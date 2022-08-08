View Announces Q2 Earnings, Reaffirms 2022 Guidance and Provides Update on Financing; Dynamic Glass Investment Tax Credit included in the Climate package of the Senate Passed Inflation Reduction Act of 2022

Q2 2022 Highlights



Second quarter revenue of $16 million and first half of 2022 revenue of $33 million compared to $17 million and $27 million for the same periods in 2021, representing a 4% y/y decline and 25% y/y growth, respectively

Second quarter GAAP cost of revenue of $40 million; first half of 2022 GAAP cost of revenue of $80 million represents a 7% y/y decline from first half 2021 cost of revenue of $86 million

Major customer wins and installations in Q2 2022 include Amazon (Office), 10 World Trade (BGI: Lifesciences), Dallas Fort Worth (Airport), Phoenix Sky Harbor (Airport), Missoula Montana (Airport), Credit Union of Colorado (Office) and Versante Hotel (Hotel)

Management reaffirms full year 2022 revenue guidance of $100 million to $110 million, with second half revenues of $67 million to $77 million representing y/y growth of 41% to 62%

Key Announcements

Electrochromic Windows included under Investment Tax Credit in the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. Senate passed bill brings cost parity for electrochromic windows to traditional windows

View secures up to $100 million in committed equity financing

In addition, the Company is pursuing additional sources of capital



MILPITAS, Calif., Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIEW) (“View” or the “Company”), a leader in smart building platforms and technologies, today announced financial results for Q2 2022.

“View’s mission has always been to use technology to solve the existential threats of climate change and to improve human health. We applaud the Senate for moving forward with the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, representing the biggest investment in climate technology adoption in U.S. history. When enacted, the Dynamic Glass Investment Tax Credit (ITC) would make smart windows cost neutral to traditional windows and this represents a major inflection point for widespread adoption,” said Dr. Rao Mulpuri, CEO of View.

“We are on track to execute on our growth plan in 2022 and reiterate full-year revenue guidance in the range of $100 million to $110 million. We have already made significant investments in our manufacturing capacity and operational infrastructure and are ready to scale. With these investments in place, we look forward to serving the rapidly growing demand for smart windows from our customers and gain accretive benefits to our financials,” said Dr. Mulpuri.

Electrochromic Windows Included in Investment Tax Credit Expansion Passed by the Senate

View applauds the Senate for passing the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, comprising the largest investment in climate technologies in U.S. history. The legislation is a critical step forward for the country as it aims to reduce energy consumption from buildings, reduce carbon emissions, improve energy security, and create American manufacturing jobs.

Buildings consume 39% of all energy in the U.S. (Energy Information Administration, link). Decades of research and significant capital have been invested to develop and commercialize smart glass technology, with proven energy benefits. Smart windows have been installed in office, residential, healthcare, education, and transportation sectors across the U.S.

This legislation will bring smart windows to cost parity with traditional windows and will be a catalyst to drive mass adoption of smart windows. Widespread adoption of smart windows will significantly reduce energy consumption and lower peak demand on the American power grid while also creating high-tech, high-paying American manufacturing jobs.

Q2 2022 Results

Q2 2022 revenue of $16 million represents a 4% year-over-year decrease from Q2 2021, due to timing of projects that are expected to be produced and shipped in the second half of 2022. First half of 2022 revenue of $33 million represents a 25% year-over-year increase from the first half of 2021.

Q2 2022 cost of revenues of $40 million represents a 20% year-over-year decrease from Q2 2021. The decrease in cost of revenues was primarily driven by a decrease in new contract loss accruals, product mix, favorable factory yields, and lower stock-based compensation expense, partially offset by higher costs associated with increased new Smart Building Platform revenues, higher factory costs following the scaling of the factory in the second half of 2021, and higher levels of inventory reserves.

View incurred $21 million in Research and Development (“R&D”) expenses in Q2 2022, a decrease of approximately 1% from Q2 2021. The Company continues to invest in innovative products and services to widen the leadership gap in an industry ripe for change.

View incurred $41 million in Selling, General and Administrative (“SG&A”) expenses, an increase of $6 million, or 18%, from Q2 2021, due to legal, consulting and accounting expenses associated with the audit and restatement of the Company’s financials, which was completed in June 2022 with the filing of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and the Company’s quarterly reports for the quarters ended March 31, June 30 and September 30, 2021.

