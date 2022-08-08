Merus Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Provides Business Update

- Clinical update of zenocutuzumab (Zeno) presented at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting



- Zeno represents a potential new standard of care for NRG1+ cancer

- Clinical update of MCLA-129 planned for second half of 2022; expansion cohorts including combination with osimertinib planned

- Clinical update of petosemtamab (Peto) planned for first half of 2023

UTRECHT, The Netherlands and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merus N.V. (Nasdaq: MRUS) (“Merus”, the “Company,” “we”, or “our”), a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative, full-length multispecific antibodies (Biclonics® and Triclonics®), today announced financial results for the second quarter that ended June 30, 2022 and provided a business update.

“At the 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting, we provided an update on our lead bispecific antibody, Zeno, which demonstrated strong efficacy across multiple tumor types, clinically meaningful duration of response and a very well tolerated safety profile. We continue to believe Zeno has the potential to be both first in class and best in class for patients with NRG1 fusion cancer,” said Bill Lundberg, M.D., President, Chief Executive Officer of Merus. “Additionally, we continue to make progress with our pipeline and look forward to providing an update on MCLA-129 in the second half of 2022, and Peto in the first half of 2023.”

Clinical Programs

Zenocutuzumab (Zeno or MCLA-128: HER3 x HER2 Biclonics®): NRG1+ cancer and other solid tumors

We shared updated interim clinical data on our Zeno program (eNRGy trial and Early Access Program) in patients with NRG1 fusion (NRG1+) cancer at the ASCO 2022 Annual Meeting. Highlights from the presentation included:

As of the April 12, 2022 data cutoff date, 110 patients with NRG1+ cancer were treated with Zeno, efficacy was assessed in 79 patients with measurable disease having the opportunity for 6 months or more follow-up and who met the criteria for the primary analysis population

Overall Response Rate (ORR) per RECIST criteria as assessed by investigator was 34% (27/79) (95% Cl; 24%-46%) across multiple tumor types Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma ORR 42% (8/19) (95% CI: 20-67%) Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) ORR 35% (16/46) (95% CI: 21-50%)

Tumor shrinkage was observed in 70% of patients (55/79)

Median time to response was 1.8 months, and median duration of exposure was 6.3 months

Median duration of response was 9.1 months, and 20/83 patients were continuing treatment as of the data cutoff date

Zeno has demonstrated a consistent and well tolerated safety profile, with few grade 3 or 4 treatment-related adverse events

As announced in 2021, based on feedback received from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Merus believes that the eNRGy trial design and planned enrollment has the potential to support a Biologics License Application submission for Zeno for a tumor agnostic indication for the treatment of patients with NRG1+ cancer. To date, we have enrolled a cohort of patients that we believe may constitute a registrational data set, and continue to enroll patients to gather further safety and efficacy data on Zeno in NRG1+ cancer. We believe Zeno has the potential to be first and best in class and a new standard of care for patients with NRG1+ cancer.

We believe the favorable safety profile of Zeno may also allow for future, potential benefit in combination with other cancer therapies. Accordingly, we are initiating a clinical trial evaluating Zeno in combination with afatinib for NRG1+ NSCLC. In addition, beyond NRG1+ cancer, we are initiating a clinical trial evaluating Zeno as a treatment for castration resistant prostate cancer, and are actively exploring ways in which targeting both HER2 and HER3 with Zeno has potential for the treatment of other cancers.

Details of the eNRGy trial can be found at www.ClinicalTrials.gov and Merus’ trial website at www.nrg1.com , or by calling 1-833-NRG-1234.

Petosemtamab (Peto or MCLA-158: Lgr5 x EGFR Biclonics®): Solid Tumors

Dose expansion continues in the phase 1 trial: clinical update planned for 1H2023

Peto is currently enrolling patients with advanced solid tumors in the expansion phase of a phase 1 open-label, multicenter study.

