued, “Despite these near-term external pressures which are impacting many companies, I remain extremely confident about the long-term growth drivers for our business and for the additive manufacturing industry. Adoption of additive solutions in production environments continues to move forward, and 3D Systems is at the forefront of this growing trend. The actions we have taken over the last two years have repositioned 3D Systems with an industry-leading portfolio of polymer and metal technologies and a renewed focus on partnering with our customers to create value-added production applications. While the current macroeconomic challenges are clearly pressuring our results, we are confident that we remain well-positioned to achieve the long-term targets that we laid out in our May 2022 Investor Day, including $1 billion in revenue in five years.”

Dr. Graves summarized, “As we have previously noted, we view 2022 as an investment year during which we will add to and refresh our solutions portfolio, build unique capabilities in software and regenerative medicine, and strengthen our corporate infrastructure, all with the goal of supporting strong future growth and profitability by 3D Systems and long-term value for our shareholders.”

Summary of Second Quarter Results

Revenue for the second quarter of 2022 decreased 13.8% to $140.0 million, primarily due to divestitures of non-core businesses during 2021. Non-GAAP revenue excluding divestitures and on a constant currency basis grew 7.8% over the same period last year. The growth of non-GAAP revenue excluding divestitures and on a constant currency basis is primarily due to continued solid product and service demand across both business segments, partially offset by continuing global supply chain disruptions and the Russia-Ukraine war, which has impacted demand in the European region and led to our exit from the Russian market. Industrial revenue decreased 14.3% to $68.3 million compared to the same period last year, however, non-GAAP revenue excluding divestitures and on a constant currency basis increased 11.2% year-over-year. Healthcare revenue decreased 13.4% to $71.7 million, compared to the same period last year. Non-GAAP revenue excluding divestitures and on a constant currency basis increased 4.7% year-over-year.

Gross profit margin in the second quarter of 2022 was 37.9% compared to 42.4% in the same period last year. Gross profit margin decreased primarily due to input cost inflation, supply chain disruptions, higher freight costs, divestitures, and unfavorable product mix.

Operating expenses increased 7.7% to $85.2 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to the same period a year ago. The higher operating expenses reflect spending in targeted areas to support future growth, including expenses from acquired businesses, research and development, and investments in corporate infrastructure. Also, the Company expensed $11.0 million due to estimated legal costs and other settlements. Non-GAAP operating expenses increased from $48.9 million in Q2 2021 to $60.9 million in Q2 2022. The higher non-GAAP operating expenses reflect spending in targeted areas to support future growth. About half of the increase is from acquired businesses, and the remainder is primarily due to investments in research and development and corporate infrastructure.

Updating 2022 Outlook

3D Systems is lowering its full-year 2022 guidance. The company now expects revenue to be within a range of $530 million to $570 million, reduced from the previous range of $580 million to $625 million. This revenue guidance reflects an estimated $20 million of negative foreign exchange impact, as well as additional negative impacts from reduced customer spending in selected end markets such as dental, elective surgeries and European and Asia Pacific manufacturers caused by the challenging macro-environment. The company expects non-GAAP gross profit margin to be in the range of 39% to 41%. Given its planned investment profile, the company now expects non-GAAP operating expenses to be between $245 million to $250 million. This revised 2022 guidance assumes no significant additional changes in the macroeconomic environment that could negatively impact our business demand or disrupt our supply chain, such as a resurgence of business and/or travel restrictions related to COVID-19, geopolitical events, recession, or foreign exchange rates.

Financial Liquidity

As of June 30, 2022, the company had cash and short-term investments on hand of $638.2 million. Cash and short-term investments have decreased $151.4 million since December 31, 2021, driven primarily by $83.3 million paid for acquisitions and equity investments, cash used in operations of $38.2 million, capital expenditures of $10.4, and other cash used for financing activities of $12.7 million.

