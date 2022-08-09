Transaction in Own Shares

OSB GROUP PLC                                            
ISIN: GB00BLDRH360
9 August 2022

LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC (the Company)
Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that on 8 August 2022 it had purchased a total of 6,975 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each on the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

 London Stock Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased6,975
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)£5.30
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)£5.25
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)£5.2778

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 17 March 2022.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 440,715,510 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 440,715,510.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Company NameISINTrade DateTrade TimeCurrencyVolumePriceTrading VenueTransaction ID
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36008-Aug-202214:14:57GBp193530.00XLONxHa9SU1vCLT
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36008-Aug-202213:24:30GBp344530.00XLONxHa9SU1wxEd
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36008-Aug-202213:06:59GBp375530.00XLONxHa9SU1waJr
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36008-Aug-202213:06:59GBp78530.00XLONxHa9SU1waJy
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36008-Aug-202212:12:59GBp274530.00XLONxHa9SU1wJNd
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36008-Aug-202212:06:34GBp278529.50XLONxHa9SU1wHg7
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36008-Aug-202210:55:29GBp441530.00XLONxHa9SU1wF@P
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36008-Aug-202209:14:58GBp331525.50XLONxHa9SU1xkwZ
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36008-Aug-202209:14:58GBp212525.00XLONxHa9SU1xkxU
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36008-Aug-202209:13:46GBp76526.50XLONxHa9SU1xkUu
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36008-Aug-202209:13:46GBp138526.50XLONxHa9SU1xkUw
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36008-Aug-202209:08:51GBp245526.00XLONxHa9SU1xiNT
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36008-Aug-202208:58:27GBp133525.50XLONxHa9SU1xeIE
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36008-Aug-202208:58:27GBp365526.00XLONxHa9SU1xeIN
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36008-Aug-202208:58:27GBp168525.50XLONxHa9SU1xeIB
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36008-Aug-202208:46:21GBp278525.00XLONxHa9SU1xLtC
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36008-Aug-202208:46:21GBp44525.00XLONxHa9SU1xLtE
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36008-Aug-202208:35:53GBp126525.50XLONxHa9SU1xHI2
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36008-Aug-202208:35:53GBp203525.50XLONxHa9SU1xHI4
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36008-Aug-202208:30:53GBp267526.00XLONxHa9SU1xSqT
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36008-Aug-202208:27:39GBp114526.50XLONxHa9SU1xTwF
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36008-Aug-202208:27:39GBp221526.50XLONxHa9SU1xTwH
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36008-Aug-202208:27:39GBp319527.00XLONxHa9SU1xTwM
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36008-Aug-202208:17:07GBp304527.50XLONxHa9SU1xPKc
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36008-Aug-202208:13:36GBp361528.00XLONxHa9SU1x7t2
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36008-Aug-202208:10:43GBp245528.50XLONxHa9SU1x5j$
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36008-Aug-202208:07:48GBp319530.00XLONxHa9SU1x3aT
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36008-Aug-202208:07:11GBp326530.00XLONxHa9SU1x3mt
OSB GROUP PLCGB00BLDRH36008-Aug-202208:05:10GBp197529.50XLONxHa9SU1x0hm

END