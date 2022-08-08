HCI Group Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Gross Premiums Earned Grew 30%

Implemented Rate Increases to Offset Inflation

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI), a holding company with operations in homeowners insurance, information technology services, real estate, and reinsurance, reported a net loss of $8.5 million, or $1.04 per share, in the second quarter of 2022 compared with net income of $3.8 million, or $0.24 diluted earnings per share, in the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted net loss (a non-GAAP measure which excludes net unrealized gains or losses on equity securities) was $5.4 million, or $0.71 per share, in the second quarter of 2022 compared with adjusted net income of $2.7 million, or $0.11 diluted earnings per share, in the second quarter of 2021. This press release includes an explanation of adjusted net income as well as a reconciliation to net income and earnings per share calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (known as “GAAP”).

Management Commentary

“Inflation accelerated in the quarter which led to an increase in our gross loss ratio. We responded swiftly, increasing rates 10% at Homeowners Choice and 12% at TypTap effective August 2022,” said HCI Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paresh Patel. “These actions will offset higher severity and improve our underwriting margins in the future. Inflation aside, we continue to see benefits from operating leverage as our business expands.

“We remain optimistic about the future. In May, we raised over $170 million of capital through our convertible note offering, which gives added flexibility to our strategy. The strategy remains unchanged: to maximize returns for our shareholders.”

Second Quarter 2022 Commentary

Consolidated gross written premiums of $186.2 million increased from $185.0 million in the second quarter of 2021. Homeowners Choice gross written premiums declined to $113.1 million from $124.2 million as the quota share with United Property and Casualty (UPC) transitioned to TypTap. TypTap Insurance Company gross written premiums grew to $73.0 million from $60.7 million.

Consolidated gross premiums earned of $181.1 million increased 29.9% from $139.4 million in the second quarter of 2021. Homeowners Choice gross premiums earned grew to $113.7 million from $100.4 million, and TypTap gross premiums earned grew to $67.4 million from $39.0 million.

Premiums ceded for reinsurance of $56.2 million increased from $46.4 million in the second quarter of 2021 primarily due to the growth of both Homeowners Choice and TypTap and declined as a percentage of gross premiums earned to 31.0% from 33.3% in the second quarter of 2021.

Net investment income of $3.7 million increased from $2.6 million in the second quarter of 2021. The increase was attributable to higher income from fixed maturity securities offset by reductions in income from limited partnership investments.

Net realized and unrealized investment losses were $4.2 million compared to net realized and unrealized gains of $4.1 million in the second quarter of 2021. Combined, changes in realized and unrealized gains/losses accounted for $8.3 million of the $16.6 million change in pre-tax net income from the second quarter of 2021.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses of $86.8 million increased from $55.9 million in the same period of 2021. The increase was primarily attributable to the company’s growing premium base as well as inflation and prior year loss development.

Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses of $26.9 million increased from $23.2 million in the same quarter of 2021 but declined from 16.6% of gross premiums earned to 14.8% reflecting lower commission rates at TypTap.

General and administrative expenses of $15.3 million increased from $10.5 million for the second quarter of 2021 due to an increase in personnel and related expenses in connection with the growth of the business.

Year-to-Date 2022 Results

For the six months ended June 30, 2022, the company reported a net loss of $5.8 million, or $0.92 per share, compared with net income of $10.7 million, or $0.98 diluted earnings per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure which excludes net unrealized gains or losses on equity securities) for the six-month period was $0.08 million, which, after adjustments for the purpose of calculating earnings per share, equates to a loss of $0.33 per share compared with adjusted net income of $9.8 million, or $0.87 diluted earnings per share, in the same period of 2021. An explanation of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliations to the applicable GAAP numbers accompany this press release.

Consolidated gross written premiums of $363.4 million increased 16.9% from $310.8 million in the six months ended June 30, 2021. Homeowners Choice gross written premiums were $204.3 million compared with $205.2 million. TypTap Insurance Company gross written premiums grew to $159.2 million from $105.6 million. The increase was primarily due to the UPC quota share arrangement and organic growth.

