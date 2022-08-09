REC Silicon – Resignation of board member

Board member Heike Heiligtag has informed the Board of Directors of REC Silicon ASA that she resigns from the Company's Board of Directors with an effective date of August 10, 2022.

Koo Yung Lee, Chairman of the Board, thanks Heike for her contributions to the Board during her tenure.

The Company´s nomination committee has been advised of the resignation. The remaining Board of Directors still constitute a quorum.



For further information, please contact:

James A. May II, Chief Executive Officer & President

Phone +1 509 989 1023

Email: james.may@recsilicon.com

About REC Silicon

REC Silicon is a leading producer of advanced silicon materials, delivering high-purity polysilicon and silicon gas to the solar and electronics industries worldwide. We combine over 30 years of experience and proprietary technology with the needs of our customers, with annual production capacity of more than 20,000 MT of polysilicon from our two US-based manufacturing plants. Listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: RECSI), the Company is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

For more information, go to: www.recsilicon.com

