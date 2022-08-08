Carriage Services Announces Closing of Funeraria San Juan Funeral Homes

HOUSTON, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE: CSV) (“Carriage” or “Carriage Services”) is pleased to announce that it has acquired substantially all the assets of Funeraria San Juan (“San Juan”), a business consisting of two stand-alone funeral homes located in Kissimmee, Florida, 20 minutes south of Orlando.

“When I decided to look for a succession plan, I ended up with several offers and ultimately selected Carriage because of their history, reputation, and because I believe they will take great care of our people. This process has been an extremely smooth one and I am excited to see how San Juan continues to grow with Carriage’s support and leadership,” stated Fred Richardt former owner of San Juan for the past 22 years and prior owner of Florida Mortuary Services for 30 years.

“We are excited to welcome the San Juan team to the Carriage Family and we look forward to supporting the tremendous work they have done in growing their business to serve more than 800 families last year. The addition of San Juan aligns well with our focus on partnering with the best remaining independent funeral and cemetery businesses located in high growth markets with significant upside potential. We are honored that Fred has selected Carriage to continue to build upon the strong foundation that he, Bob Healey, and their team have built,” said Mel Payne, Chief Executive Officer of Carriage Services.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services is a leading provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. Carriage operates 169 funeral homes in 26 states and 31 cemeteries in 11 states.

For more information, please contact Ben Brink at 713-332-8441 or email InvestorRelations@carriageservices.com.

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements made herein or elsewhere by, or on behalf of, Carriage (the "Company") that are not historical facts are intended to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are based on assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable; however, many important factors, as discussed under "Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Statements" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, could cause the Company's results in the future to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made herein and in any other documents or oral presentations made by, or on behalf of, the Company. The Company assumes no obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements made herein or any other forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company. A copy of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other information about the Company and news releases, are available at http://www.carriageservices.com.