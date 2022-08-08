Acumen Pharmaceuticals to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 15, 2022

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. and CARMEL, Ind., Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABOS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel targeted therapeutics for Alzheimer’s disease (AD), today announced that the Company will report its financial results for the second quarter 2022 on Monday, August 15, 2022. The company will host a conference call and live audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET to provide a business and financial update.



To participate in the live conference call, please register using this link. After registration, you will be informed of the dial-in numbers including PIN. Please register at least one day in advance.

The audio will be available via this link.

An archived version of the webcast will be available for at least 30 days in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.acumenpharm.com.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Acumen, headquartered in Charlottesville, VA, with clinical operations based in Carmel, IN, is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel disease-modifying approach to treat Alzheimer’s disease. Acumen’s scientific founders pioneered research on AβOs, which a growing body of evidence indicates are primary triggers of Alzheimer’s disease pathology. Acumen is currently focused on advancing its investigational immunotherapy drug, ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that selectively targets toxic AβOs in INTERCEPT-AD, a Phase I clinical trial involving early Alzheimer’s disease patients. For more information, visit www.acumenpharm.com.

Contacts:

Media:

AcumenPR@westwicke.com

Investors:

investors@acumenpharm.com