Full Year 2022 Outlook

Following strong annual growth in 2021 and continued momentum in the first half of 2022, the Company expects to achieve full year 2022 revenues in the range of $100 million to $110 million, consistent with previous guidance, driven by volume growth, strong ASPs, and continued traction with the newly-launched Smart Building Platform and Smart Building Technologies products.

$100 million Committed Equity Facility

View today announced that it has entered into Common Stock Purchase Agreements and a Registration Rights Agreement with CF Principal Investments, LLC, an affiliate of Cantor Fitzgerald L.P., and an affiliate of Yorkville Advisors, which provide for a committed equity facility under which the Company has the option, but not the obligation, to sell up to $100 million of its common stock to the purchasers over a 36-month period, subject to certain terms and conditions, including an effective registration statement covering the resale of shares sold and daily volume limitations. Additional information regarding the terms of the financing will be set forth in the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K.

Liquidity and Financing

As of June 30, 2022, the Company had $111 million in cash on hand. The Company has determined that there is substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern as its existing cash balance will not be adequate to fund its forecasted operating costs and meet its obligations beyond November 2022, excluding any capital that may be raised through the Company’s committed equity facility or other additional sources being pursued. To address its cash needs, the Company continues to pursue additional sources of capital while driving reductions in cash burn through working capital management, reduced general and administrative spend following the completion of the restatement, and leveraging fixed costs over higher revenues in the second half of 2022. If the Company is unable to obtain adequate capital resources to fund its obligations, View will formulate additional plans to extend cash availability, including modifying its operations to reduce spending.

While the Company is seeking to raise additional capital, there can be no assurances that the necessary financing will be available on terms acceptable to the Company, or at all. If the Company is unable to obtain adequate capital resources to fund operations, it would not be able to continue to operate its business pursuant to the Company’s current business plan and it would pursue other options, including modifying its operations to reduce spending to a sustainable level by, among other things, delaying, scaling back or eliminating some or all of its ongoing or planned investments in corporate infrastructure, business development, sales and marketing, research and development and other activities, which would have a material impact on its operations and its ability to increase revenues, or it may be forced to discontinue operations entirely.

Recent Business Highlights and Key Customer Wins in Q2 2022

On June 20, 2022, View announced (link) its smart windows have been installed at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport’s (PHX) new “Eighth Concourse” at Terminal 4, also known as T4 S1. Phoenix Sky Harbor is part of a growing list of airports across the country with View Smart Glass, including LGA, BOS, SFO, DFW, CLT, ORD, SEA, MEM, GEG, BZN, and MSO.

On June 14, 2022, View announced (link) its smart windows have been installed at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport’s (DFW) new “High C” gates. View Smart Glass is a key component of DFW’s leadership in transforming the travel experience and delighting passengers.

On May 16, 2022, View announced (link) its smart windows have been installed at Missoula Montana Airport’s (MSO) new South Concourse Terminal expansion project. View Smart Windows enable MSO’s expansion project objectives to lower the airport’s carbon footprint and establish MSO as Montana’s flagship airport.

On April 25, 2022, View announced (link) its smart windows will be installed at Credit Union of Colorado’s corporate headquarters in Denver’s up-and-coming Central Park neighborhood. With View Smart Windows, Credit Union of Colorado designed its new headquarters to encourage post-Covid back to work and create a competitive edge for attracting and retaining talent.

On April 11, 2022, View announced (link) that Amazon had completed installation of View Smart Windows in its new leased office at 16331 NE 72nd Way in Redmond, Washington. Amazon is a global leader in innovative programs for employee health and wellbeing, and this office building extends Amazon’s core initiative.

On April 8, 2022, View announced (link) a partnership with InnSpire, the leading provider of a comprehensive hospitality technology suite, to offer an integrated and seamless guest experience at the newly-opened Versante Hotel in Richmond, British Columbia. The 14-story, five-star boutique hotel, owned by its parent company, Sunwins Enterprise Ltd., features floor-to-ceiling View Smart Windows.

