Financial information and Annual General Meeting of eQ Plc in 2023

| Source: eQ Oyj eQ Oyj

Helsinki, FINLAND

eQ Plc stock exchange release
9 August 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

eQ Plc will publish the following financial reports in 2023:

Financial Statement Release 2022Tuesday 7 February 2023
Interim Report January – MarchTuesday 25 April 2023
Half Year Financial ReportTuesday 8 August 2023
Interim Report January – SeptemberTuesday 24 October 2023
  
Annual Report 2022Week 9

eQ Plc will hold its Annual General Meeting on Monday 27 March 2023.

eQ Plc

Additional information: Antti Lyytikäinen, CFO, tel. +358 9 6817 8741

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, www.eQ.fi

eQ Group is a Finnish group of companies specialising in asset management and corporate finance business. eQ Asset Management offers a wide range of asset management services (including private equity funds and real estate asset management) for institutions and individuals. The assets managed by the Group total approximately EUR 12.0 billion. Advium Corporate Finance, which is part of the Group, offers services related to mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactions and equity capital markets.

More information about the Group is available on our website at www.eQ.fi.