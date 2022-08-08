GPU as a Service Deployment to be Maximum across Real Estate, registering a CAGR of 36.1% until 2032- Future Market Insights, Inc.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report from Future Market Insights (FMI), the global GPU as a service market is expected to be valued at US$ 2.8 Billion in 2022. With the Increase in the number of applications, coupled with increasing demand for Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), overall demand for GPU as a service is projected to grow at a CAGR of 40.0% between 2022 and 2032, totaling US$ 80.99 Billion by 2032.



The rising adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) across industries such as healthcare, BFSI, and others, is considered as one of the emerging trends. Major players across the GPU as a service market are integrating AI technology with the cloud to assist users to manage work by offering advanced security services. The advancement of big data diagnostics techniques, integrated with AI and cloud services across the healthcare system, is driving the demand for GPU as a Service. Integration of AI in GPU as a Service would help the organization to improve graphics management, security, and overall productivity.

Increasing popularity of GPU high-performance computing, self-driven cars, and other high-end AI applications is one of the major factors that is expected to accelerate the growth of the GPU as a Service Market during the forecast period. With the rising uptake of cloud computing, GPUs are being deployed with server CPUs to accelerate applications and improve performance.

Customization & operational characteristics of the GPUaaS have created growth opportunities. Additionally, supportive government initiatives for smart city development and accelerating digitalization across nations are providing significant growth opportunities to the market growth.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global GPU as a Service Market was valued at US$ 2.8 Billion by 2022-end

From 2017 to 2021, GPU as a Service demand expanded at a CAGR of 39.3%

By Product, the Simulation category constitutes the bulk of GPU as a Service Market with a CAGR of 39.3%

By Application, the Real Estate segment dominates the GPU as a Service Market with a CAGR of 36.1%.

Asia Pacific to be a significant growth contributor, expected to register a 33.5% CAGR

North America and Europe to reflect CAGRs worth 38% and 32% respectively from 2022 to 2032

The increasing demand for cloud-based applications, such as graphic designing, image processing, and 3D visualization, among others, is one of the major factors that is expected to augment the growth of the GPU as a service during the forecast period, remarks an FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Players in the global GPU as a Service Market focus on expanding their global reach through various strategies, such as; partnerships, collaborations, and partnerships. The players are also making a significant investment in R&D to add innovations to their products which would help them in strengthening their position in the global market. Some of the recent developments among the key players are:

In July 2022, NVIDIA announced the update to NeMo, decreasing the training time by 30%. These updates come with two trailblazing technologies and a hyperparameter tool that optimizes and scales the training data that can be used with any number of GPU training, and deploying the model becomes much more accessible and significantly faster. LLMs like BLOOM and MT-LNG are also trained and deployed on NVIDIA’s AI platform

In April 2019, Qualcomm Incorporated announced the launch of Snapdragon 730, which is a mid-range 64-bit ARM LTE system on a chip. Fabricated on Samsung's 8nm LPP process, the 730 features six Kryo 470 Silver high-efficiency cores operating at 1.8 GHz along with two high-performance Kryo 470 Gold operating at 2.2 GHz. The Snapdragon 730 integrates the Adreno 618 GPU operation at 500 MHz and features an X15 LTE modem supporting Cat 13 uplink and Cat 15 downlink. This chip supports up to 8 GiB of dual-channel LPDDR4X-3733 memory.

Know More About What the GPU as a Service Market Repost Covers

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global GPU as a Service Market, providing historical data for 2017-2021 and forecast statistics from 2022-2032. To understand opportunities in the GPU as a Service Market, the market is segmented on the basis of product, portability, and application across five major regions.

Key Segments Covered in the GPU as a Service Industry Analysis

GPU as a Service Market by Product:

GPU as a Service Software CAD/CAM Simulation Imaging Digital Video Modeling & Automation Others

GPU as a Service Managed Service Updates & Maintenance Compliance & Security Others



GPU as a Service Market by Service Model:

SaaS GPU as a Service Market

PaaS GPU as a Service Market

IaaS GPU as a Service Market





GPU as a Service Market by Delivery Model:

Public Cloud GPU as a Service Market

Private Cloud GPU as a Service Market

Hybrid Cloud GPU as a Service Market





GPU as a Service Market by Application:

GPU as a Service for Gaming

GPU as a Service for Design & Manufacturing

GPU as a Service for Automotive

GPU as a Service for Real Estate

GPU as a Service for Healthcare

GPU as a Service for Other Applications

GPU as a Service Market by Region:

North America GPU as a Service Market

Latin America GPU as a Service Market

Europe GPU as a Service Market

Asia Pacific GPU as a Service Market

Middle East & Africa GPU as a Service Market





Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Market Background

4.1. Macro-Economic Factors

4.1.1. Rise in Expenditure

4.1.2. Increased Per Capita Expenditure

4.2. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact

4.2.1. Product in Pipeline

4.2.2. Regulatory Scenario

4.2.3. Mergers and Acquisitions

4.2.4. Collaborative Agreements

4.2.5. Value Chain

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity Analysis