On April 4, 2022, View announced (link) its smart windows will be installed at 10 World Trade, a 17-story, 600,000 square-foot, nearly $600 million life science and office tower under development by Boston Global Investors (BGI) and their partners in downtown Boston. 10 World Trade is in the heart of Boston’s Seaport District and was designed to be the healthiest and most sustainable building in Boston.

About View

View delivers optimal human experiences in buildings. We started by revolutionizing something that hadn’t changed for centuries—the simple window—and in so doing, built the only complete, modular, cloud-native platform to deliver on the promise of smart buildings. View transforms buildings into responsive environments that continuously adjust to meet human needs for natural light, connection to nature, fresh air, and comfortable temperatures while improving energy efficiency and increasing profits for building owners and their tenants. View is installed in offices, apartments, schools, hospitals, airports, and hotels. Learn more at www.view.com .

VIEW, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 16,316 $ 16,926 $ 33,328 $ 26,695 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue 39,531 49,610 80,093 85,789 Research and development 20,908 21,040 40,603 37,610 Selling, general, and administrative 40,755 34,633 83,714 56,333 Total costs and expenses 101,194 105,283 204,410 179,732 Loss from operations (84,878 ) (88,357 ) (171,082 ) (153,037 ) Interest and other expense (income), net Interest expense, net 69 316 266 5,619 Other expense (income), net (187 ) 4,978 141 6,420 (Gain) loss on fair value change, net (1,904 ) 2,065 (6,285 ) (5,348 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — 10,018 Interest and other expense (income), net (2,022 ) 7,359 (5,878 ) 16,709 Loss before provision for income taxes (82,856 ) (95,716 ) (165,204 ) (169,746 ) Provision for income taxes 30 4 54 9 Net and comprehensive loss $ (82,886 ) $ (95,720 ) $ (165,258 ) $ (169,755 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.39 ) $ (0.45 ) $ (0.77 ) $ (1.26 ) Weighted-average shares used in calculation of net loss per share, basic and diluted 214,253,209 212,116,112 214,242,768 134,240,831





VIEW, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

(in thousands) June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 111,242 $ 281,081 Accounts receivable, net of allowances 31,012 30,605 Inventories 17,118 10,267 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 24,082 21,579 Total current assets 183,454 343,532 Property and equipment, net 265,482 268,401 Restricted cash 16,459 16,462 Right-of-use assets 19,841 21,178 Other assets 26,319 29,493 Total assets $ 511,555 $ 679,066 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 9,538 $ 24,186 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 56,508 59,456 Accrued compensation 9,516 9,508 Deferred revenue 7,904 11,460 Total current liabilities 83,466 104,610 Debt, non-current 13,225 13,960 Sponsor earn-out liability 1,485 7,624 Lease liabilities 21,346 22,997 Other liabilities 42,344 50,537 Total liabilities 161,866 199,728 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 22 22 Additional paid-in capital 2,772,256 2,736,647 Accumulated deficit (2,422,589 ) (2,257,331 ) Total stockholders’ equity 349,689 479,338 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 511,555 $ 679,066





VIEW, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow

(unaudited)

(in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (165,258 ) $ (169,755 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 11,874 14,021 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 10,018 Gain on fair value change, net (6,285 ) (5,348 ) Stock-based compensation 35,609 32,737 Other 524 917 Net changes in operating assets and liabilities (29,712 ) (7,758 ) Net cash used in operating activities (153,248 ) (125,168 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (12,147 ) (5,820 ) Disbursement of loan receivable (1,589 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (13,736 ) (5,820 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of revolving debt facility — (257,454 ) Repayment of other debt obligations (735 ) — Payments of obligations under finance leases (264 ) (356 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options — 403 Proceeds from reverse recapitalization and PIPE financing — 815,184 Payment of transaction costs related to reverse recapitalization — (41,655 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (999 ) 516,122 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (167,983 ) 385,134 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 297,543 74,693 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 129,560 $ 459,827 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 39 $ 19,329 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Payables and accrued liabilities related to purchases of property and equipment $ 2,674 $ 1,273 Conversion of redeemable convertible preferred stock to common stock $ — $ 1,812,678 Conversion of redeemable convertible preferred stock warrants to common stock warrants $ — $ 7,267 Common stock issued in exchange for services associated with the reverse recapitalization $ — $ 7,500



