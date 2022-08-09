Disclosure of transactions in own shares from August 01st to August 05th, 2022

Nanterre, FRANCE

               Paris, August 08th, 2022

                                          

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From August 01st to August 05th, 2022

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from August 01st to August 05th, 2022 :

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI01/08/2022FR000012548630 23992,5953XPAR
VINCI02/08/2022FR000012548630 56691,6041XPAR
VINCI03/08/2022FR000012548628 25292,0264XPAR
VINCI04/08/2022FR000012548626 05293,0100XPAR
VINCI05/08/2022FR000012548634 65492,3402XPAR
      
      
      
      
      
  TOTAL149 76392,2988 

   II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

