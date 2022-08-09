Financial information and Annual General Meeting of eQ Plc in 2023

English Finnish

eQ Plc stock exchange release

9 August 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

eQ Plc will publish the following financial reports in 2023:

Financial Statement Release 2022 Tuesday 7 February 2023 Interim Report January – March Tuesday 25 April 2023 Half Year Financial Report Tuesday 8 August 2023 Interim Report January – September Tuesday 24 October 2023 Annual Report 2022 Week 9

eQ Plc will hold its Annual General Meeting on Monday 27 March 2023.

eQ Plc

Additional information: Antti Lyytikäinen, CFO, tel. +358 9 6817 8741

eQ Group is a Finnish group of companies specialising in asset management and corporate finance business. eQ Asset Management offers a wide range of asset management services (including private equity funds and real estate asset management) for institutions and individuals. The assets managed by the Group total approximately EUR 12.0 billion. Advium Corporate Finance, which is part of the Group, offers services related to mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactions and equity capital markets.

More information about the Group is available on our website at www.eQ.fi.