Sunrise House Treatment Center Staff and Alumni Celebrate Recovery at 8th Annual Changing the Face of Addiction Walk

LAFAYETTE, N.J., Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dozens of staff and alumni from Sunrise House Treatment Center came together this past weekend to participate in The Center for Prevention and Counseling’s “Changing the Face of Addiction Walk” on Saturday, August 6 in Franklin. In addition to the raising awareness about addiction and recovery, the gathering also celebrated a Sunrise House staff member’s recovery milestone.



Joe Gayle, a treatment advocate supervisor, is celebrating his 25th year in recovery and his 17th year as an employee of Sunrise House. Gayle was inspired to be a part of the Sunrise House team to share a new way of life with others. Closely following the 12 Steps, Gayle wanted to teach others just what recovery can be.

“We in the recovery community are proof that as long as you walk your path to recovery with an open heart and open mind, you can accomplish anything,” said Gayle. “Sobriety has given me the life I once dreamed of, and thanks to AA, Sunrise House and fellowship through events such as this addiction walk, I am still fulfilling those dreams today.”

The Center for Prevention and Counseling hosts the Changing the Face of Addiction Walk fundraising event each year to provide prevention, counseling and recovery resources to the community. It also serves to remember the lives lost to this disease and reduce the stigma of addiction that prevents so many from reaching out for help.

“One of the most important aspects of recovery is community and our alumni relish the opportunity to not only be with one another, but to immerse themselves in the entire local recovery community,” said Brianna Louis, alumni coordinator at Sunrise House Treatment Center. “So many of our patients in recovery deeply appreciate these interactions with so many others who intimately understand addiction and recovery, and by raising awareness, for many, this is just one way of them giving back.”

Because the Sunrise House Team was comprised of alumni and others from New Jersey, many have been eager to participate since last year’s walk. The after-race celebration continued at the Sunrise House Treatment Center facility, where the alumni were able to share their recovery stories with patients currently seeking treatment during an outdoor BBQ.

“The Changing the Face of Addiction Recovery Walk is a cause Sunrise House will continue to support because that’s exactly what we need to do - change the face of addiction,” said Marcey Davis, interim CEO of Sunrise House Treatment Center. “Stigma and nonsensical preconceived notions about addiction are the very things that prevent people from reaching out. Addiction does not have a face, it is an indiscriminate disease, and we’ll stand behind all efforts to tamp down this stigma.”

After the success of this year’s recovery walk, the Center for Prevention and Counseling are already looking forward to next years’ event.

“With strong support of other local agencies, organizations and businesses, the Center for Prevention and Counseling is, once again, looking forward to welcoming the recovery community and their allies to join us this time next year for the 9th annual Changing the Face of Addiction walk to further promote hope, health and recovery. We invite everyone to get involved and learn more at www.recoverywalk.org .”

