Global Research Study on Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Size Will Reach $2793.69 Million, at 36.50% CAGR by 2028: Comprehensive Research Report by Facts & Factors

NEW YORK, United States, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Component (Hardware and Software), By Technology (Full-Immersive, Semi-Immersive, and Non-Immersive), By Application (Surgery, Fitness Management, Patient Care Management, Pharmacy Management, Medical Training & Education, and Others), By End-use (Hospitals, Clinics & Surgical Centers, Research Organizations &Pharma Companies, Government & Defense Institutions, Research & Diagnostics Laboratories and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market size & share in terms of revenue was worth of USD 431.90 million in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 2793.69 million mark by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 36.50% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

What is Virtual Reality in Healthcare? How big is the Virtual Reality in Healthcare Industry?

Market Overview:

Medical professionals and hospitals have benefited greatly from the use of virtual reality in healthcare. Planning, treating and diagnosing people with autism, phobias, depression, and addiction all include this technology. Virtual reality has several advantages, and healthcare professionals are starting to use it in their operations.

The technology has been demonstrated to be an effective tool for challenging treatments since it offers risk-free settings. For the best learning programs for students and doctors, major virtual reality providers have combined 3D interactive content with 360-degree video.

Report Scope

Global Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Dynamics

The market is anticipated to rise as a result of an increase in surgeries and the use of advanced technologies in medical training and education. Owing to the rise in demand for Virtual Reality in Healthcare, the global Virtual Reality in Healthcare market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 36.50% during the forecast period.

Other factors influencing market expansion include rising demand for robotic surgery, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and helpful government efforts. Countries are opening more medical schools around the world because there is a demand for more medical experts. The market for virtual reality in healthcare is anticipated to increase as a result of the rising need for high-quality medical education worldwide. The market is anticipated to rise as a result of an increase in surgeries and the use of advanced technologies in medical training and education. Recent advancements in information technology, such as sophisticated computers, laptops, internet connectivity, and mobile apps, will propel market expansion even more. However, high treatment costs, user data privacy issues, and lack of access to virtual reality technology in poorer economies are projected to stymie industry expansion.

Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak raised the possibility of integrating virtual reality into the medical industry. During the epidemic, there was an increase in the number of healthcare providers looking for virtual reality technologies. Because virtual reality is used in the healthcare industry, specialists in the medical field have been able to better understand and investigate the impacts of the newly discovered strain. The medical professionals were aided by the device since it provided them with real-time radiological insights into how the sickness affected the bodies of their patients. Post-Intensive Care Syndrome affects the majority of COVID-19 patients who make a full recovery. Patients are able to better rehabilitate when they participate in virtual rehabilitation programmes that make use of virtual reality technologies.

Segmentation Analysis

The Global Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market is segregated based on component, technology, application, end-use, and region.

Based on components, the market is bifurcated into Software and Hardware. Among these, the hardware segment dominates the market in 2021. Based on technology, the market is divided into Full-Immersive, Semi-Immersive, and Non-Immersive. Among these, the full-immersive segment dominates the market in 2021. Based on application, the market is divided into Surgery, Fitness Management, Patient Care Management, Pharmacy Management, Medical Training & Education and Others. Over the forecast period, the Medical Training & Education segment is expected to develop at the fastest rate in 2021.

Based on end-use, the market is divided into Hospitals, Clinics & Surgical Centers, Research Organizations & Pharma Companies, Government & Defense Institutions, Research & Diagnostics Laboratories and Others. Over the forecast period, the hospital segment is expected to develop at the fastest rate in 2021.

Competitive Landscape

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global virtual reality in healthcare market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts.

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Virtual Reality in Healthcare market include -

Microsoft

Firsthand Technology Inc.

Alphabet

General Electric

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

SyncThink Inc.

Applied VR Inc.

EchoPixel

DAQRI

Orca Health

Regional Dominance:

Rising prevalence of spinal problems is likely to help North America dominate the global market

North America is expected to dominate the Global Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market in 2021. Significant expenditures are being made in the region to incorporate new technologies into medical treatments, such as immersive technology. This is likely to boost market growth throughout the region. Similarly, rising healthcare research and development would boost regional market growth.

Over the forecast period, the Asia Pacific regional market is expected to grow at a significant rate in 2021. Revenue-wise, major economies like India, China, and Japan are anticipated to rule the healthcare sector. Investments in telemedicine and digital healthcare have been boosted by China. This is expected to hasten the uptake of virtual reality in the nation's healthcare industry. It is projected that businesses in the healthcare sector will increase their investments in VR.

Recent Developments

In April 2021, Medtronic and Surgical Theater cooperated on a virtual platform for cranial surgeries. The collaboration will result in the integration of Medtronic's StealthStation S8 surgical navigation system with SyncAR technology Surgical Theater, which is projected to improve visibility for neurosurgeons during cranial surgeries.

In March 2020, for COVID-19 patients, XRHealth USA Inc. established a virtual reality telemedicine support group. Patients and clinicians experiencing similar symptoms can use virtual reality equipment to connect for true human interactions.

The global Virtual Reality in Healthcare market is segmented as follows:

By Component

Hardware

Software

By Technology

Full-Immersive

Semi-Immersive

Non-Immersive

By Application

Surgery

Fitness Management

Patient Care Management

Pharmacy Management

Medical Training & Education

Others

By End-Use

Hospitals

Clinics & Surgical Centers

Research Organizations &Pharma Companies

Government & Defense Institutions

Research & Diagnostics Laboratories

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