We plan to provide a clinical update for Peto at a medical conference in the first half of 2023. The planned presentation will provide the opportunity to present a robust update across the program, including approximately 40 patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma with meaningful clinical follow up, and an update on the gastro-esophageal cohort, to inform clinical development strategy and planned regulatory interactions.

MCLA-145 (CD137 x PD-L1 Biclonics®): Solid Tumors

Phase 1 trial continues

MCLA-145 is currently enrolling a global, phase 1, open-label, single-agent clinical trial evaluating MCLA-145 in patients with solid tumors. The trial consists of a dose escalation phase, followed by a planned dose expansion phase. Merus is also planning to evaluate the combination of MCLA-145 with a PD-1 blocking antibody.

MCLA-129 (EGFR x c-MET Biclonics®): Solid Tumors

Phase 1 trial continues: clinical update planned for 2H2022

MCLA-129 is currently enrolling patients in a phase 1/2, open-label clinical trial consisting of dose escalation followed by dose expansion. MCLA-129 is subject to a collaboration and license agreement with Betta Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. (Betta), which permits Betta to exclusively develop MCLA-129 in China, while Merus retains global rights outside of China. A clinical update is planned for the second half of 2022.

In July, Merus entered into a clinical supply agreement with AstraZeneca for Tagrisso (osimertinib), a third-generation EGFR-TKI, for a planned investigation of the combination of Tagrisso and MCLA-129 in patients with NSCLC in the dose expansion phase of the trial. Under the terms of the non-exclusive agreement, AstraZeneca will supply Tagrisso for use by Merus in the combination study.

Corporate Activities

Incyte

In the second quarter of 2022, Merus achieved a milestone payment for a pre-clinical candidate nomination of a novel bispecific antibody (target pair program) under the global collaboration and license agreement (“Agreement”) with Incyte Corporation. This marks the third program to reach candidate nomination under the Agreement. Candidate nomination triggers a program advancing to the next phase of development for IND-enabling studies by Incyte. Incyte also recently announced its plan to initiate a clinical program later this year with INCA32459, a novel LAG3xPD-1 bispecific antibody developed under the collaboration agreement with Merus, that achieved candidate nomination in 2021.

Merus receives reimbursement for research activities related to the collaboration and is eligible to receive potential development, regulatory and commercial milestones and sales royalties for any products, if approved.

Cash Runway, Merus expects to be funded beyond 2024

As of June 30, 2022, Merus had $396.8 million cash and cash equivalents sufficient to fund company operations beyond 2024.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

We ended the second quarter with cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $396.8 million compared to $430.7 million at December 31, 2021.

Collaboration revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2022 increased by $0.3 million as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2021, primarily as a result of an earned milestone in 2022 partially offset by decrease in amortization of upfront payment. The change in exchange rates did not significantly impact collaboration revenue.

Research and development expense for the three months ended June 30, 2022 increased by $6.5 million as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2021, primarily as a result of a personnel related expenses including stock-based compensation of $2.9 million due to an increase in employee headcount and an increase in external clinical services and drug manufacturing costs, including costs to fulfill our obligations under our collaboration agreements, related to our programs of $1.4 million.

General and administrative expense for the three months ended June 30, 2022 increased by $2.1 million as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2021, primarily as a result of an increase in stock-based compensation expense of $1.1 million, consulting costs of $0.7 million and personnel related expenses of $0.5 million due to an increase in employee headcount.

Collaboration revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2022 increased by $3.6 million as compared to the six months ended June 30, 2021, primarily as a result of an increase from Lilly upfront payment amortization and reimbursement revenues of $4.2 million partially offset by a decrease of Incyte revenue recognized of $0.2 million and a decrease in other upfront payment amortization and reimbursement revenues of $0.4 million. The Incyte decrease is primarily driven by a decrease in cost reimbursements of $0.9 million and amortization of upfront payments of $0.3 million, offset by the achievement and recognition of a $1.0 million development milestone in June 2022. The change in exchange rates did not significantly impact collaboration revenue.

Research and development expense for the six months ended June 30, 2022 increased by $12.7 million as compared to the six months ended June 30, 2021, primarily as a result of an increase in external clinical services and drug manufacturing costs, including costs to fulfill our obligations under our collaboration agreements, related to our programs of $5.2 million and an increase personnel related expenses including stock-based compensation of $5.0 million due to an increase in employee headcount.

General and administrative expense for the six months ended June 30, 2022 increased by $4.5 million as compared to the six months ended June 30, 2021, primarily as a result of an increase in stock-based compensation expense of $2.2 million, personnel related expenses of $1.1 million due to an increase in employee headcount, and finance and human resources costs of $0.9 million.

Other income (loss), net consists of interest earned and fees paid on our cash and cash equivalents held on account, accretion of investment earnings and net foreign exchange (losses) gains on our foreign denominated cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities. Other gains or losses relate to the issuance and settlement of financial instruments.





MERUS N.V.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 213,930 $ 241,435 Marketable securities 162,177 168,990 Accounts receivable $ 3,896 1,697 Accounts receivable (related party) — 4,609 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 18,822 7,448 Total current assets 398,825 424,179 Marketable securities 20,694 20,297 Property and equipment, net 6,179 3,549 Operating lease right-of-use assets 13,589 3,733 Intangible assets, net 2,076 2,347 Deferred tax assets 241 417 Other assets 3,189 2,078 Total assets $ 444,793 $ 456,600 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 6,961 $ 13,237 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 21,257 22,506 Income taxes payable — — Current portion of lease obligation 1,331 1,494 Current portion of deferred revenue 30,714 16,613 Current portion of deferred revenue (related party) — 18,048 Total current liabilities 60,263 71,898 Lease obligation 12,291 2,257 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 45,630 10,962 Deferred revenue, net of current portion (related party) — 55,282 Total liabilities 118,184 140,399 Commitments and contingencies - Note 6 Stockholders’ equity: Common shares, €0.09 par value; 67,500,000 shares authorized as at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021; 45,866,820 and 43,467,052 shares issued and outstanding as at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively $ 4,711 $ 4,481 Additional paid-in capital 848,623 787,869 Accumulated other comprehensive income (35,190 ) (9,221 ) Accumulated deficit (491,535 ) (466,928 ) Total stockholders’ equity 326,609 316,201 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 444,793 $ 456,600





MERUS N.V.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Collaboration revenue $ 12,684 $ 5,118 $ 24,339 $ 6,717 Collaboration revenue (related party) — 7,261 — 14,012 Total revenue 12,684 12,379 24,339 20,729 Operating expenses: Research and development 31,096 24,612 58,071 45,418 General and administrative 12,695 10,569 24,448 19,902 Total operating expenses 43,791 35,181 82,519 65,320 Operating loss (31,107 ) (22,802 ) (58,180 ) (44,591 ) Other (loss) income, net: Interest (expense) income, net 316 (51 ) 422 (133 ) Foreign exchange gains (loss) 24,607 (4,525 ) 32,337 7,678 Other (losses) gains , net 601 52 1,059 (385 ) Total other income (loss), net 25,524 (4,524 ) 33,818 7,160 Net loss before income taxes (5,583 ) (27,326 ) (24,362 ) (37,431 ) Income tax expense 131 62 245 111 Net loss $ (5,714 ) $ (27,388 ) $ (24,607 ) $ (37,542 ) Other comprehensive loss: Currency translation adjustment (19,921 ) 3,475 (25,969 ) (5,916 ) Comprehensive loss $ (25,635 ) $ (23,913 ) $ (50,576 ) $ (43,458 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders:

Basic and diluted $ (0.13 ) $ (0.71 ) $ (0.56 ) $ (1.01 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding:

Basic and diluted 43,636 38,376 43,781 37,299

