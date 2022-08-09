Arctium Crypto Club brings together top-notch Blockchain experts to discuss Web3

Singapore, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Connection over Web3 event, hosted by BitDATA Exchange on 29th July 2022, concluded with the first-of-its-kind cocktail networking conference to attract global top-notch Blockchain developers, investors, and enthusiasts in a casual setting, right within Arctium Crypto Club in Singapore. The event has received an overwhelming response from the public, with over 100 sign-ups for the event in less than a day.

The conference was successful in bringing together a mix of professionals who were keen to explore and research on the possibilities in Web3. BitDATA Exchange had the pleasure of welcoming Dr. Yu Jianing, President of Huobi University, and Professor Yan Li, Senior Lecturer from Nanyang Business School (NTU), to share about the evolutions of Web3, i.e. NFTs, Metaverse, Blockchain, etc.

The keynote presentation featured Wang Weibo, a well-known security researcher from Web3 security company, Numen Cyber Technology, who presented about the global security trends, the latest attack methods, and corresponding security solutions in various Web3 application scenarios.

Despite the effects of the recent cryptocurrency market crisis, the panel of industry professionals gave a cautiously optimistic appraisal of the revolution and potential in Web3. The discussion was moderated by Ming Yue Shao, a Senior Financial Program Host and Producer of Decryption Technology Column.

The panel was made up by professionals from various niches: Ken Wong, CEO and Founder from BitDATA Exchange; Wang Hao, Managing Director of IDEG; Eric Chen Han, Solution Architect and Cloud Expert from Huawei Cloud; Dr. Yu Jianing, Principal, Blockchain and Web3 Expert from Huoda Education.

“The purpose of this cocktail networking event is to showcase a Web3 ecosystem in which services from different niches can be used interchangeably to create an online experience and that’s where we connect the dots,” Ken Wong concluded.

Singapore remains committed to staying open to trade, investments, talent, and ideas from around the world. Arctium Crypto Club exemplifies this dedication to transparency and envisions Web3 as a way to link industry specialists from different fields.

Recently, BitDATA Exchange has curated a webinar for the members of the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCCI) and it wasn’t the first time they received active participation and positive feedbacks from the attendees.

About Arctium Crypto Club

Arctium Crypto Club is about bringing together Blockchain and Cryptocurrency enthusiasts, and connecting with some of the best and brightest in the industry. The club welcome members to join in these fascinating monthly discussions and get exposed to an exclusive network.

