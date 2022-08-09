London, UK , Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Profs Tutors, an online tutoring website that facilitates top-quality tuition for students ranging from Key Stage 3, GCSE, and A-level through to university admissions, under/postgraduate-level and professional exams - and its tutors - were the winners of multiple categories at the 2022 National Tutoring Awards.

Tutor Awards Winners : Best Online Tutor, Professional Tutor of the Year, Best University-Level Tutor, and Best Customer Support



The Best Tuition Business for Customer Support Award showcases The Profs’ Tutors longstanding commitment to high-quality customer service, providing the information parents and students seek, and they leave very high-satisfaction reviews. The company recently celebrated being the UK’s highest-rated tutoring platform on TrustPilot for the sixth year running, with a score of 4.9 out of 5 based on more than 1,200 reviews from students, parents, and private tutors.



The Profs Online Tutoring - WINNERS of National Tutoring Awards 2022

Best University-Level Tutor





The Profs private tutors were among the most awarded of the night. Dr. Jack Bartley, who has provided over 2,000 hours of tuition with The Profs, won the award for Best University-Level Tutor.

Best Online Tutor and Professional Tutor of the Year





Dr. Keely Jo Frasca won Best Online Tutor and the People’s Choice Award for Professional Tutor of the Year

Founder of The Profs, one of the best online tutoring sites, Dr. Richard Evans:





“It is an honour to win Best Tuition Business for Customer Support at the National Tutoring Awards this year and be acknowledged among the best of the tutoring industry,” said Richard. “Our online tutoring business model has always been to prioritise quality in everything that we do, from customer service to the support offered by our private tutors. Over the last few years, we have seen this translate into life-changing results for our tuition students and well-paid, viable and respected career paths for our tutors online. I am so incredibly proud of everything The Profs has achieved as a business, becoming what I believe is now one of the UK’s best online tutoring platforms, and this success is only set to continue.”

Best online tutor of the year award winner Dr. Keely Jo Frasca:





“I am thrilled to have won two National Tutoring Awards from The Tutors'​ Association…Massive thanks to the team at The Profs for… introducing me to the most wonderful tuition clients over the past five years. What started as a small side hustle has grown unimaginably - over 2700 online tutoring hours and 120 tuition clients so far. Thank you to my friends, colleagues, and students from Birkbeck and my former HEIs…I am beyond grateful!”

Tutor Awards Runners-up: Best Secondary Tutor, Professional Tutor of the Year, and Best University-Level Tutor





The UK’s The Profs tutoring company also came Runner-Up for the People’s Choice Award for Best Tuition Business, which is voted for by students, UK tutors online and other members of the tutoring industry.

Best Secondary Tutor





Dr. Claire Chivers came Runner-Up for Best Secondary Tutor

Professional Tutor of the Year and Best University-Level Tutor

Dr. Jack Bartley came Runner-Up for the Professional Tutor of the Year award, and Dr. Keely Jo Frasca came Runner-Up for Best University-Level Tutor. The proliferation of The Profs at the tutor awards results suggests that parents, students and professionals can find some of the top online tutors available on The Profs’ tutoring platform.





About The Profs Tutors

The Profs is an award-winning online tutoring company that has been providing top tutoring lessons, and tutors online, to students across the world for many years. The business has facilitated more than 250,000 hours of tuition sessions for more than 10,000 students in more than 50 countries, and has done so keeping customer service and support of its private tutors at its core. Top global and UK Tutors who work with The Profs regularly leave good reviews of their experiences, citing it as one of the best online tutoring companies to work for in the UK.

Through continuous investment in the very best quality talent in the industry, and supporting them with top education technology including the BitPaper whiteboard, The Profs has created one of the UK’s best online tutoring websites and a home for private tutors. The Profs has empowered their tutors with a top tutoring platform to do what they do best: tutor!

The Profs private tutors have also achieved top results for their students in online tutoring sessions. 81% of the students who use the private tutoring services achieved a grade increase in their final examinations thanks to working with The Profs’ private tutors.

Parents can be confident that the learning support their children will receive working with The Profs affordable online tutoring service for - Key Stage 3, GCSE, A-level and all other secondary school and university levels of study - will deliver significantly better results than many of the other tutoring websites in the homeschooling marketplace.

Some of the most popular subjects for online lessons are Maths, Economics, Finance, Law, Dissertations, University Admissions, English, English Literature, Computer Science, Biology, Chemistry and Physics; though all academic subjects, at all levels of study, are catered for.

Overall, 97% of their students get into their first or second choice university as a result of The Profs’ private university admissions online tutoring sessions. The Profs’ Oxbridge acceptance rate is also more than three times the national average for all students, at 55%. As the results and reviews confirm, working with The Profs’ private tutors online clearly gives university candidates a very good chance of achieving a top place.

About Dr. Richard Evans, Founder of The Profs Tutors

The Profs’ Founder, Dr. Richard Evans, has dedicated his career to bringing the (online) tutoring industry closer together and has been instrumental in many of the sector’s biggest collaborations between the top online tutoring websites, including Love Tutoring Festival and The Crunch.

Richard also co-launched the TTA’s online event series (now Community Hubs) and created the inaugural Tutoring Corporate Forum, which brought together 24 top tutoring companies offering the services.

As an education expert, major media publications consult with him regularly for his help and advice, comments and opinions on a range of education and parenting topics, especially UK online tutoring, for editorial articles written for the parents and students of the UK.

The Profs have won numerous of the UK’s business and industry awards from the likes of the Department of Education, Forbes, Education Investor, NatWest, and the Federation of Small Businesses.

About the Tutors’ Association National Tutoring Awards

The National Tutoring Awards is an annual celebration of the very best businesses and individual tutors in the tuition industry. It is run by the Tutors’ Association, the UK’s only professional membership body for tutoring and the wider supplementary education sector.

A full list of the winners of the Tutor Awards 2022 is available on the Tutors’ Association website.