Consolidated gross premiums earned of $360.0 million increased 33.2% from $270.4 million in the six months ended June 30, 2021. Homeowners Choice gross premiums earned grew to $232.0 million from $202.6 million, and TypTap gross premiums earned grew to $128.1 million from $67.8 million.

Premiums ceded for reinsurance of $109.4 million increased from $89.5 million in the first six months of 2021 primarily due to the growth of both Homeowners Choice and TypTap and declined as a percentage of gross premiums earned from 33.1% to 30.4% in the first half of 2021.

Net realized and unrealized investment losses were $8.1 million compared with net realized and unrealized investment gains of $4.9 million in the six months ended June 30, 2021. Combined, changes in realized and unrealized gains/losses accounted for $13.1 million of the $22.8 million change in pre-tax net income from the first six months of 2021.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses of $159.5 million increased from $101.7 million in the six months ended June 30, 2021. The increase was primarily attributable to the company’s growing premium base as well as inflation and prior year loss development.

Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses of $56.3 million increased from $46.2 million in the six months ended June 30, 2021 but declined from 17.1% of gross premiums earned to 15.6% reflecting lower commission rates at TypTap.

General and administrative expenses of $29.3 million increased from $20.2 million in the six months ended June 30, 2021 due to an increase in personnel and related expenses in connection with the growth of the business including higher stock based compensation.

Conference Call

HCI Group will hold a conference call tomorrow, August 9, 2022, to discuss these financial results. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paresh Patel, Chief Operating Officer Karin Coleman and Chief Financial Officer Mark Harmsworth will host the call starting at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time.

Interested parties can listen to the live presentation by dialing the listen-only number below or by clicking the webcast link available on the Investor Information section of the company's website at www.hcigroup.com .

Listen-only toll-free number: (888) 506-0062

Listen-only international number: (973) 528-0011

Entry Code: 781380

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860.

A replay of the call will be available by telephone after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day as the call and via the Investor Information section of the HCI Group website at www.hcigroup.com through September 8, 2022.

Toll-free replay number: (877) 481-4010

International replay number: (919) 882-2331

Replay ID: 46129

About HCI Group, Inc.

HCI Group, Inc. owns subsidiaries engaged in diverse, yet complementary business activities, including homeowners insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology services. HCI’s leading insurance operation, TypTap Insurance Company, is a rapidly growing, technology-driven insurance company that is expanding nationwide to provide homeowners and flood insurance. TypTap’s operations are powered in large part by insurance-related information technology developed by HCI’s software subsidiary, Exzeo USA, Inc. HCI’s largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides homeowners insurance primarily in Florida. HCI’s real estate subsidiary, Greenleaf Capital, LLC, owns and operates multiple properties in Florida, including office buildings, retail centers and marinas.

The company's common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HCI" and are included in the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Index. HCI Group, Inc. regularly publishes financial and other information in the Investor Information section of the company’s website. For more information about HCI Group and its subsidiaries, visit www.hcigroup.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "confident," "prospects" and "project" and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions, but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. For example, the estimation of reserves for losses and loss adjustment expenses is an inherently imprecise process involving many assumptions and considerable management judgment. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should any risks or uncertainties develop into actual events, these developments could have material adverse effects on the company's business, financial condition and results of operations. HCI Group, Inc. disclaims all obligations to update any forward-looking statements.

HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Selected Financial Metrics

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Q2 2022 Q1 2022 FY 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Insurance Operations Gross Written Premiums: Homeowners Choice $ 113,139 $ 91,141 $ 426,910 TypTap Insurance Company 73,013 86,153 247,479 Total Gross Written Premiums 186,152 177,294 674,389 Gross Premiums Earned: Homeowners Choice 113,681 118,303 401,137 TypTap Insurance Company 67,443 60,622 175,907 Total Gross Premiums Earned 181,124 178,925 577,044 Gross Premiums Earned Loss Ratio 47.9 % 40.6 % 39.4 % Per Share Metrics GAAP Diluted EPS $ (1.04 ) $ 0.09 $ 0.21 Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS $ (0.71 ) $ 0.34 $ 0.10 Dividends per share $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 1.60 Book value per share at the end of period $ 26.39 $ 31.66 $ 31.92 Shares outstanding at the end of period 9,047,972 10,125,927 10,131,399



HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) Assets Fixed-maturity securities, available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $403,844 and $41,953,

respectively and allowance for credit losses: $0 and $0, respectively) $ 398,571 $ 42,583 Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $38,065 and $46,276, respectively) 35,719 51,740 Limited partnership investments 26,695 28,133 Investment in unconsolidated joint venture, at equity 858 363 Real estate investments 72,723 73,896 Total investments 534,566 196,715 Cash and cash equivalents 360,488 628,943 Restricted cash 2,600 2,400 Accrued interest and dividends receivable 1,421 353 Income taxes receivable 1,789 4,084 Premiums receivable, net (allowance: $3,935 and $1,750, respectively) 52,302 68,157 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 81,023 26,355 Reinsurance recoverable, net of allowance for credit losses: Paid losses and loss adjustment expenses (allowance: $0 and $0, respectively) 11,134 11,985 Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses (allowance: $62 and $90, respectively) 42,348 64,665 Deferred policy acquisition costs 48,305 57,695 Property and equipment, net 17,244 14,232 Right-of-use-assets - operating leases 1,861 2,204 Intangible assets, net 14,358 10,636 Funds withheld for assumed business 82,468 73,716 Other assets 28,796 14,717 Total assets $ 1,280,703 $ 1,176,857 Liabilities and Equity Losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 238,824 $ 237,165 Unearned premiums 370,140 366,744 Advance premiums 25,428 13,771 Reinsurance payable on paid losses and loss adjustment expenses 4,302 4,017 Ceded reinsurance premiums payable 24,641 19,318 Accrued expenses 17,093 15,453 Deferred income taxes, net 6,168 11,739 Revolving credit facility — 15,000 Long-term debt 211,648 45,504 Lease liabilities - operating leases 1,824 2,203 Other liabilities 48,737 31,485 Total liabilities 948,805 762,399 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interest 91,963 89,955 Equity: Common stock, (no par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 9,047,972 and 10,131,399

shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) — — Additional paid-in capital 12,887 76,077 Retained income 229,621 246,790 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of taxes (3,760 ) 498 Total stockholders' equity 238,748 323,365 Noncontrolling interests 1,187 1,138 Total equity 239,935 324,503 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and equity $ 1,280,703 $ 1,176,857

HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue Gross premiums earned $ 181,124 $ 139,440 $ 360,049 $ 270,382 Premiums ceded (56,205 ) (46,436 ) (109,367 ) (89,535 ) Net premiums earned 124,919 93,004 250,682 180,847 Net investment income 3,684 2,635 6,552 7,229 Net realized investment (losses) gains (6 ) 2,607 (320 ) 3,720 Net unrealized investment (losses) gains (4,234 ) 1,489 (7,810 ) 1,220 Policy fee income 1,052 992 2,109 1,962 Other 511 777 1,753 1,400 Total revenue 125,926 101,504 252,966 196,378 Expenses Losses and loss adjustment expenses 86,830 55,917 159,534 101,668 Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses 26,863 23,169 56,271 46,234 General and administrative personnel expenses 15,301 10,546 29,335 20,196 Interest expense 1,515 2,000 2,116 4,079 Other operating expenses 6,977 4,775 13,269 9,002 Total expenses 137,486 96,407 260,525 181,179 (Loss) income before income taxes (11,560 ) 5,097 (7,559 ) 15,199 Income tax (benefit) expense (3,018 ) 1,267 (1,808 ) 4,524 Net (loss) income $ (8,542 ) $ 3,830 $ (5,751 ) $ 10,675 Net (loss) income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (2,268 ) (2,179 ) (4,516 ) (2,973 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 829 266 1,189 363 Net income after noncontrolling interests $ (9,981 ) $ 1,917 $ (9,078 ) $ 8,065 Basic (loss) earnings per share $ (1.04 ) $ 0.25 $ (0.92 ) $ 1.02 Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (1.04 ) $ 0.24 $ (0.92 ) $ 0.98 Dividends per share $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 0.80 $ 0.80

HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

A summary of the numerator and denominator of basic and diluted earnings (loss) per common share calculated in accordance with GAAP is presented below.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended GAAP June 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 Loss Shares (a) Per Share Loss Shares (a) Per Share (Numerator) (Denominator) Amount (Numerator) (Denominator) Amount Net loss $ (8,542 ) $ (5,751 ) Less: Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (2,268 ) (4,516 ) Less: TypTap Group's net loss attributable to non-HCI common stockholders and TypTap Group's participating securities 829 1,189 Net loss attributable to HCI (9,981 ) (9,078 ) Less: Loss attributable to participating securities 635 590 Basic Loss Per Share: Loss allocated to common stockholders (9,346 ) 9,022 $ (1.04 ) (8,488 ) 9,249 $ (0.92 ) Effect of Dilutive Securities:* Stock options — — — — Convertible senior notes — — — — Warrants — — — — Diluted Loss Per Share: Loss available to common stockholders and assumed conversions $ (9,346 ) 9,022 $ (1.04 ) $ (8,488 ) 9,249 $ (0.92 ) (a) Shares in thousands. * For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, convertible senior notes, stock options, and warrants were excluded due to anti-dilutive effect.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted net income (loss) is a Non-GAAP financial measure that removes from net income (loss) HCI's portion of the effect of unrealized gains or losses on equity securities required to be included in results of operations in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification 321. HCI Group believes net income without the effect of volatility in equity prices more accurately depicts operating results. This financial measurement is not recognized in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance. A reconciliation of GAAP Net income (loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted net income (loss) and GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share to Non-GAAP Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share is provided below.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net (Loss) Income

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 GAAP Net loss $ (8,542 ) $ (5,751 ) Net unrealized investment losses $ 4,234 $ 7,810 Less: Tax effect at 25.345% $ (1,073 ) $ (1,979 ) Net adjustment to Net loss $ 3,161 $ 5,831 Non-GAAP Adjusted Net (loss) income $ (5,381 ) $ 80

HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

A summary of the numerator and denominator of the basic and diluted earnings (loss) per common share calculated with the Non-GAAP financial measure Adjusted net income (loss) is presented below.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Non-GAAP June 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 Loss Shares (a) Per Share Loss Shares (a) Per Share (Numerator) (Denominator) Amount (Numerator) (Denominator) Amount Adjusted net (loss) income (non-GAAP) $ (5,381 ) $ 80 Less: Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (2,268 ) (4,516 ) Less: TypTap Group's net loss attributable to non-HCI common stockholders and TypTap Group's participating securities 810 1,153 Net loss attributable to HCI (6,839 ) (3,283 ) Less: Loss attributable to participating securities 437 220 Basic Loss Per Share before unrealized gains/losses on equity securities: Loss allocated to common stockholders (6,402 ) 9,022 $ (0.71 ) (3,063 ) 9,249 $ (0.33 ) Effect of Dilutive Securities:* Stock options — — — — Convertible senior notes — — — — Warrants — — — — Diluted Loss Per Share before unrealized gains/losses on equity securities: Loss available to common stockholders and assumed conversions $ (6,402 ) $ 9,022 $ (0.71 ) $ (3,063 ) $ 9,249 $ (0.33 ) (a) Shares in thousands. * For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, convertible senior notes, stock options, and warrants were excluded due to anti-dilutive effect.

Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS