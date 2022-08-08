Dundee Corporation Announces Cancellation of Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

TORONTO, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.A, DC.PR.B, DC.PR.D) (“Dundee” or the “Company”) announces the cancellation of its second quarter 2022 financial results conference call with management for investors and analysts scheduled for August 11, 2022 at 10:00 am ET due to the passing of our beloved founder and former Chief Executive Officer Ned Goodman.



Jonathan Goodman, Chief Executive Officer and Lila Manassa Murphy, Chief Financial Officer will be available next week to answer any questions on the Company’s quarterly financial results.

ABOUT DUNDEE CORPORATION

Dundee Corporation is a public Canadian independent holding company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DC.A”. Through its operating subsidiaries, Dundee Corporation is an active investor focused on delivering long-term, sustainable value as a trusted partner in the mining sector with more than 30 years of experience making accretive mining investments.