Presentation of Information in this Press Release

3D Systems reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP. Management also reviews and reports certain non-GAAP measures, including: non-GAAP revenue excluding divestitures and on a constant currency basis (sometimes referred to as excluding divestitures and FX effects), non-GAAP Gross profit, non-GAAP Gross profit margin, non-GAAP Operating expenses, non-GAAP Operating (loss)/income, non-GAAP Interest and other income/(expense), net, non-GAAP Net income (loss), non-GAAP Basic and Diluted Income (Loss) per Share, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA Margin. These non-GAAP measures exclude certain special items that management does not view as part of 3D Systems’ underlying results as they may be highly variable, may be unusual or infrequent, are difficult to predict and can distort underlying business trends and results. Management believes that the non-GAAP measures provide useful additional insight into underlying business trends and results and provide a more meaningful comparison of period-over-period results. Additionally, management uses the non-GAAP measures for planning, forecasting and evaluating business and financial performance, including allocating resources and evaluating results relative to employee compensation targets. 3D Systems’ non-GAAP measures are not calculated in accordance with or as required by GAAP and may not be calculated the same as similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should thus be considered as supplemental in nature and not considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

To calculate the non-GAAP measures, 3D Systems excludes the impact of the following items:

amortization of intangible assets, a non-cash expense, as 3D Systems’ intangible assets were primarily acquired in connection with business combinations;

costs incurred in connection with acquisitions and divestitures, such as legal, consulting and advisory fees;

stock-based compensation expenses, a non-cash expense;

restructuring charges (cost optimization plans), impairment charges, including goodwill and divestiture gains or losses;

certain legal costs and other settlements;

certain compensation expense related to the 2021 Volumetric acquisition; and

revenue and costs from 2021 divested businesses are excluded from 2021 reported results so the results are comparable to the current period.



Amortization of intangibles, acquisition and divestiture related costs are excluded from non-GAAP measures as the timing and magnitude of business combination transactions are not predictable, can vary significantly from period to period and the purchase price allocated to amortizable intangible assets and the related amortization period are unique to each acquisition. Amortization of intangible assets will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized. While intangible assets contribute to the Company’s revenue generation, the amortization of intangible assets does not directly relate to the sale of the Company’s products or services. Additionally, intangible asset amortization expense typically fluctuates based on the size and timing of the Company’s acquisition activity. Accordingly, the Company believes excluding the amortization of intangible assets enhances the Company’s and investors’ ability to compare the Company’s past financial performance with its current performance and to analyze underlying business performance and trends. Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to certain of our employees, we continue to evaluate our business performance excluding stock-based compensation; therefore, it is excluded from non-GAAP measures. Stock-based compensation expenses will recur in future periods. Restructuring charges (cost optimization plans), impairment charges, including goodwill and divestiture gains or losses, are excluded from non-GAAP measures as the frequency and magnitude of these activities may vary widely from period to period. Additionally, impairment charges, including goodwill, are non-cash. Certain legal costs and other settlement expenses are excluded as the timing and magnitude are not predictable and can vary from period to period distorting underlying business trends and results. Additionally, these amounts are not included when allocating resources and evaluating results relative to employee compensation targets. Furthermore, 3D Systems excludes contingent consideration recorded as compensation expense related to the 2021 Volumetric acquisition from non-GAAP measures as management evaluates financial performance excluding this expense, which is viewed by management as similar to acquisition consideration.

The matters discussed above are tax effected, as applicable, in calculating non-GAAP net income and basic and diluted earnings per share.

Non-GAAP revenue excluding divestitures and on a constant currency basis as used in this earnings release means reported revenue less revenue from businesses divested in 2021 and adjusted for foreign exchange changes for the quarter and first half ended June 30, 2021, estimated using the same exchange rates as applied for the respective period in 2022. Non-GAAP revenue excluding divestitures and on a constant currency basis is used to assist in the analysis of the Company’s net revenue trends.

Adjusted EBITDA, defined as net income, plus income tax (provision)/benefit, interest and other income/(expense), net, stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangibles, depreciation expense and other non-recurring and/or non-cash items all as described above (excluding the impact of divestitures in 2021), is used by management to evaluate performance and helps measure financial performance period-over-period.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is provided in the accompanying schedules in the Appendix.

3D Systems does not provide forward-looking guidance for certain measures on a GAAP basis. The company is unable to provide a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP gross profit margins and non-GAAP operating expenses to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measures without unreasonable effort because certain items, including legal, acquisition expenses, stock-compensation expense, intangible amortization expense, restructuring expenses, and goodwill impairment, are difficult to predict and estimate. These items are inherently uncertain and depend on various factors, many of which are beyond the company’s control, and as such, any associated estimate and its impact on GAAP performance could vary materially.

3D Systems Corporation

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

(In thousands, except par value) June 30, 2022 (unaudited) December 31, 2021

ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 298,834 $ 789,657 Short-term investments 339,386 — Accounts receivable, net of reserves — $3,280 and $2,445 107,013 106,540 Inventories 106,001 92,887 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 44,608 42,653 Total current assets 895,842 1,031,737 Property and equipment, net 55,864 57,257 Intangible assets, net 70,005 45,835 Goodwill 382,498 345,588 Right of use assets 45,832 46,356 Deferred income tax asset 4,715 5,054 Other assets 27,200 17,272 Total assets $ 1,481,956 $ 1,549,099 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST, AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Current right of use liabilities 8,465 8,344 Accounts payable 62,226 57,366 Accrued and other liabilities 54,849 76,994 Customer deposits 6,153 7,281 Deferred revenue 30,675 28,027 Total current liabilities 162,368 178,012 Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs 448,081 446,859 Long-term right of use liabilities 46,139 47,420 Deferred income tax liability 3,710 2,173 Other liabilities 35,851 32,254 Total liabilities 696,149 706,718 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interest 2,149 — Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value, authorized 220,000 shares; shares issued and outstanding 130,304 and 128,375 130 128 Additional paid-in capital 1,525,734 1,501,210 Accumulated deficit (681,011 ) (621,251 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (61,195 ) (37,706 ) Total stockholders’ equity 783,658 842,381 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and stockholders’ equity $ 1,481,956 $ 1,549,099



3D Systems Corporation

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue: Products $ 103,774 $ 108,638 $ 204,325 $ 202,286 Services 36,271 53,919 68,721 106,387 Total revenue 140,045 162,557 273,046 308,673 Cost of sales: Products 65,331 62,635 123,803 115,999 Services 21,576 30,917 42,310 59,429 Total cost of sales 86,907 93,552 166,113 175,428 Gross profit 53,138 69,005 106,933 133,245 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 64,404 61,463 119,819 111,063 Research and development 20,772 17,602 42,384 34,201 Total operating expenses 85,176 79,065 162,203 145,264 Loss from operations (32,038 ) (10,060 ) (55,270 ) (12,019 ) Interest and other income (expense), net 329 (316 ) (1,954 ) 38,537 (Loss) income before income taxes (31,709 ) (10,376 ) (57,224 ) 26,518 (Provision) benefit for income taxes (1,289 ) 744 (2,573 ) 9,078 Net (loss) income before redeemable non-controlling interest $ (32,998 ) $ (9,632 ) $ (59,797 ) $ 35,596 Less: net (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests (37 ) — (37 ) — Net (loss) income attributable to 3D Systems Corporation $ (32,961 ) $ (9,632 ) $ (59,760 ) $ 35,596 Diluted (loss) income per share $ (0.26 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.47 ) $ 0.28 Diluted shares outstanding 127,703 122,147 127,218 125,069







3D Systems Corporation

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021





Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (59,797 ) $ 35,596 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 18,198 17,890 Stock-based compensation 20,061 30,576 Unrealized gain on exchange rate — (2,100 ) Provision for inventory obsolescence and revaluation 97 1,100 Loss on hedge accounting de-designation and termination — 721 Provision for bad debts 1,042 800 (Gain) on the disposition of businesses, property, equipment and other assets — (37,240 ) Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes and reserve adjustments 628 (9,014 ) Asset impairment 24 — Changes in operating accounts: Accounts receivable (6,173 ) 12,476 Inventories (16,609 ) 9,132 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,981 ) (1,065 ) Accounts payable 6,168 3,424 Deferred revenue and customer deposits (704 ) (531 ) Accrued and other liabilities 1,618 (23,020 ) All other operating activities 217 3,231 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (38,211 ) 41,976 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (10,368 ) (8,204 ) Purchases of short-term investments (384,450 ) — Sales and maturities of short-term investments 41,044 — Proceeds from sale of assets and businesses, net of cash — 54,747 Acquisitions and other investments, net (83,312 ) (10,912 ) Other investing activities — (306 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (437,086 ) 35,325 Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of borrowings/long-term debt — (21,392 ) Debt issuance cost (16 ) — Purchase of noncontrolling interest (2,300 ) — Payments related to net-share settlement of stock-based compensation (10,047 ) (6,629 ) Other financing activities (324 ) (423 ) Net cash used in financing activities (12,687 ) (32,444 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2,047 ) 2,902 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (490,031 ) 47,759 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period(a) 789,970 84,711 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period(a) $ 299,939 $ 132,470

The amounts for cash and cash equivalents shown above include restricted cash of $1,105 and $626 as of June 30, 2022, and 2021, respectively, and $313, $540, as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, which were included in prepaid expenses and other assets net on the condensed consolidated balance sheet.



Appendix

3D Systems Corporation

Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

Table 1

(in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2022, (1) GAAP

Amortization, stock-based compensation & other

Legal, acquisition and divestiture -related (2)

Non-GAAP

Revenue $ 140.0 $ — $ — $ 140.0 Gross Profit 53.1 0.1 — 53.3 Gross Profit Margin 37.9 % 38.1 % Operating expenses 85.2 (12.6 ) (11.7 ) 60.9 Operating (loss) income (32.0 ) 12.7 11.7 (7.6 )

Interest and other income (expense), net 0.3 — 0.1 0.4 Net (loss) income (33.0 ) 12.7 11.8 (8.5 )

Diluted (loss) income per share $ (0.26 ) $ 0.10 $ 0.09 $ (0.07 )

Diluted shares outstanding 127.7 127.7

(2) Included are $11.0 million of estimated costs for legal and other settlements





(in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021, (1) GAAP Amortization, stock-based compensation & other Legal, acquisition and divestiture -related Cost optimization plan and other Divestitures Non-GAAP Revenue $ 162.6 $ — $ — $ — $ (27.0 ) $ 135.6 Gross Profit 69.0 0.2 — (0.3 ) (12.7 ) 56.2 Gross Profit Margin 42.4 % 47.0 % 41.4 % Operating expenses 79.1 (21.8 ) (1.7 ) (0.4 ) (6.3 ) 48.9 Operating (loss) income (10.1 ) 22.0 1.7 0.1 (6.4 ) 7.3 Interest and other income (expense), net (0.3 ) — — — 0.2 (0.1 ) Net (loss) income (9.6 ) 22.0 1.7 0.1 (6.2 ) 8.0 Diluted (loss) income per share $ (0.08 ) $ 0.18 $ 0.01 $ — $ (0.05 ) $ 0.06 Diluted shares outstanding 122.1 122.1

(1)Amounts in table may not foot due to rounding





Appendix

3D Systems Corporation

Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (Continued)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

Table 2

(in millions, except per share data) Six Months Ended June 30, 2022,(1) GAAP

Amortization, stock-based compensation & other

Legal, acquisition and divestiture - related (2)

Non-GAAP

Revenue $ 273.0 $ — $ — $

273.0 Gross Profit 106.9 0.2 — 107.2 Gross Profit Margin 39.2 % 39.3 % Operating expenses 162.2 (29.7 ) (13.7 ) 118.7 Operating (loss) income (55.3 ) 29.9 13.7 (11.5 ) Interest and other income (expense), net (2.0 ) — 0.4 (1.6 ) Net (loss) income (59.8 ) 29.9 14.1 (15.6 ) Diluted (loss) income per share $ (0.47 ) $ 0.24 $ 0.11 $

(0.12 ) Diluted shares outstanding 127.2 127.2

(1)Amounts in table may not foot due to rounding

(2) Included are $11.0 million of estimated costs for legal and other settlements





