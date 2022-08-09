Parallels Extends Desktop Platform Offerings to Further Improve User Experience and Productivity for Running Windows on a Mac

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parallels, a global leader in cross-platform solutions, today announces the release of Parallels Desktop 18 for Mac. The latest version of Parallels’ powerful solution is designed to optimize the usability of the latest Apple hardware, while also powering performance and gaming updates, providing users with greater freedom and flexibility. Through this release, Parallels® Desktop 18 for Mac offers all end-users, professionals, and enterprises:



First-class performance: Users can leverage the most-advanced Windows experience on their Macs to run more than 200,000 Windows apps and classic games. Continuous and seamless integration: Optimized for the latest Apple hardware, users can enjoy compatibility with Apple’s ProMotion display and unleashed performance of the Apple M1 Ultra chip that delivers up to 96% faster Windows 11 on a Mac Studio, * while staying up to date with any upcoming macOS upgrades. Easier set up for Windows 11: Users can now get Windows 11 downloaded, installed, and configured in just one click saving time with setting up, as well as download a free set of ready-to-use Linux systems. Enhanced Windows game-play experience on a Mac: Users can now simply connect a game controller to their Mac, switch to Windows, and start playing. Enjoy smooth Windows UI and video playback, a higher frame rate, and much more.

The new features in Parallels Desktop 18 for Mac have been engineered to enable users to be more productive while leveraging a high-performing Windows OS on a Mac, that is easy to use and stays up to date—even when a new Apple hardware or a macOS, Windows, or Linux version is released.

“We are proud of our engineering team that continues to be at the forefront of innovation to offer a remarkably more powerful and seamless Parallels Desktop for Mac experience to our users, that is integrated with the latest macOS Ventura, optimized for the latest Apple hardware, and offers valuable features to deliver even better productivity and performance,” said Prashant Ketkar, Chief Technology and Product Officer at Corel. “This is as simple and easy to use as it gets, and our users can rely on Parallels Desktop for Mac to focus on the job at hand.”

For more information about the new features of Parallels Desktop 18 for Mac, visit www.parallels.com/desktop.

Trial and Availability:

Parallels Desktop 18 for Mac Standard, Pro, and Business editions are all engineered to offer an optimal experience on Mac computers with Intel and Apple M series chips and can be purchased at parallels.com/desktop or from authorized resellers worldwide. Parallels Desktop subscriptions include complimentary concurrent subscriptions to Parallels Access and Parallels Toolbox for Mac and Windows.

For more information about Parallels products, to download free trial software, or purchase a subscription, please visit parallels.com.

Key Parallels Desktop 18 features

Parallels Desktop 18 for Mac Standard Edition:

Optimized for the upcoming macOS Ventura release to support new features, functionality, and deliver exceptional performance.

to support new features, functionality, and deliver exceptional performance. Full support for Apple’s ProMotion display with automatic refresh rate changes and unleashed Apple M1 Ultra performance allowing users to assign more resources and get up to 96% faster Windows 11 . *

with automatic refresh rate changes and allowing users to assign more resources and get . * Seamless Windows gaming experience with automatic sharing of Xbox or DualShock Bluetooth game controllers with Windows and Linux.

with automatic sharing of game controllers with Windows and Linux. Improved compatibility of Intel (x86) applications when running Windows 11 on ARM, specifically when saving and reading files from the Mac disk.

when running Windows 11 on ARM, specifically when saving and reading files from the Mac disk. Improved USB 3.0 to support live data streaming devices, including Elgato HD60, Startech USB 3.0 Video Capture, and more.



Parallels Desktop 18 for Mac Pro Edition (Offers all the power of the standard edition, plus these unique capabilities):

Powerful network conditioner on Apple M1 Macs enabling users to set up various network conditions for the virtual machine (bandwidth, packet loss, delay) similar to both Windows and Linux virtual machines.

enabling users to set up various network conditions for the virtual machine (bandwidth, packet loss, delay) similar to both Windows and Linux virtual machines. Isolate virtual machine network from Mac on Apple M1 Mac computers for better security and start a Minikube cluster with Parallels Desktop as a virtualization provider.

from Mac on Apple M1 Mac computers for and start a Minikube cluster with Parallels Desktop as a virtualization provider. Ability to use network boot with Linux ARM virtual machines now available on Mac computers with Apple M1 chips.

now available on Mac computers with Apple M1 chips. Easily analyze an application performance in a separate VM using the enhanced Parallels plug-in for Visual Studio.

Parallels Desktop 18 for Mac Business Edition (Builds on the power of the Pro edition with additional functionality, including) :

Convenient SSO/SAML authentication for employees to sign in and activate Parallels Desktop with a corporate account.

to sign in and activate Parallels Desktop with a corporate account. Allows admins to deploy, provision, or transfer a Windows 11 virtual machine across employees’ Mac computers.

across employees’ Mac computers. Manage Parallels customer experience program participation centrally in Parallels My Account.



About Parallels

Parallels is a global leader in cross-platform solutions that make it simple for businesses and individuals to use and access the applications and files they need on any device or operating system. Parallels helps customers leverage the best technology out there, whether it’s Windows, Mac, ChromeOS, iOS, Android, or the cloud. Parallels solves complex engineering and user-experience problems by making it simple and cost-effective for businesses and individual customers to use applications anywhere, anytime. Parallels is part of the Corel portfolio. For more information, please visit www.parallels.com.

About Corel

Corel products enable millions of connected knowledge workers around the world to do great work faster. Offering some of the industry's best-known software brands, we give individuals and teams the power to create, collaborate, and deliver impressive results. Our success is driven by an unwavering commitment to deliver a broad portfolio of innovative brands – including CorelDRAW®, MindManager®, Parallels®, and WinZip® – to inspire users and help them achieve their goals.

To learn more about Corel, please visit www.corel.com.

* - Performance measurements conducted by Parallels by collecting the PassMark9 score in Windows 11 (22000) in macOS 12 on Mac13,2. Measured with a prerelease version of Parallels Desktop 18 versus the released version of Parallels Desktop 17. The performance will vary based on usage, system configuration, and other factors.