(in millions, except per share data) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021,(1) GAAP Amortization, stock-based compensation & other Legal, acquisition and divestiture -related (2) Cost optimization plan and other Divestitures (3) Non-GAAP Revenue $ 308.7 $ — $ — $ — $ (52.3 ) $ 256.4 Gross Profit 133.3 0.3 — (0.4 ) (24.1 ) 109.1 Gross Profit Margin 43.2 % 42.6 % Operating expenses 145.3 (35.1 ) (2.2 ) (1.6 ) (12.6 ) 93.8 Operating (loss) income (12.0 ) 35.4 2.2 1.3 (11.5 ) 15.4 Interest and other income (expense), net 38.5 — (39.4 ) — (0.1 ) (0.8 ) Net income (loss) 35.6 35.4 (37.1 ) 1.2 (11.6 ) 23.5 Diluted income (loss) per share $ 0.28 $ 0.29 $ (0.30 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.09 ) $ 0.19 Diluted shares outstanding 125.1 125.1

(1)Amounts in table may not foot due to rounding

(2)Includes gain from divestiture of Cimatron in interest and other income (expense), net

(3) Simbionix and ODM businesses were sold in the third quarter of 2021





Appendix

3D Systems Corporation

Non-GAAP Operating Income (excluding 2021 divestitures) to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

Three and Six Months Ended June 30,



Table 3

Three Months Ended June 30, (1) Six Months Ended June 30,(1) (in millions) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue - 2021 excludes revenue from divestitures $ 140.0 $ 135.6 $ 273.0 $ 256.4 Non-GAAP Operating (loss) income (7.6 ) 7.3 (11.5 ) 15.4 Depreciation 5.0 5.6 10.9 11.4 Adjusted EBITDA $ (2.6 ) $ 12.9 $ (0.6 ) $ 26.8 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1.9 ) % 9.6 % (0.2 ) % 10.5 %

(1)Amounts in table may not foot due to rounding





Appendix

3D Systems Corporation

Reconciliation of Revenue to non-GAAP Revenue (1)

Three and Six Months Ended June 30,

(in Millions, unaudited)



Table 4





Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Three Month Ended June 30, 2021 % Change Constant Currency (2) FX Effect (3) 2021 B(W)% Revenue, as reported Healthcare $ 71.7 $ 82.8 (13.4 ) % Industrial 68.3 79.7 (14.3 ) % Total Revenue, as reported $ 140.0 $ 162.6 13.8 % Revenue From Divestitures: Healthcare $ — $ 13.1 Industrial — 13.9 Total Revenue $ — $ 27.0 Total Revenue (Excl. Divest. and FX Effect): Healthcare $ 71.7 $ 69.7 2.9 % $ (1.2 ) $ 68.5 4.7 % Industrial 68.3 65.8 3.8 % (4.4 ) 61.4 11.2 % Total Revenue (Excl. Divest. and FX Effect): $ 140.0 $ 135.6 3.2 % $ (5.6 ) $ 129.9 7.8 % Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 % Change Constant Currency (2) FX Effect (3) 2021 B(W)% Revenue, as reported Healthcare $ 136.1 $ 155.3 (12.4 ) % Industrial 136.9 153.3 (10.7 ) % Total Revenue, as reported $ 273.0 $ 308.6 (11.5 ) % Revenue From Divestitures: Healthcare $ — $ 24.1 Industrial — 28.1 Total Revenue $ — $ 52.2 Total Revenue (Excl. Divest. and FX Effect): Healthcare $ 136.1 $ 131.2 3.7 % $ (2.3 ) $ 128.9 5.6 % Industrial 136.9 125.2 9.3 % (6.9 ) 118.3 15.7 % Total Revenue (Excl. Divest. and FX Effect): $ 273.0 $ 256.4 6.5 % $ (9.2 ) $ 247.2 10.4 %

(1) Amounts in table may not foot due to rounding

(2) To assist in the analysis of the Company’s revenue trends, the company estimated the impact of foreign exchange on year over year revenue growth by recasting revenue, excluding divestitures, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 by applying the foreign exchange rates used to translate 2022 non-US functional currency revenue to 2021 non-US functional currency revenue.

(3) FX effect is the estimated impact on “as reported” net revenue due to changes in foreign currency exchange rates







